Deepavali and the Contest over India's Cultural Heritage: Buddhist Traditions, Brahmanical Assimilation and the Politics of Historical Memory—An Ambedkarite Perspective
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
. Introduction
The historical origins of Deepavali are more complex than the popular understanding that it commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. Deepavali, meaning a row of lamps, has acquired different religious, philosophical and cultural interpretations over centuries. Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs associate the festival with different historical events and religious traditions.
An important historical question is whether Deepavali originated as a Buddhist festival and was subsequently appropriated by Brahmanical traditions, or whether different religious communities independently incorporated an older festival of lights into their religious practices.
The available historical evidence does not establish that Deepavali originated exclusively within Buddhism or Brahmanical religion. A more plausible explanation is that an older seasonal and cultural celebration gradually acquired different religious meanings through centuries of social and religious interaction.
2. The Buddhist Connection: Buddha's Return from Tavatimsa
Buddhist traditions preserve an important account connecting the symbolism of light with Buddha's return from Tavatimsa heaven.
According to Theravada Buddhist tradition, Gautama Buddha ascended to Tavatimsa heaven to preach the Abhidhamma to his deceased mother, Mahamaya, who had been reborn there. After spending three months teaching, Buddha descended to earth at Sankassa. His return was celebrated by devotees, and the occasion became associated with illumination and the symbolism of light.
This tradition is commemorated in Myanmar through Thadingyut, popularly known as the Festival of Lights. It celebrates Buddha's return from Tavatimsa and symbolises the victory of knowledge over ignorance.
However, the Buddhist celebration of Thadingyut should not be confused historically with India's Deepavali. Although both involve illumination and religious symbolism, there is no conclusive evidence that Indian Deepavali originated from Buddha's return from Tavatimsa. Nevertheless, this Buddhist tradition deserves recognition as an important part of the wider cultural history of festivals of light.
3. The Jain Connection: Mahavira's Nirvana
Jainism has a particularly strong and historically significant association with Deepavali. According to Jain tradition, Mahavira, the twenty-fourth Tirthankara, attained Nirvana at Pavapuri on the new-moon day of Kartika. His followers illuminated their homes to commemorate the departure of their spiritual teacher and preserve the symbolic light of his knowledge.
The eighth-century Jain text Harivamsha Purana, attributed to Acharya Jinasena, contains an important reference to Dipalika in connection with the Nirvana of the Jina. This provides significant evidence of an early Jain religious interpretation of the festival.
For Jains, therefore, Deepavali is not primarily a celebration of the return of a Hindu deity or the victory of one religious community over another. It commemorates Mahavira's liberation and represents the enduring significance of spiritual knowledge, self-discipline and enlightenment.
4. The Brahmanical Connection
Brahmanical traditions associate Deepavali with several religious narratives. The most popular interpretation in northern India connects it with Rama's return to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and his victory over Ravana. Other traditions associate the festival with Krishna's destruction of Narakasura and the worship of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.
These different narratives demonstrate that Deepavali has developed multiple religious meanings within Hindu traditions themselves.
However, these religious narratives should not automatically be treated as evidence of the festival's original historical origins. Ancient Indian literature contains references to festivals involving lamps and illumination. Historical research, including P.K. Gode's work on the history of Deepavali, examines the development of such celebrations and their changing religious associations.
References to festivals such as Yaksharatri in early Sanskrit literature suggest that seasonal and cultural celebrations involving lamps existed before some of the later religious narratives became prominent. This indicates that the historical development of Deepavali was gradual rather than the product of a single religious event.
5. Was Buddhism's Contribution Subsequently Absorbed?
The question of whether Buddhist cultural traditions were subsequently absorbed into Brahmanical religious practices deserves serious historical investigation.
Buddhism was a major religious, philosophical and cultural force in ancient India. For centuries, Buddhist monasteries, educational institutions, philosophical traditions and social movements profoundly influenced Indian civilisation. Buddhism also challenged Brahmanical authority, ritual hierarchy and the ideological foundations of caste.
Brahmanical traditions developed through prolonged interaction, competition and accommodation with Buddhism and Jainism. There are historically significant examples of religious assimilation and reinterpretation. The incorporation of Buddha into certain Brahmanical traditions as an avatar of Vishnu is one example of this complex historical relationship.
From this perspective, it is reasonable to investigate whether certain Buddhist cultural practices and symbols were subsequently incorporated into Brahmanical religious traditions. However, the claim that Deepavali itself originated as a Buddhist festival and was later appropriated by Brahmanism requires stronger documentary evidence.
Such a conclusion would require evidence establishing the festival's early Buddhist character, its historical prevalence in Buddhist communities and the subsequent adoption or transformation of its practices by Brahmanical communities. At present, this chain of historical evidence has not been established.
Therefore, cultural assimilation is a legitimate subject of investigation, but it should not be confused with a proven historical explanation of Deepavali's origins.
6. An Ambedkarite Interpretation
From an Ambedkarite perspective, examining the historical origins of Indian festivals is important because cultural narratives are also instruments through which social authority, religious identity and collective memory are constructed.
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's critique of Brahmanism provides an intellectual framework for examining the relationship between religious institutions, caste hierarchy and cultural domination. His revival of Buddhism was not simply a religious conversion; it was also a movement for social emancipation, equality, liberty and fraternity.
Three considerations are particularly important.
First, recognition of India's Buddhist heritage: India's Buddhist past should not be marginalised when interpreting its cultural and religious history. Buddhist philosophy, institutions and traditions made substantial contributions to Indian civilisation.
Second, the independent recognition of non-Brahmanical traditions: Buddhist and Jain traditions should be studied on their own historical and philosophical terms rather than automatically incorporated into Brahmanical narratives. Their distinctive contributions to Indian intellectual and cultural development deserve independent recognition.
Third, recovery of historical memory: The history of Indian civilisation must recognise the contributions of different religious and philosophical traditions. Cultural assimilation, where historically demonstrable, should be examined critically rather than accepted uncritically.
An Ambedkarite interpretation should therefore encourage historical investigation based on documentary evidence, critical scholarship and the recognition of India's pluralistic cultural heritage.
7. Conclusion: What Does Historical Evidence Establish?
The available evidence suggests that Deepavali developed through the interaction of older seasonal, cultural and religious practices. Buddhism, Jainism and Brahmanical traditions subsequently attached distinct religious meanings to celebrations involving light.
The Buddhist tradition of Buddha's return from Tavatimsa, the Jain commemoration of Mahavira's Nirvana and the Brahmanical narratives concerning Rama, Krishna and Lakshmi represent different religious interpretations. These traditions should be recognised without assuming that one necessarily originated from another.
It is therefore premature to describe Deepavali as originally and exclusively a Buddhist festival subsequently appropriated by Brahmanism. Equally, it would be historically simplistic to claim that its origins are exclusively Brahmanical.
The more defensible historical position is that Deepavali evolved through centuries of cultural interaction, religious reinterpretation and social change. Further research is necessary to establish the chronology and relationship between its different traditions.
Ultimately, the issue is not merely who owns Deepavali, but whether India's pluralistic cultural history can be understood without marginalising its Buddhist, Jain and other non-Brahmanical contributions. Recovering these traditions is an important part of reclaiming India's diverse cultural heritage.
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