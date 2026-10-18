Tax the Rich and Guarantee Education, Healthcare and Employment for All: The Case for Economic Justice
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
Introduction
India is one of the world's major economies, yet economic prosperity remains unequally distributed. While a small section of society has accumulated enormous wealth, millions of people continue to struggle for decent employment, quality education, affordable healthcare, adequate housing, and social security. This contradiction raises a fundamental question: can India claim to be a genuinely developed nation when economic growth does not translate into dignity and opportunity for all?
The slogan “Tax the Rich and Guarantee Education, Healthcare and Employment for All” expresses the need to address this contradiction through a fairer system of taxation and public expenditure. It does not mean penalising people simply because they are wealthy or discouraging entrepreneurship. Rather, it demands that those possessing the greatest economic resources make a proportionately greater contribution to the society, institutions, infrastructure, and workforce that help generate their wealth.
Wealth Inequality and Its Consequences
Economic inequality is not merely a difference in income or consumption. When wealth becomes concentrated in a small section of society, it can also produce unequal access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities, political influence, and public institutions.
In India, these inequalities intersect with the historical disadvantages associated with caste, gender, and social exclusion. Dalits, Adivasis, many backward communities, and economically disadvantaged groups continue to face barriers to equal opportunity. For these communities, poverty is often compounded by discrimination and inadequate access to productive resources.
Oxfam's research on India has repeatedly highlighted the relationship between wealth concentration, unequal opportunities, and inadequate public investment. Progressive taxation, combined with effective public expenditure, can help address these structural disadvantages.
Economic growth alone cannot guarantee social justice. The distribution of its benefits matters as much as the rate at which the economy expands.
Why Should the Rich Pay More?
The principle of progressive taxation is straightforward: people with greater income and economic capacity should contribute a larger proportion of their resources to public finances.
Wealth is not created in isolation. Businesses depend on public infrastructure, educated workers, legal institutions, financial systems, and a stable social environment. Entrepreneurs and investors make important contributions to economic development, but these contributions are supported by collective resources and public institutions.
It is, therefore, reasonable to expect wealthy individuals and profitable corporations to fulfil their tax obligations fairly. A well-designed tax system should prevent the accumulation of economic privilege from becoming an instrument for avoiding social responsibility.
India should consider a combination of measures, including effective taxation of high incomes and capital gains, the reduction of unjustified tax exemptions, stronger enforcement against tax evasion, and appropriate taxation of large inheritances. The International Monetary Fund's analysis of wealth taxation also emphasises the importance of closing loopholes and strengthening taxes on income from capital, while recognising the administrative challenges associated with taxes on accumulated assets.
The objective should be a fair, transparent, and enforceable tax system—not indiscriminate taxation or arbitrary confiscation of private property.
Tax Revenue Must Serve the People
Taxing the rich is meaningful only when the resulting revenue is used transparently and effectively for public welfare. The central objective must be to improve the living conditions and opportunities of ordinary citizens.
Additional public resources should help strengthen:
- Education: Quality public schools, affordable higher education, scholarships, and institutions that enable disadvantaged students to overcome historical barriers.
- Healthcare: Accessible primary healthcare, adequately staffed public hospitals, affordable medicines, and financial protection against medical emergencies.
- Employment: Productive job creation, vocational training, support for small enterprises, and better working conditions.
- Social security: Pensions, disability support, maternity benefits, and protection for informal and precarious workers.
- Rural development: Irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, drinking water, sanitation, and reliable public services.
- Social justice: Effective implementation of constitutional safeguards and programmes addressing caste-based exclusion and other structural disadvantages.
Such investments do more than provide immediate relief. They expand human capabilities, improve productivity, strengthen social mobility, and enable more people to participate in economic development.
The purpose of taxation should therefore extend beyond raising government revenue. It should also help create a society in which opportunities are not determined primarily by inherited wealth or social background.
An Ambedkarite Perspective on Economic Justice
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's political and social philosophy provides an important framework for understanding the relationship between economic inequality and democracy. He argued that political democracy could not remain secure without social democracy, which rests on the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity.
Formal equality before the law does not automatically eliminate the unequal social and economic conditions in which people live. A person without access to education, secure employment, healthcare, or economic independence may possess constitutional rights but lack the material resources necessary to exercise them effectively.
From an Ambedkarite perspective, progressive taxation can be understood as one instrument for reducing these inequalities and strengthening the social foundations of democracy. Public investment must enable historically disadvantaged communities to access education, employment, representation, and economic independence.
However, taxation alone cannot annihilate caste or eliminate discrimination. These objectives also require the effective enforcement of constitutional rights, equal access to public institutions, social reform, and the redistribution of opportunities and power.
The ultimate test of economic policy is whether it advances substantive equality rather than merely increasing aggregate national wealth.
Challenges and the Need for Responsible Reform
Progressive taxation must be designed carefully. Poorly structured wealth taxes can create valuation difficulties, encourage tax avoidance, and impose disproportionate administrative costs. Excessive or unpredictable taxation may also discourage productive investment.
These concerns do not eliminate the case for tax reform; they demonstrate the importance of sound policy design.
India should strengthen tax administration, improve transparency in asset ownership, curb illicit financial flows, and coordinate with other countries to address tax avoidance. Tax policies should distinguish between productive investment and the accumulation of wealth through tax evasion, corruption, monopoly power, or preferential access to public resources.
Equally important, the government must be accountable for how public money is spent. Independent auditing, transparent budgets, effective parliamentary oversight, and public participation can help ensure that tax revenue reaches the intended beneficiaries.
The responsibility for economic justice does not rest exclusively on wealthy individuals. It also rests on the state, which must ensure that public resources are used efficiently and that economic policy serves the wider public interest.
Conclusion: A More Equal India Is a Stronger India
The question before India is not whether wealth creation should be encouraged or punished. It is whether the benefits of economic development should be shared more fairly and whether every citizen should have a meaningful opportunity to live with dignity.
A nation cannot realise its full potential when millions remain deprived of quality education, healthcare, decent employment, and economic security while wealth and opportunity become increasingly concentrated. Nor can democracy flourish indefinitely if economic privilege translates into disproportionate influence over public decisions.
“Tax the Rich and Guarantee Education, Healthcare and Employment for all ” is therefore a call to reconsider the relationship between wealth, public responsibility, and democratic citizenship. It advocates a system in which those with greater economic capacity contribute fairly, public resources strengthen essential services, and historically disadvantaged communities gain real opportunities for advancement.
The measure of a developed India should not be limited to the size of its economy, the number of billionaires it produces, or the value of its financial markets. It should also include the quality of its public schools, the accessibility of its hospitals, the security of its workers, and the dignity afforded to its most disadvantaged citizens.
A fair tax system cannot solve every problem, but it can help create the material conditions for a more equal society.
The objective is not to make the rich poor. It is to ensure that poverty, deprivation, and social exclusion do not remain the price paid by millions for the prosperity of a few.
For some time now, the All India People’s Front, as part of its “Employment and Social Rights Campaign,” has been advocating for several demands—most notably: “Tax corporate assets; guarantee employment, education, healthcare, and pensions.” In this context, an event under the banner of “Dialogue with the New Generation” (Nayi Peedhi Samvad) was planned for November 20 at Shastri Ghat in Varanasi. However, the police denied permission for the event, against which a writ petition has now been filed in the Allahabad High Court.
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