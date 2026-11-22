Challenges to Dalit Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Crisis of Representation and the Struggle for Bahujan Empowerment
SR Darapuri, National President, All India Peoples Front
Introduction
The history of Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh is closely associated with the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the organisational efforts of Kanshi Ram and the emergence of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) under the leadership of Mayawati. From 1957 to 1967 the Republican Party founded by Dr. Ambedkar had glorious achievements in Indian politics including Uttar Pradesh. Its downfall started from 1970 and it got fragmented into numerous parties. After this the rise of the BSP marked a historic transformation in Indian politics. It challenged upper-caste political dominance and provided Dalits with an independent political identity and an opportunity to participate in state power. The BSP's absolute majority in 2007 was a significant achievement in this political transformation.
However, Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh is currently facing a serious crisis. The electoral decline of the BSP, fragmentation of Dalit communities, emergence of new political leadership and persistence of caste discrimination have raised fundamental questions about the future direction of the movement.
The central challenge today is not merely to secure political representation for Dalits, but to transform that representation into substantive political power, social equality and economic emancipation.
1. Decline of the BSP and the Crisis of Independent Dalit Politics
The weakening of the BSP is one of the most significant challenges facing independent Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh. Having secured an absolute majority with 206 Assembly seats in 2007, the BSP was reduced to just one seat in the 2022 Assembly elections. It also failed to win a single parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
This decline raises questions about organisational weaknesses, centralisation of leadership, the absence of second-line leadership and diminishing grassroots political mobilisation.
The weakening of the BSP may also affect the independent political assertion and bargaining capacity of Dalits. However, the decline of a political party should not be equated with the decline of the Ambedkarite movement. The need of the hour is to rebuild independent Dalit political consciousness and organisation.
2. Fragmentation of Dalit Political Support
Dalits in Uttar Pradesh are socially and economically diverse. Jatavs, Pasis, Valmikis, Khatiks, Dhobis and other Scheduled Caste communities have different social circumstances and political preferences.
The BSP historically established a strong support base among Jatavs but achieved relatively limited success in mobilising non-Jatav Dalit communities to the same extent. The BJP and other political parties have attempted to expand their influence among these communities.
This has contributed to the fragmentation of Dalit political support. The challenge is to develop a common political consciousness that represents the interests of all Dalit communities and builds unity around social justice, equality and economic rights.
3. Political Appropriation of Ambedkarite Symbols and the Absence of Structural Transformation
Today, almost all major political parties invoke Dr. Ambedkar's name and seek to appropriate his legacy. However, symbolic recognition is fundamentally different from implementing his ideas.
Ambedkar's philosophy was based on the annihilation of caste, social and economic democracy, constitutional morality, equality and fraternity.
The challenge before Ambedkarite politics is to prevent his legacy from being reduced to symbols and commemorative ceremonies and instead transform it into a concrete programme of social change.
4. Hindutva Politics and the Challenge to Independent Dalit Identity
Hindutva politics has attempted to expand its influence among Dalit communities through religious identity, cultural integration and welfare programmes.
This raises an important question: how can Dalits preserve their independent social and political identity within a broader religious framework?
Ambedkarite politics must distinguish between cultural inclusion and substantive social equality. Its objective should be to challenge caste dominance, strengthen independent political consciousness and defend the principles of constitutional citizenship.
5. Political Representation and Socio-Economic Empowerment
Despite political representation, large sections of Dalit communities continue to face landlessness, unemployment, insecure employment, educational backwardness and economic deprivation.
Dalit politics must therefore move beyond electoral representation and adopt an agenda of economic democracy. Land rights, employment, quality education, healthcare, social security, effective implementation of reservation policies and Dalit entrepreneurship must become its major priorities.
Political emancipation remains incomplete without economic empowerment.
6. Caste Atrocities and the Crisis of Rule of Law
Caste-based violence and discrimination continue to pose serious challenges to constitutional equality. Despite the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, its effective implementation remains a major concern.
Dalit politics must prioritise police and administrative accountability, impartial investigations, timely prosecution, and the protection and rehabilitation of victims.
The struggle against caste atrocities is not merely a struggle for social justice; it is also a struggle to defend the rule of law and constitutional democracy.
7. Weakening of Grassroots Organisations and the Absence of Collective Leadership
The strength of Kanshi Ram's movement lay in the organisational networks developed through BAMCEF, DS-4 and the BSP, as well as in political education and cadre-building.
Today, the weakening of grassroots organisations and the absence of collective leadership constitute significant challenges for Dalit politics.
There is a need to strengthen village-level organisations, involve young people and women in leadership, promote political education and establish legal and social support networks.
Sustainable political transformation is possible only through continuous social and organisational struggle.
8. Dalit Women and Multiple Forms of Oppression
Dalit women experience the combined discrimination of caste, class and patriarchy. Violence, economic exploitation, unequal wages and limited access to justice remain among their major concerns.
Dalit politics must recognise women not merely as voters or beneficiaries but as independent political leaders. Gender justice, economic independence and political participation must become central components of the movement.
9. Political Alliances and the Challenge of Independent Identity
Political alliances among Dalits, OBCs, minorities and other marginalised communities can create a broader democratic force. The Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formulation represents one such political initiative.
However, such alliances must protect Dalit political identity, leadership and substantive participation in power. Dalits should not remain merely an electoral support base for other political parties.
Alliances can become meaningful only when they ensure social justice, equitable representation and genuine participation in decision-making.
10. Emergence of New Dalit Leadership
The emergence of Chandrashekhar Azad and the Azad Samaj Party represents a new development in Uttar Pradesh's Dalit politics. His victory from Nagina in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections established a new parliamentary voice articulating Dalit concerns.
However, transforming individual popularity into a sustainable political organisation remains an important challenge. This requires a clear ideological programme, a strong cadre base, second-line leadership and wider social engagement.
11. Reconstructing Dalit Politics: An Ambedkarite Agenda
The reconstruction of Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh requires attention to the following priorities:
1. Political Autonomy: Preserve an independent Dalit political identity while developing alliances based on equality with OBCs, minorities, Adivasis and other marginalised communities.
2. Substantive Political Power: Move beyond symbolic representation and ensure effective participation in policymaking, administration and the distribution of resources.
3. Economic Democracy: Place land rights, employment, education, healthcare, social security and equal access to economic resources at the centre of the political agenda.
4. Constitutional Democracy: Defend civil liberties, equality, the rule of law and the independence of constitutional institutions.
5. Organisational Reconstruction: Strengthen grassroots organisations, promote political education and cadre-building, and develop a new generation of leadership.
6. Dalit Unity: Build unity among all Dalit communities, including Jatavs and non-Jatavs, on the basis of equality, mutual respect and shared interests.
Conclusion: From Electoral Politics to Social Transformation
The crisis of Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh is not merely a crisis of the BSP's electoral decline. It is a broader crisis involving independent political leadership, organisational capacity, ideological clarity and socio-economic transformation.
Dr. Ambedkar's understanding of political power as an instrument of social emancipation, rather than an end in itself, remains particularly relevant. Dalit politics must therefore move beyond electoral success and challenge the structures of caste dominance, economic inequality and social discrimination.
The central objective of Dalit politics must be to move from numerical mobilisation to substantive empowerment, from symbolic representation to structural transformation, and from electoral power to social and economic democracy.
The All India People’s Front (AIPF) fully aligns itself with the ideology of Dr. Ambedkar. Its agenda is dedicated to the upliftment of Dalits, Adivasis (indigenous communities), and the most backward classes, focusing on issues such as political representation, employment, education, healthcare, land rights for the landless—specifically regarding residential land—and overall social and economic development. In Uttar Pradesh, the AIPF has played a significant role in securing land for Adivasis and forest-dwelling communities under the Forest Rights Act. Within its organizational structure, the party ensures representation for Dalits, backward classes, and Adivasis across various positions, and it also maintains a specific agenda focused on Dalit issues.
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