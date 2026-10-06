Did Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Accept the Concept of Sanatana Dharma as Claimed by Orthodox Hindus?
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
Introduction
Few issues in modern Indian intellectual history have generated as much debate as Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's views on Sanatana Dharma. In contemporary public discourse, it is sometimes claimed that Ambedkar accepted Sanatana Dharma because he appreciated certain ethical teachings found in Hindu philosophy, while others argue that he rejected Sanatana Dharma in its entirety. A careful reading of Ambedkar's writings, however, reveals a more nuanced position. He did not accept the concept of Sanatana Dharma as understood and defended by orthodox Hindu thinkers of his time. His critique was directed primarily against the Brahmanical interpretation of Sanatana Dharma that justified the caste system, hereditary inequality, untouchability, and the unquestioned authority of the Hindu scriptures. At the same time, Ambedkar distinguished between religion as a source of moral principles and religion as an instrument of social domination. His opposition was therefore directed not against spirituality itself but against a religious system that, in his view, perpetuated social injustice.
The Orthodox Hindu Understanding of Sanatana Dharma
The expression Sanatana Dharma literally means "eternal religion" or "eternal law." Traditionally, many Hindus have understood it as the eternal moral and spiritual order governing both the universe and human society. In orthodox interpretations, it has often been associated with the authority of the Vedas, Smritis, Dharmashastras, and the social institutions derived from them, including the fourfold Varna system.
Many modern Hindu scholars and reformers, however, interpret Sanatana Dharma more broadly as a universal ethical philosophy based on truth, compassion, self-discipline, non-violence, and spiritual realization. This diversity of interpretation is important because Ambedkar's critique was directed primarily against the historical and social meaning of Sanatana Dharma as it functioned in Indian society rather than against every possible philosophical interpretation of the term.
Ambedkar's Critique of Sanatana Dharma
Ambedkar consistently argued that the religion practised by orthodox Hindu society had become inseparable from caste hierarchy. In his view, the social order defended in the name of Sanatana Dharma rested upon five interconnected principles: the Varna system, the caste (Jati) hierarchy, hereditary occupations, untouchability, and the authority of the Shastras.
According to Ambedkar, these institutions were treated not merely as social customs but as divine and eternal laws. Because they were believed to be sanctioned by religion, they became extremely resistant to reform.
In Annihilation of Caste, he wrote: "The religion which discriminates between its followers, which gives privileges to one class and inflicts disabilities upon another, is not religion."
Elsewhere in the same work, he declared: "You cannot build anything on the foundations of caste. You cannot build up a nation. You cannot build up a morality."
These statements clearly demonstrate that Ambedkar rejected the religious legitimacy claimed for caste.
Rejection of the Doctrine of Eternity
One of Ambedkar's principal objections concerned the idea that any social institution could be eternal. Human society evolves continuously, and institutions must be judged according to their contribution to justice rather than their antiquity.
He argued that if caste and social inequality were declared "Sanatana" or eternal, then meaningful social reform would become impossible. No institution, however ancient, should be exempt from rational criticism.
Thus, Ambedkar rejected the claim that hereditary social hierarchy possessed eternal or divine authority.
Criticism of Scriptural Authority
Ambedkar devoted considerable attention to examining the Hindu scriptures, particularly the Manusmriti and other Dharmashastras. He argued that these texts explicitly prescribed unequal rights and duties for different castes and thereby institutionalized graded inequality.
His symbolic burning of the Manusmriti at Mahad in 1927 represented a rejection of scriptural authority wherever it sanctioned discrimination.
For Ambedkar, genuine social reform required questioning those religious authorities that perpetuated inequality rather than merely reforming social customs.
Religion as Morality Rather than Social Control
Although Ambedkar strongly criticised orthodox Hinduism, he did not reject religion itself. He believed that religion should serve as a source of moral guidance rather than social oppression. In his words: "Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules."
He distinguished between ethical religion, which promotes justice and compassion, and rule-based religion, which regulates social behaviour through hereditary restrictions and ritual obligations.
According to Ambedkar, the value of any religion depends upon whether it advances liberty, equality, fraternity, and human dignity.
Did Ambedkar Reject Every Meaning of Sanatana Dharma?
A balanced reading of Ambedkar's writings suggests that he did not systematically examine every philosophical interpretation of the expression "Sanatana Dharma."
Many contemporary Hindu philosophers define Sanatana Dharma primarily as an eternal moral philosophy centred on truth, compassion, non-violence, and spiritual self-realization rather than as a defence of caste. Ambedkar did not devote significant attention to this broader theological understanding.
Instead, his writings addressed the concrete historical reality of Hindu society in which the concept of Sanatana Dharma was widely invoked to justify caste hierarchy and untouchability. It was this historically existing social order that he rejected.
Therefore, it would be inaccurate to claim that Ambedkar accepted Sanatana Dharma as understood by orthodox Hinduism. Equally, it would be simplistic to suggest that he discussed or rejected every philosophical interpretation of the term independently of its social context.
Conversion to Buddhism
Ambedkar eventually concluded that caste could not be abolished within the framework of orthodox Hinduism.
At the Yeola Conference in 1935, he famously declared: "I was born a Hindu, but I will not die a Hindu."
On 14 October 1956, he embraced Buddhism along with several hundred thousand followers at Nagpur.
His interpretation of Buddhism, known as Navayana Buddhism, emphasized rational inquiry, compassion, equality, morality, and social justice. He regarded Buddhism as fully compatible with constitutional democracy because it rejected hereditary privilege and affirmed the equal dignity of every human being.
Contemporary Relevance
Ambedkar's critique continues to shape debates on caste, religion, constitutional morality, and social justice in India.
Ambedkarite scholars generally maintain that his criticism remains relevant because caste discrimination continues to exist despite constitutional guarantees of equality.
Many Hindu scholars, on the other hand, argue that Sanatana Dharma should be understood primarily as an ethical and spiritual tradition rather than as a defence of caste, and that caste hierarchy represents a historical distortion rather than the essence of Hindu philosophy.
These differing interpretations demonstrate that the meaning of Sanatana Dharma remains contested within modern Indian intellectual discourse.
Conclusion
A careful examination of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's writings leads to a clear conclusion. He did not accept the concept of Sanatana Dharma as understood and defended by orthodox Hindu thinkers of his time because he believed that it had become inseparably associated with caste hierarchy, untouchability, hereditary privilege, and scriptural sanction for social inequality.
At the same time, Ambedkar did not reject religion as such. He argued that religion should be founded upon morality, reason, equality, liberty, fraternity, and respect for human dignity. His eventual acceptance of Buddhism reflected his conviction that these ethical values found their fullest expression in the teachings of the Buddha rather than in the orthodox Brahmanical interpretation of Sanatana Dharma.
Thus, Ambedkar's position should be understood not as a rejection of spirituality or ethical religion, but as a rejection of any religious doctrine that legitimizes inequality and denies the equal dignity of all human beings. His critique remains one of the most significant contributions to modern debates on religion, democracy, constitutional morality, and social justice in India.
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