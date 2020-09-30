Udham Singh was a great Dalit Martyr

It may be added further that Udham Singh’s father originally belonged to Patiali village of Etah district of Uttar Pardesh who migrated to Punjab in 1880. His father Chuhar Ram belonged to Chamar sub caste but he got converted to Sikhism and adopted the name of Tehal singh. His mother Naraini Devi was also named as Harnam Kaur after conversion to Sikhism . These facts are mentioned in a book titled ” Etah Janpad ka Itihas” written by Sh. Chintamani Shukla” and quoted by Dr. Rajpal Singh ‘Raj’ in his book referred to above. It shows that Udham Singh belonged to Chamar subcaste of U.P. and he was not a Kamboj as claimed by some persons in Punjab. This fact is also mentioned in a book titled “Bharat me Samajik Parivartan ke Prernashrot” written by Sh. Mata Parsad Ex- Governor of Arunachal Pardesh. Another book titled ” Swantarta Sangram me Achhuton ka Yogdan’ written by D.C.Dinkar also corroborates these facts. I have mentioned these facts just to set the record straight. It may be mentioned that Patriots and Martyrs belong to whole nation and not to a particular caste. We should not divide them into castes. They are examples of sublime sacrifice.
you can also a BBc documentry on Shaheed Udham Singh available at http://www.apnaorg.com/articles/udhamsingh/
No comments:
Post a comment