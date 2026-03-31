Naxalism in India: Causes of Its Spread, Claims of Decline, and the Question of Structural Resolution
SR Darapuri, National President, All India Peoples Front
Introduction
Naxalism, also known as Left Wing Extremism (LWE), represents one of the most significant internal conflicts in post-independence India. The movement originated in 1967 in Naxalbari, where a peasant uprising challenged entrenched agrarian inequalities and state authority. Inspired by the revolutionary ideology of Mao Zedong, the movement spread across large parts of eastern and central India, particularly in regions marked by poverty, social exclusion, and weak governance.
In recent years, the Government of India has claimed that Naxalism is in decline, even approaching extinction. However, this claim requires careful scrutiny. This essay examines the causes behind the spread of Naxalism, evaluates the basis of the state’s claim of its decline, and critically analyzes whether the underlying structural conditions have been effectively addressed.
Historical Background and Ideological Foundations
The Naxalite movement emerged as a radical faction within the Indian communist movement. Dissatisfied with parliamentary politics, leaders such as Charu Mazumdar advocated armed revolution based on Maoist principles of protracted people’s war.
The movement sought to mobilize peasants and tribal communities against:
- Feudal land relations
- State repression
- Economic exploitation
Its ideological appeal lay in its promise of immediate justice, particularly in areas where state institutions had failed to deliver basic rights and dignity.
Causes for the Spread of Naxalism
1. Agrarian Inequality and Failure of Land Reforms
One of the most fundamental causes of Naxalism has been the persistence of agrarian inequality. Land reforms introduced after independence were unevenly implemented and often undermined by local elites. ¹
Large landholdings remained concentrated in the hands of upper castes, while Dalits and marginalized communities continued to work as landless labourers. ²
2. Tribal Dispossession and Resource Exploitation
Naxalism gained strong support in Adivasi regions, which are rich in natural resources. Development projects such as mining, dams, and industrialization led to large-scale displacement without adequate compensation. ³
Even progressive legislation like the Forest Rights Act (2006) has suffered from poor implementation. ⁴ As a result, tribal communities have experienced loss of land, livelihood, and cultural identity.
3. Governance Deficit and State Absence
Many Naxal-affected regions have historically lacked effective governance:
- Weak administrative presence
- Limited access to justice
- Poor delivery of welfare schemes
This vacuum enabled Naxalite groups to establish parallel governance structures, including “people’s courts,” which provided a form of localized justice. ⁵
4. Caste Oppression and Social Exclusion
Caste-based inequality has been a significant factor, particularly in states like Bihar. Dalits have faced systemic violence, exploitation, and social exclusion. ⁶
The inability of the state to ensure justice and protection led many marginalized communities to view Naxalism as a means of resistance.
5. Economic Marginalization and Underdevelopment
Naxal-affected regions are among the most underdeveloped in India:
- High poverty rates
- Low literacy levels
- Poor healthcare infrastructure
Development policies often failed to reach these areas, reinforcing cycles of deprivation. ⁷
6. Political Marginalization and Democratic Deficit
Despite India’s democratic framework, marginalized communities often lack effective political representation. Local power structures are frequently dominated by elites, limiting participation by disadvantaged groups. ⁸
This democratic deficit undermined faith in constitutional methods of change.
The Claim of Decline or “Extinction”
In recent years, the Indian state has emphasized the decline of Naxalism. According to official data:
- The number of affected districts has decreased
- Violent incidents have declined
- Surrenders and arrests have increased ⁹
Security operations, combined with development initiatives, have played a key role in weakening the insurgency.
Development Initiatives
The government has implemented various programs to address underdevelopment:
- Infrastructure expansion (roads, telecommunications)
- Welfare schemes
- Aspirational Districts Programme¹⁰
These initiatives have improved connectivity and state presence in remote areas.
Have the Causes Been Ameliorated?
1. Persistence of Agrarian Inequality
Land reforms remain incomplete, and landlessness continues to affect marginalized communities. ¹¹
2. Incomplete Realization of Tribal Rights
Displacement due to mining and industrial projects continues, and legal safeguards are often poorly implemented. ¹²
3. Development Without Inclusion
While infrastructure has improved, the benefits of development are unevenly distributed and often bypass local populations.
4. Governance Challenges
Corruption, bureaucratic inefficiency, and lack of accountability persist in many affected regions.
5. Enduring Social Inequalities
Caste-based discrimination and violence continue to limit social mobility and access to justice. ¹³
An Ambedkarite Perspective
The persistence of these structural inequalities can be better understood through the framework of B. R. Ambedkar. Ambedkar argued that political democracy must be accompanied by social and economic democracy. ¹⁴
He warned that unresolved inequalities would create instability and conflict. From this perspective, Naxalism can be seen as a manifestation of the contradictions within India’s democratic system.
Critical Evaluation
The decline of Naxalism is real but should not be equated with its extinction. The reduction in violence reflects the success of security measures rather than the resolution of underlying grievances.
The persistence of structural inequalities suggests that the conditions for insurgency remain. Without addressing these root causes, the possibility of resurgence cannot be ruled out.
Conclusion
Naxalism in India emerged from deep structural inequalities—agrarian injustice, tribal dispossession, governance deficits, caste oppression, and economic marginalization. While the Indian state has made significant progress in weakening the insurgency, these underlying causes remain only partially addressed.
The claim of extinction is therefore premature. A durable solution requires transformative reforms that address the socio-economic foundations of discontent. As B. R. Ambedkar emphasized, democracy cannot survive without social and economic justice.
References
1. Daniel Thorner, The Agrarian Prospect in India (Delhi: University Press, 1956).
2. Hamza Alavi, “Peasantry and Revolution,” Social Scientist 3, no. 2 (1974): 23–45.
3. Walter Fernandes, “Development-Induced Displacement,” Economic and Political Weekly 39, no. 12 (2004): 1191–1197.
4. N. C. Saxena, Report on the Forest Rights Act (New Delhi: Government of India, 2010).
5. K. S. Subramanian, Political Violence and the Police in India (New Delhi: Sage, 2007).
6. Bela Bhatia, “The Naxalite Movement in Central Bihar,” Economic and Political Weekly 40, no. 15 (2005): 1536–1549.
7. Planning Commission, Development Challenges in Extremist Affected Areas (New Delhi: Government of India, 2008).
8. Atul Kohli, Democracy and Discontent (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1990).
9. Ministry of Home Affairs, Annual Reports (Government of India, various years).
10. Government of India, Aspirational Districts Programme Reports (2018–2023).
11. P. Sainath, Everybody Loves a Good Drought (New Delhi: Penguin, 1996).
12. Virginius Xaxa, “Tribal Displacement in India,” Sociological Bulletin 51, no. 1 (2002): 1–23.
13. Ghanshyam Shah et al., Untouchability in Rural India (New Delhi: Sage, 2006).
14. B. R. Ambedkar, Annihilation of Caste (New Delhi: Navayana, 2014).
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