If Gandhi were alive today, how he would have reacted to the present social, religious, economic, political and communal scenario
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
(Special on 2nd October Gandhi Jayanti)
“Gandhi would likely have been deeply troubled by much of the present scenario while still affirming certain gains, applying his consistent principles of ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), sarvodaya (uplift of all), swadeshi/self-reliance, Hindu-Muslim unity, and rejection of materialism and majoritarian coercion.”
This is necessarily speculative. It rests on what Gandhi actually wrote, said, and did—not on later political appropriations of his image. He was not a systematic ideologue or modern progressive; he was a religiously rooted moralist who prioritized means over ends, village-centred simplicity, and personal ethical transformation.
Social
He would have welcomed the formal abolition of untouchability, expanded education and legal equality for women and lower castes, and the decline of extreme traditional practices he opposed. He campaigned hard against untouchability and for basic dignity.
He would have criticized persistent caste hierarchy in practice, the commercialization and status-seeking that replaced older social bonds, urban atomization, and the spectacle culture of social media and celebrity. Gandhi’s ideal was decentralized, morally disciplined community life rooted in villages, not high-consumption urban individualism or identity politics that harden group grievances. He would have seen much modern “progress” as spiritually empty if it increased desire, inequality of spirit, and alienation from manual labour and nature.
Religious
Gandhi was a devout Hindu who read the Gita daily, yet insisted that all religions contain truth and that no one holds a monopoly. He practiced interfaith prayer, defended Muslims’ right to practice their faith, and repeatedly put his life on the line for communal harmony. He would have rejected both aggressive majoritarian assertion and minority separatism that treats the other as permanent enemy.
He would have been alarmed by politicized religion, temple-mosque disputes turned into permanent mobilization tools, and any ideology that treats violence or humiliation of the other community as legitimate. At the same time, he was not a secularist in the modern Western sense; he wanted religion to permeate public ethics while remaining non-coercive. Aggressive atheism or state hostility to religious expression would also have troubled him.
Economic
Gandhi was a sharp critic of industrial capitalism, large-scale mechanization that displaced labour, and the chase for endless material growth. His constructive program centred on khadi, village industries, trusteeship (wealth held as a trust for society), and self-sufficient rural economies. He would have viewed today’s high-growth, consumption-driven, urban-centric model—with its extreme wealth concentration, ecological costs, and dependence on distant markets—as a moral and practical failure, even while acknowledging reductions in absolute poverty and technological gains in health and communication.
He would have favoured decentralization, local production, restraint of wants, and economic arrangements that do not treat human beings or nature as mere inputs. Corporate power, speculative finance, and status consumption would have been targets of his critique.
Political
Gandhi accepted parliamentary democracy as imperfect but workable after independence, yet he distrusted concentrated state power, party machines, and the idea that politics is primarily about capturing the state. He emphasized moral means, voluntary cooperation, and the primacy of civil society and individual conscience.
He would have condemned corruption, dynastic politics, majoritarian bullying, and the normalization of hatred or misinformation as political tools—regardless of which side practiced them. Free speech and the right to dissent were important to him; he would have opposed both state overreach and mob intimidation. Polarization that turns fellow citizens into permanent enemies would have struck him as a betrayal of the independence struggle’s ethical core.
Communal
This is the area of clearest continuity. Gandhi’s last years were consumed by the catastrophe of Partition violence. He fasted, walked into riot zones, and insisted that Hindus and Muslims must live together as equals or the freedom struggle itself was hollow. He would have rejected any narrative—Hindu or Muslim—that treats the other community as inherently disloyal or as a demographic threat justifying permanent hostility.
He would have demanded accountability for violence from whatever side initiated or justified it, opposed the instrumentalization of history and sacred sites for electoral gain, and insisted on shared citizenship over competitive victimhood. At the same time, he would not have accepted the erasure of legitimate cultural or religious self-assertion; his unity was ethical and practical, not a demand that Hindus abandon their civilizational identity.
Overall stance
Gandhi would almost certainly have continued his methods: public fasts, constructive work, personal example, and relentless moral criticism rather than party politics or state power. He would have celebrated India’s survival as a democracy and the formal equality of citizens while diagnosing the deeper failures as spiritual and ethical—greed, fear, hatred, and the substitution of force or cleverness for truth and self-restraint.
He was not soft or utopian in the sentimental sense; he could be severe with those he saw as betraying non-violence or truth. Modern India would have given him abundant material for such severity, just as it would have given him grounds for hope in the resilience of ordinary people and the persistence of democratic forms. Any claim that “Gandhi would have fully endorsed my side” is almost always anachronistic projection.
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