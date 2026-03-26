A Dalit–Ambedkarite Critique Comparing the Bhagavad Gita with Buddhist Ethics
SR Darapuri I.P.S. (Retd)
Introduction
The relationship between religion and social hierarchy has been one of the most important themes in the intellectual history of India. Religious texts have not only provided spiritual guidance but have also shaped social institutions, moral norms, and systems of power. Among the most influential texts of the Brahminical tradition is the Bhagavad Gita, a philosophical dialogue that forms part of the epic Mahabharata. The Gita has often been presented as a universal spiritual scripture emphasizing duty, devotion, and selfless action.
However, this interpretation has been strongly challenged by Dalit and Ambedkarite thinkers. The most influential critique was offered by B. R. Ambedkar, who argued that the Gita was not merely a spiritual text but also a Brahminical ideological document that legitimised caste hierarchy and social inequality. Ambedkar analysed Hindu religious texts in order to reveal how they historically supported systems of domination and prevented the emergence of social democracy.
Ambedkar contrasted the social philosophy of the Gita with the ethical teachings of Gautama Buddha. While the Gita emphasizes social duty linked to hierarchical order, Buddhist ethics stresses compassion, rational inquiry, and the moral equality of all human beings. From a Dalit–Ambedkarite perspective, these two traditions represent fundamentally different visions of society: one rooted in hierarchy and graded inequality, and the other grounded in human equality and ethical universalism.
This essay examines the Ambedkarite critique of the Bhagavad Gita in comparison with Buddhist ethics. It argues that while the Gita functions as a theological defence of the caste system, Buddhist ethics provides a moral framework more compatible with the ideals of liberty, equality, and social justice.
Historical Context: The Conflict between Brahminism and Buddhism
In order to understand Ambedkar’s critique of the Bhagavad Gita, it is important to consider the historical context in which the text emerged. Ambedkar interpreted ancient Indian history as a struggle between Brahminism and Buddhism, two traditions that represented different social philosophies.
According to Ambedkar, Buddhism emerged as a revolutionary movement that challenged the authority of Brahmin priests and rejected the rigid hierarchy of the caste system. Buddhist teachings emphasized ethical conduct rather than ritual purity and asserted that spiritual progress was open to individuals from all social backgrounds.
Buddhist monastic communities accepted members irrespective of caste. This practice directly challenged the hereditary social order that formed the foundation of Brahminical society.
Ambedkar argued that the Brahminical establishment eventually responded to the challenge of Buddhism through a counter-revolution aimed at restoring caste hierarchy and ritual authority. In his interpretation, the Bhagavad Gita played an important role in this ideological response.
The Gita adopted certain philosophical ideas such as renunciation and spiritual discipline—concepts that had become popular partly due to Buddhist influence. However, these ideas were reinterpreted in a way that preserved the hierarchical structure of Brahminical society rather than abolishing it.
Thus, instead of promoting social equality, the Gita provided a philosophical justification for the continuation of caste hierarchy.
The Doctrine of Duty in the Bhagavad Gita
The central narrative of the Bhagavad Gita takes place on the battlefield of the Kurukshetra war. The warrior prince Arjuna experiences a moral crisis because he must fight against his relatives, teachers, and friends. His charioteer, Krishna, advises him to fulfil his duty as a warrior and fight the battle.
Krishna argues that individuals must perform the duties associated with their social roles without attachment to the results of their actions. This teaching is often described as the doctrine of karma-yoga, or the path of disciplined action.
However, from an Ambedkarite perspective, this doctrine raises important ethical questions. The concept of svadharma, or one’s prescribed duty, is closely connected to the hierarchical structure of the caste system. Each social group is expected to perform specific functions determined by birth.
In traditional Brahminical theory, society is divided into four varnas:
- Brahmins, who perform priestly and scholarly functions
- Kshatriyas, who serve as warriors and rulers
- Vaishyas, who engage in commerce and agriculture
- Shudras, who serve the other three groups
Ambedkar argued that the doctrine of svadharma reinforces this social order by transforming caste duties into religious obligations. Instead of encouraging individuals to question injustice, the Gita instructs them to accept their assigned roles and perform them faithfully.
In this way, the Gita can be interpreted as a moral defence of the caste system.
Buddhist Ethics and the Principle of Equality
The ethical teachings of the Buddha present a striking contrast to the hierarchical philosophy associated with the Bhagavad Gita. Buddhist ethics is founded on the principle that moral worth is determined not by birth but by conduct.
The Buddha rejected the authority of the Vedas and criticised the caste system as a social convention rather than a natural or divine order. According to Buddhist teachings, individuals from any background can achieve spiritual development through ethical conduct, meditation, and wisdom.
Several key principles define Buddhist ethics.
First, Buddhism emphasizes moral equality. All human beings possess the capacity for enlightenment, regardless of their social status or origin.
Second, compassion plays a central role in Buddhist morality. Ethical action arises from concern for the suffering of others rather than from obedience to hierarchical social duties.
Third, Buddhism encourages rational inquiry and critical reflection. The Buddha advised his followers not to accept teachings simply because they are part of tradition or scripture but to examine them through reason and experience.
These principles create an ethical framework that is fundamentally different from the hierarchical structure of caste ideology.
Graded Inequality and the Structure of Caste Society
One of Ambedkar’s most important insights into Indian society was his concept of graded inequality. Unlike systems that divide society into two clearly opposed groups, such as masters and slaves, the caste system organizes people into multiple levels of hierarchy.
Each caste is superior to those below it and inferior to those above it. This structure prevents solidarity among oppressed groups because every group seeks to maintain its superiority over others.
The Bhagavad Gita reinforces this structure by presenting the varna system as part of a cosmic order established by divine authority. When social hierarchy is interpreted as sacred, it becomes more difficult to challenge.
Buddhist ethics, on the other hand, undermines the idea that social status has religious significance. By emphasizing ethical conduct rather than hereditary status, Buddhism challenges the ideological foundations of caste hierarchy.
Moral Autonomy and Social Responsibility
Another important difference between the Gita and Buddhist ethics concerns the relationship between individual conscience and social duty.
In the Gita, moral action consists of fulfilling one’s prescribed role in society. Individuals are expected to carry out their duties regardless of personal doubts or emotional attachments.
Ambedkar criticised this doctrine because it suppresses moral autonomy. If people are required to follow social duties without questioning their consequences, they may become complicit in unjust systems.
Buddhist ethics takes a different approach. Ethical decisions are based on the intention behind actions and their consequences for others. Individuals are encouraged to cultivate wisdom and compassion in order to act responsibly.
This emphasis on moral reflection creates space for ethical resistance against injustice.
Ambedkar’s Turn to Buddhism
Ambedkar’s critique of Brahminical religion ultimately led him to adopt Buddhism as an alternative ethical and spiritual tradition. In 1956 he converted to Buddhism along with hundreds of thousands of followers, inaugurating a new phase in the Dalit movement.
Ambedkar interpreted Buddhist teachings considering modern democratic values such as liberty, equality, and fraternity. For him, Buddhism represented not only a religion but also a social philosophy capable of supporting a just and egalitarian society.
This reinterpretation of Buddhism became a central element of the modern Ambedkarite movement and continues to influence Dalit political thought.
Conclusion
The comparison between the Bhagavad Gita and the ethical teachings of Gautama Buddha reveals two contrasting visions of moral and social order.
The Gita emphasizes duty, hierarchy, and obedience to a divinely ordained social structure. Its doctrine of svadharma encourages individuals to fulfil the roles assigned to them by caste hierarchy.
Buddhist ethics, by contrast, emphasizes compassion, rational inquiry, and moral equality. It rejects hereditary status as a basis for social hierarchy and affirms the dignity of all human beings.
For B. R. Ambedkar, this contrast was central to the struggle against caste oppression. His critique of the Bhagavad Gita exposed the ideological foundations of the caste system, while his embrace of Buddhism offered an alternative moral vision based on equality and human dignity.
From a Dalit–Ambedkarite perspective, the comparison between these traditions highlights the broader struggle in Indian history between hierarchy and equality, domination and liberation, tradition, and justice.
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