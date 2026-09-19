What Ails the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Why Has It Failed to Deliver?
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
Introduction: The Problem Is Institutional, Not Merely Individual
The Indian Police Service (IPS) is one of the country's most prestigious and competitive public services. Its officers are recruited through a rigorous national examination and entrusted with extraordinary powers over investigation, arrest, public order and the use of state coercion. Yet the prestige of the service has not translated into a police system that consistently commands public trust, delivers impartial justice, protects constitutional rights and remains institutionally independent of political pressures.
This raises a fundamental question: why has a service that recruits some of the country's most capable administrators failed to transform Indian policing?
The central argument of this essay is that the crisis of the IPS is fundamentally a crisis of institutional design and constitutional transformation. The problem cannot be adequately explained by individual corruption, incompetence or lack of commitment among police officers. The deeper problem is that the IPS continues to operate within a police structure whose institutional DNA remains substantially colonial: hierarchical, coercive, excessively oriented towards maintaining order, vulnerable to political interference and insufficiently accountable to citizens. Independence created a democratic state and the Constitution created rights-bearing citizens, but the basic organisation and culture of policing were never transformed with comparable depth.
The result is a profound institutional contradiction. India has a constitutional democracy, but much of its policing still operates according to the logic of administrative control rather than constitutional citizenship. The police are expected to uphold fundamental rights while functioning within structures that can reward political obedience; they are expected to investigate impartially while remaining vulnerable to transfers and postings; they are expected to protect citizens while possessing extraordinary coercive powers; and they are expected to maintain public order while devoting insufficient institutional attention to scientific investigation and justice.
The issue, therefore, is not simply whether the IPS has "good" or "bad" officers. The more important question is what kind of behaviour the institution itself produces and rewards. An honest and competent officer can make a difference, but individual integrity cannot permanently overcome a system in which political control, arbitrary transfers, inadequate resources, weak external accountability and entrenched organisational practices shape professional incentives.
This explains the paradox of Indian policing: India does not suffer from a shortage of talented police leaders; it suffers from an institutional framework that does not consistently allow professional policing to prevail over political, bureaucratic and organisational pressures.
The Supreme Court's intervention in Prakash Singh v. Union of India (2006) is significant precisely because it treated police reform as a problem of institutional architecture rather than merely individual conduct. Its directions concerning security of tenure, political interference, police complaints authorities, professional selection of police leadership and separation of investigation from law-and-order functions recognised that a democratic police force requires both operational autonomy and public accountability.
The unfinished task is therefore larger than reforming the IPS. It is to complete the transition from colonial policing to constitutional policing—from policing the population to protecting citizens; from political obedience to professional independence; from coercive authority to lawful authority; and from the maintenance of order as an end in itself to the protection of liberty, equality, dignity and justice.
The real test of the IPS is consequently not how effectively it can exercise the coercive power of the state, but how faithfully it can exercise that power within the limits of the Constitution.
The Colonial Legacy
The roots of the problem can be traced to the colonial model of policing. The Police Act of 1861 was designed in the aftermath of the Revolt of 1857 to create a disciplined force capable of maintaining imperial authority and controlling the population. The colonial police were primarily instruments of order and state power rather than institutions designed around citizens' rights.
Independent India inherited this structure almost intact.
The transformation from colonial rule to constitutional democracy therefore did not produce a corresponding transformation from colonial policing to democratic policing.
The citizen in a constitutional democracy is a rights-bearing individual. The subject of a colonial administration was primarily someone to be controlled. This distinction is fundamental.
A democratic police force must protect liberty, equality and dignity while enforcing the law. A colonial conception of policing, by contrast, tends to place order and authority above individual rights.
The persistence of this institutional culture helps explain why police behaviour can sometimes remain authoritarian even though the political system in which the police operate is formally democratic.
The Contradiction Between Political Control and Professional Policing
One of the greatest weaknesses of Indian policing is the tension between professional independence and political control.
The police are a State subject under the Constitution. Consequently, state governments exercise substantial administrative control over the police. In principle, democratic accountability to elected governments is legitimate. However, accountability becomes problematic when political control extends to operational decisions, transfers, postings, investigations and the treatment of political opponents or supporters.
An IPS officer may formally owe allegiance to the Constitution and the law, but career advancement can be affected by administrative and political decisions. When transfers and postings are used as instruments of reward and punishment, professional independence becomes difficult to sustain.
The result is a dangerous incentive structure in which an officer may become more concerned with satisfying those who control his or her career than with exercising independent professional judgment.
The Supreme Court recognised this problem in Prakash Singh v. Union of India (2006). It identified political interference, arbitrary transfers and insecure tenure as major obstacles to professional policing and prescribed institutional mechanisms intended to provide greater autonomy and accountability.
Thus, the central problem is not whether politicians should have any authority over the police. In a democracy they necessarily do. The question is where legitimate political accountability ends and illegitimate operational interference begins.
The Transfer-Posting System
The transfer-posting system is one of the clearest manifestations of this problem.
An officer who can be transferred at short notice may find it difficult to resist political or bureaucratic pressure. An honest officer can theoretically act independently, but institutional independence requires more than personal courage. It requires protection against arbitrary retaliation.
This is why the Supreme Court directed that key police officers should ordinarily have a minimum tenure and recommended institutional mechanisms to reduce arbitrary transfers. The principle is simple: professional policing requires institutional security, not merely individual courage.
If an officer knows that an unpopular but lawful decision can result in immediate transfer, the formal autonomy of the officer becomes largely theoretical. A democratic police system therefore requires a balance between legitimate government supervision and operational independence.
Law and Order versus Investigation
Another major weakness is the excessive emphasis on "law and order" at the expense of investigation.
The Indian police officer is frequently required to manage protests, processions, political events, communal tensions, VIP movements, festivals, elections and other public-order situations. These responsibilities are important, but they can consume enormous amounts of police time and energy.
Investigation, meanwhile, requires a completely different professional orientation. It demands patience, evidence collection, forensic analysis, digital investigation, financial investigation, witness examination, crime-scene management and close coordination with prosecutors.
When the same officer and the same institutional machinery are expected simultaneously to control a crowd and conduct a complex criminal investigation, investigation inevitably suffers.
The Supreme Court and the Second Administrative Reforms Commission therefore recommended the separation of investigation from law-and-order functions. The logic is compelling: public order is immediate and visible; investigation is painstaking and often invisible. Yet the latter is fundamental to justice.
A police system that is judged primarily by its ability to control disturbances may become very good at maintaining order while remaining mediocre at building strong criminal cases.
The Crisis of Investigation
The credibility of criminal justice ultimately depends upon the quality of investigation.
A modern investigation should be based upon physical and digital evidence, forensic science, financial trails, CCTV and other technological evidence, DNA, electronic communications and carefully recorded witness testimony. Yet police investigation in India continues to struggle with inadequate forensic capacity, manpower shortages, outdated practices and heavy workloads.
This creates a vicious cycle:
weak investigation → weak prosecution → delay and acquittal → public distrust → greater reliance on coercive policing.
The problem is especially serious because a weak investigation cannot be compensated for by the brilliance of a prosecutor or the integrity of a judge. Once evidence has been lost, a witness intimidated or a crime scene improperly handled, the damage may be irreversible.
The modernisation of policing must therefore place investigation at the centre rather than treating it as one of many routine police functions.
The Culture of Coercion
The extraordinary powers entrusted to the police make accountability indispensable.
The police can arrest, search, detain, interrogate and use force. These powers are necessary for maintaining public safety, but they also create enormous potential for abuse.
Complaints concerning illegal detention, custodial violence, torture, fabricated cases, excessive force and unlawful searches have repeatedly raised questions about police accountability.
The deeper problem is cultural. Where success is measured primarily in terms of obtaining confessions, making arrests or demonstrating immediate control, coercion can become an accepted instrument of policing.
But constitutional policing demands the opposite principle:
The police must obtain compliance through law, evidence and legitimate authority—not through fear.
A police officer's power is legitimate only so long as it remains within the limits imposed by law and the Constitution.
Accountability without Political Manipulation
The answer, however, is not to place the police completely beyond accountability.
An unaccountable police force can itself become a threat to liberty. What is required is professional autonomy accompanied by independent accountability.
This was one of the important ideas behind the Prakash Singh judgment, which proposed State Security Commissions, Police Establishment Boards and independent Police Complaints Authorities.
The principle is worth emphasising:
Police independence without accountability can produce arbitrariness; accountability without independence can produce political policing.
A mature democracy must achieve both.
The police must have sufficient independence to investigate impartially, but sufficient external scrutiny to prevent abuse of power.
Excessive Hierarchy and the Problem of Institutional Culture
The police organisation is necessarily hierarchical. Discipline and command are indispensable to an effective police force. But excessive hierarchy can have unintended consequences.
Junior officers may become reluctant to question questionable orders from superiors. Officers may hesitate to report misconduct within their own organisation. Innovative ideas can be discouraged, and institutional mistakes may be concealed rather than openly examined.
A modern professional organisation requires discipline, but it also requires the ability to learn from failure.
The most important officer is not necessarily the one who never challenges an established practice. In a constitutional system, the valuable officer is one who knows when obedience is appropriate and when an order is unlawful or professionally indefensible.
This requires a culture in which an officer can say:
"I cannot carry out an unlawful order."
That is not indiscipline. It is constitutional professionalism.
VIP Culture and Unequal Policing
Another distortion arises from the disproportionate attention given to VIP protection and official programmes.
India requires security for constitutional authorities and other persons facing genuine threats. The problem arises when the symbolic importance of protecting the powerful begins to overshadow the everyday needs of ordinary citizens.
A citizen who visits a police station does not possess the influence of a politician, senior bureaucrat or prominent public figure. Yet the legitimacy of the police is ultimately tested not by how efficiently they protect the powerful but by how fairly they treat the powerless.
The fundamental democratic principle should therefore be:
equal protection of the law.
The police must be accessible to the ordinary citizen, not merely responsive to those who possess influence.
Social Distance Between Police and Citizens
India's social diversity creates another challenge.
The police deal daily with people from different castes, communities, religions, regions, economic classes and social backgrounds. Where institutional prejudice exists, it can influence decisions about whom to suspect, whom to believe and whose complaints deserve attention.
This is particularly consequential for vulnerable groups.
Policing cannot be genuinely democratic unless citizens believe that the police will protect them irrespective of their social status.
The issue is therefore not merely one of increasing diversity within the police force. It is a question of developing a professional culture based upon equality before law.
Working Conditions and the Limits of the IPS
It would nevertheless be simplistic to place all responsibility on IPS officers.
The IPS constitutes only the leadership cadre of a much larger police organisation. Constables, head constables, sub-inspectors and inspectors constitute the operational backbone of policing.
They often work under difficult conditions involving long hours, manpower shortages, inadequate housing, insufficient training and limited institutional support.
The quality of policing cannot rise substantially above the quality of the organisation's basic infrastructure.
An IPS officer cannot personally compensate for inadequate forensic laboratories, insufficient personnel, obsolete equipment or a dysfunctional prosecution system.
Police reform must therefore be accompanied by investment in people, technology, training, forensic science, communications and infrastructure.
The Missing Link: Police-Prosecution-Judiciary Coordination
Another weakness is the fragmentation of the criminal justice system.
The police investigate. The prosecution prosecutes. The judiciary adjudicates.
Yet these institutions often operate as separate compartments rather than as components of a coherent justice system.
A weak investigation places pressure on the prosecutor. A weak prosecution affects the quality of adjudication. Judicial delay, in turn, reduces public confidence in the entire system.
The solution is not to undermine the independence of any institution. Rather, there must be much better professional coordination while preserving institutional independence.
The criminal justice system should be viewed as a chain:
Police investigation → prosecution → trial → judgment → correctional system.
A broken link weakens the entire chain.
Why Recruitment of Brilliant Officers Has Not Been Enough
The IPS attracts some of India's brightest young people through one of the country's most demanding competitive examinations. Why, then, has this talent not transformed policing?
Because individual excellence cannot compensate indefinitely for institutional weakness.
A highly capable officer entering a dysfunctional system faces the same constraints as everyone else:
political pressures; administrative dependence; inadequate resources; weak investigative infrastructure; entrenched organisational habits; excessive workload; limited tenure security; and fragmented accountability.
The system can therefore gradually socialise the individual into its existing culture.
This is an important lesson in public administration:
Institutions are stronger than individuals.
If an institution rewards professionalism, professionalism spreads. If it rewards obedience, individuals learn obedience. If it rewards political convenience, even good officers face pressure to accommodate it.
The Real Failure: Incomplete Constitutionalisation of the Police
The deepest problem with Indian policing is therefore not the absence of laws or talented officers. India has constitutional safeguards, judicial directives, police commissions, administrative reforms and repeated recommendations for modernisation.
The difficulty is implementation.
The country has attempted to reform the police without fully changing the relationship between:
politics and police,
police and citizen,
police and investigation,
and
police power and constitutional accountability.
This is why reforms often remain partial.
The challenge is not simply to make the police more efficient. An efficient police force can still be arbitrary. The objective must be efficient, impartial, accountable and constitutionally restrained policing.
What Should Reform Look Like?
A meaningful police reform agenda should rest on several principles.
First, operational policing should be insulated from arbitrary political interference while retaining legitimate democratic oversight.
Second, senior officers should receive reasonable security of tenure so that professional decisions do not become hostage to transfer threats.
Third, investigation should be institutionally separated from routine law-and-order responsibilities wherever feasible.
Fourth, police complaints mechanisms should be genuinely independent and accessible.
Fifth, forensic and technological capabilities must be substantially strengthened.
Sixth, police training should move beyond drill, weapons and crowd control towards constitutional law, human rights, cybercrime, financial crime, forensic science, communication and community policing.
Seventh, the working conditions of the subordinate police ranks must improve substantially.
Finally, police performance should be measured not merely by arrests or the number of cases registered, but by quality of investigation, lawful conduct, responsiveness to citizens, conviction based on sound evidence, crime prevention and public trust.
Conclusion
The crisis of the Indian Police Service is ultimately a crisis of institutional design and constitutional culture.
India created a highly selective and prestigious police leadership service, but did not completely transform the colonial institutional framework within which that service operates. The IPS officer is consequently placed in a difficult position: expected to be professionally independent, yet working within a system in which political and administrative control can be pervasive.
The answer is neither to blame every IPS officer nor to romanticise the service. Nor is it sufficient merely to recruit better officers.
What India needs is a fundamental transition:
from colonial policing to constitutional policing;
from political dependence to professional autonomy;
from coercion to evidence-based enforcement;
from VIP orientation to citizen orientation;
from secrecy to accountable authority;
and from maintenance of order to delivery of justice.
The ultimate test of the police in a democracy is not how effectively they can exercise power over citizens. It is how faithfully they can exercise state power within the limits of the Constitution.
The IPS will truly deliver only when the institution makes constitutional morality, professional independence, impartial investigation and equal citizenship not merely ideals preached in training academies, but the everyday operating principles of Indian policing.
The transformation required, therefore, is much larger than an administrative reform of the IPS. It is the unfinished task of converting the police of a colonial state into the police of a constitutional democracy.
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