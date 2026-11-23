How Poor Is India? Poverty, Inequality and the Limits of Economic Development
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
Introduction
India has undoubtedly made progress in reducing extreme poverty over the past decade. However, presenting this achievement as evidence of the elimination of poverty or the success of inclusive development would be misleading. The wide variation in poverty estimates—from approximately 5 per cent to more than 26 per cent—reveals not merely a methodological disagreement but a deeper problem concerning how poverty, economic insecurity and human deprivation are defined and measured.
The central argument of this essay is that India's development debate has placed excessive emphasis on the number of people lifted above an extremely low poverty threshold while paying insufficient attention to the millions who remain economically vulnerable, socially disadvantaged and deprived of a dignified standard of living. A reduction in extreme poverty is not equivalent to the eradication of poverty, just as economic growth is not synonymous with inclusive development.
The real test of India's economic progress must therefore be whether growth translates into decent employment, adequate incomes, universal access to education and healthcare, social security and equality of opportunity. Poverty must be assessed not simply in terms of survival, but in terms of people's capacity to live with dignity, security and freedom from structural deprivation.
Different Poverty Lines, Different Estimates
The World Bank's estimates illustrate the differences arising from alternative poverty thresholds. Using its international poverty line of $3 per person per day (2021 purchasing power parity), it estimates extreme poverty in India at 2.6 per cent in 2022–23. However, at the $4.20 threshold applicable to lower-middle-income countries, the estimate rises to 16.1 per cent.
Indian research institutions also report significantly different figures. SBI Research (2025), using inflation-adjusted Tendulkar poverty lines, estimates poverty at 7.2 per cent in rural India and 4.6 per cent in urban India. Rangarajan and Dev (2014) estimate it at 10.8 per cent, while Sethu, Surya and Ruthu (2024), using a reconstructed Rangarajan methodology, arrive at 26.4 per cent.
These differences primarily reflect variations in poverty thresholds and estimation methods. Higher thresholds identify more people as poor, demonstrating how the choice of benchmark influences perceptions of India's economic progress.
Historical Evolution of Poverty Measurement
India's poverty measurement has evolved through several expert committees. The Alagh Task Force (1979) introduced calorie-based poverty estimates with separate nutritional requirements for rural and urban populations. The Lakdawala Committee subsequently refined this approach through state-specific poverty lines and price indices.
The Tendulkar Committee (2009) moved beyond direct calorie-based measurement and adopted a broader consumption basket incorporating expenditure on healthcare and education. It estimated poverty at 21.9 per cent in 2011–12. The Rangarajan Committee proposed higher poverty thresholds and estimated the rate at 29.5 per cent for the same year.
These competing methodologies reflect a fundamental disagreement over what constitutes a minimum acceptable standard of living.
Data Gaps and the Problem of Reliable Estimates
The absence of consistent consumption data has further complicated poverty assessment. The 2017–18 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey was not published, while the next comprehensive survey became available only in 2022–23.
Consequently, researchers have relied on different poverty lines, inflation adjustments and reconstructed estimates. The absence of an updated, officially recognised national poverty benchmark has made it difficult to establish a consistent picture of poverty reduction and evaluate the effectiveness of development policies.
Multidimensional Poverty: Beyond Income
Income and consumption alone cannot capture the full extent of deprivation. The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) examines disadvantages in health, education and living standards, including access to sanitation, drinking water and housing.
According to NITI Aayog, multidimensional poverty declined from 24.85 per cent in 2015–16 to 14.96 per cent in 2019–21. Its estimate of 11.28 per cent for 2022–23 is a projection rather than the result of a fresh survey. For 2019–21, the World Bank estimated multidimensional poverty at 15.5 per cent, while the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) put it at 16.4 per cent.
Although these figures indicate improvements in basic living conditions, substantial deprivation persists.
Falling Extreme Poverty and Persistent Economic Insecurity
A particularly important finding is the gap between escaping extreme poverty and achieving economic security. According to the World Bank figures cited in the article, approximately 80 per cent of Indians lived below the upper-middle-income poverty benchmark of $8.30 per day in 2023. Furthermore, around 30 per cent lacked access to basic sanitation.
These figures suggest that many households remain vulnerable despite being classified as above the extreme-poverty threshold. Inadequate incomes, insecure employment, rising living costs and limited access to essential public services continue to constrain their living standards.
Therefore, the reduction of extreme poverty should not be equated with the achievement of economic security or a dignified standard of living.
The Need for a Credible National Poverty Line
India needs a revised and officially recognised poverty line reflecting contemporary consumption patterns, inflation and the actual costs of meeting essential needs.
Reliable poverty estimates are indispensable for identifying vulnerable populations, assessing development outcomes and designing effective employment, welfare and social security policies. They are also necessary for measuring inequalities in access to economic opportunities.
A country aspiring to become a high-income economy must establish how many of its citizens can afford a decent and secure life. Without credible and comparable data, claims about poverty reduction will remain open to competing interpretations.
An Ambedkarite Perspective: Poverty, Inequality and Social Justice
From an Ambedkarite perspective, poverty is not simply a question of inadequate income or consumption. It is also connected with unequal access to resources, caste-based discrimination, insecure employment and exclusion from education, healthcare and economic opportunities.
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar recognised that political democracy could not endure without social and economic democracy. His vision of an egalitarian society rested on liberty, equality and fraternity.
Consequently, economic development cannot be considered inclusive while Dalits, Adivasis, women and other disadvantaged communities continue to experience structural discrimination and unequal opportunities.
Poverty reduction must therefore involve more than welfare transfers and the provision of basic amenities. It requires decent employment, quality public education, universal healthcare, social security, equitable access to productive resources and effective protection against discrimination.
Conclusion
India's reduction in extreme poverty represents genuine progress, but it should not become a substitute for examining persistent economic insecurity, inequality and social deprivation. The wide variation in poverty estimates underlines the need for a credible national poverty line and reliable consumption data.
More importantly, the debate must move beyond the narrow question of how many people have crossed the poverty threshold to examine how many can afford a dignified and secure life. Employment, adequate incomes, quality education, healthcare, housing, sanitation and social protection must become central indicators of development.
From an Ambedkarite perspective, economic growth without social and economic democracy cannot produce an egalitarian society. Development that leaves caste-based exclusion, unequal access to resources and structural discrimination intact remains fundamentally incomplete.
India's development must ultimately be judged not by the statistical reduction of extreme poverty but by the substantive reduction of inequality, the expansion of economic security and the creation of conditions in which every citizen can live with dignity, liberty and equality. That is the difference between poverty management and social transformation.
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