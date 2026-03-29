Why Did Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Not Accept Sikhism? A Critical Ambedkarite Analysis
SR Darapuri I.P.S. (Retd)
Introduction
The question of why B. R. Ambedkar ultimately did not embrace Sikhism, despite seriously considering it in the mid-1930s, occupies a significant place in modern Indian intellectual and political history. Ambedkar’s search for a new religion was not merely a personal spiritual quest but a collective project aimed at the emancipation of the Depressed Classes (Dalits). His famous declaration at the Yeola Conference— “I was born a Hindu, but I will not die a Hindu”—initiated a systematic exploration of alternative religious traditions.
Among the options considered, Sikhism emerged as a strong candidate due to its egalitarian teachings and its historical opposition to Brahminical hierarchy. However, Ambedkar ultimately rejected Sikhism and embraced Buddhism in 1956. This essay argues that Ambedkar’s rejection of Sikhism was grounded in three interrelated concerns: the persistence of caste in Sikh social practice, the implications for political autonomy and safeguards, and the limitations of Sikhism in serving as a pan-Indian emancipatory framework.
I. Ambedkar’s Criteria for Religion: A Social and Ethical Framework
Ambedkar’s evaluation of Sikhism must be understood considering his broader philosophy of religion, most clearly articulated in Annihilation of Caste. Rejecting purely theological definitions, he conceived religion as a system of social ethics. A valid religion, in his view, must uphold liberty, equality, and fraternity, and must translate these principles into lived social relations.
Ambedkar sharply criticized religions that maintained hierarchical structures:
“A religion which discriminates between its adherents… is not worthy of being called a religion” (BAWS Vol. 1).
He further argued that caste is not merely a division of labour but a division of labourers, thereby making it incompatible with any genuine democratic order. These criteria became the benchmark against which Sikhism was assessed. The crucial question for Ambedkar was not whether Sikh scriptures rejected caste, but whether Sikh society had effectively eradicated it.
II. Sikhism as a Serious Alternative: Historical Engagement (1935–1937)
Following the Yeola declaration, Ambedkar entered into negotiations with Sikh leaders, including representatives of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. These discussions were not symbolic; they involved concrete proposals for mass conversion of Dalits to Sikhism.
Ambedkar’s approach to conversion was deeply pragmatic. He treated it as a socio-political transformation requiring institutional guarantees. His demands included:
- Equal status for Dalit converts within Sikh religious institutions
- Representation in Sikh governing bodies
- Assurance that caste-based discrimination would not persist
- Protection of political rights and safeguards
This demonstrates that Ambedkar did not view religion as separate from politics. Rather, he saw religious conversion as a means to restructure social power.
III. The Persistence of Caste in Sikh Social Practice
Despite Sikhism’s doctrinal rejection of caste, Ambedkar found that caste distinctions persisted in practice. His observations, reflected in his speeches and writings, point to a fundamental contradiction between Sikh ideals and social reality.
He noted that caste-like divisions continued among Sikhs, with separate gurdwaras and social segregation between dominant caste Sikhs (such as Jatts) and Dalit Sikhs (often referred to as Mazhabi Sikhs). This empirical observation was decisive.
For Ambedkar, the failure to annihilate caste in practice undermined the moral credibility of any religion. His position was clear: a religion must be judged by its social outcomes, not merely its philosophical claims. In this sense, Sikhism, like Hinduism, appeared unable to fully escape the gravitational pull of caste hierarchy.
IV. Political Autonomy and the Question of Safeguards
A second major factor in Ambedkar’s rejection of Sikhism was his concern for political autonomy. Throughout his career, Ambedkar emphasized the centrality of political power for social emancipation. As he famously stated, “political power is the key to all social progress.”
Conversion to Sikhism raised complex political questions. Sikhism, at the time, was a minority religion concentrated largely in Punjab. Ambedkar feared that Dalits converting to Sikhism would become a “minority within a minority,” thereby weakening their collective bargaining power.
Additionally, there was uncertainty regarding the status of Dalits under constitutional safeguards if they converted. Would they retain the benefits of separate electorates or reservations? Would they be subsumed under Sikh political leadership? These unresolved questions made conversion to Sikhism a risky political strategy.
Ambedkar’s earlier engagement with constitutional reform, including his testimony before colonial commissions, had convinced him that legal and political safeguards were indispensable. He was unwilling to jeopardize these gains for a religious conversion that did not guarantee structural empowerment.
V. The Problem of Regional Limitation
Another limitation of Sikhism, from Ambedkar’s perspective, was its regional concentration. Sikhism was primarily rooted in Punjab and did not have a widespread institutional presence across India. Ambedkar, however, was leading a pan-Indian movement of Dalits.
He required a religious framework that could unify oppressed communities across linguistic, regional, and cultural boundaries. Sikhism, despite its strengths, did not possess the organizational reach necessary to support such a wide social transformation. This limitation further reduced its viability as a vehicle for mass conversion.
VI. Conversion as the Creation of a New Identity
Ambedkar’s project was not merely to escape Hinduism but to create a new, dignified identity for Dalits. He sought a religion that would enable a radical break from the past and provide a foundation for a new social order.
Conversion to Sikhism, however, risked assimilation into an already existing community with its own internal hierarchies and power structures. Ambedkar was concerned that Dalits would not emerge as an autonomous community but would instead occupy a subordinate position within Sikh society.
This concern highlights a key dimension of Ambedkar’s thought: emancipation requires not just inclusion, but self-respect and self-determination.
VII. Why Buddhism Ultimately Appealed to Ambedkar
Ambedkar’s eventual turn to Buddhism represents the culmination of his search for a suitable religious framework. Unlike Sikhism, Buddhism offered several advantages:
- It had no historical association with caste hierarchy
- It emphasized rationality, morality, and social equality
- It provided a universal framework not tied to a specific region or community
- It allowed Ambedkar to reinterpret and reconstruct it as a modern, socially engaged religion
In The Buddha and His Dhamma, Ambedkar presents Buddhism as a religion that aligns with democratic values and scientific reasoning. It enabled him to create what scholars often call “Navayana Buddhism,” a new vehicle for Dalit emancipation.
Conclusion
Ambedkar’s decision not to accept Sikhism was neither abrupt nor dismissive. It was the result of careful study, negotiation, and critical evaluation. While he admired Sikhism’s egalitarian ideals, he found that its social practice, political implications, and institutional limitations did not align with his transformative vision.
Three core reasons emerge from this analysis:
1. The persistence of caste in Sikh social life
2. The risk to political autonomy and safeguards
3. The inability of Sikhism to serve as a pan-Indian emancipatory framework
Ultimately, Ambedkar’s choice reflects a deeper philosophical commitment: religion must serve as an instrument of social justice, not merely a refuge from oppression. His rejection of Sikhism and embrace of Buddhism underscore his enduring quest to build a society based on equality, dignity, and human freedom.
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