Nehru's India and Modi's India: Two Visions of Nation-Building and the Unfinished Project of Social Democracy
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
Introduction
The India of Jawaharlal Nehru (1947–1964) and the India of Narendra Modi (2014–present) represent two distinct political approaches to nation-building, governance and national development. While both leaders sought to strengthen India's international position and transform its economy, their ideological orientations, institutional priorities and conceptions of national identity differ significantly.
Nehru's vision was rooted in secular nationalism, parliamentary democracy, scientific temper, economic planning and institutional development. He sought to build a modern, pluralistic and industrialised nation-state out of a society characterised by colonial exploitation, poverty, caste hierarchy and religious divisions.
Modi's political vision places greater emphasis on cultural nationalism, Hindu civilisational identity, strong executive leadership, infrastructure-led development, digital transformation and India's emergence as a major global power.
The comparison, therefore, goes beyond two different models of governance. It concerns competing conceptions of Indian nationhood: a pluralistic constitutional republic and a nation increasingly articulated through cultural and civilisational nationalism. An Ambedkarite assessment must examine both through the principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, constitutional morality and social democracy.
1. Nation-Building: Secular Nationalism versus Cultural Nationalism
Nehru regarded India's diversity as the foundation of its national identity. He believed that national integration required secularism, democratic institutions, scientific rationality and economic modernisation. His emphasis on industrialisation, public-sector enterprises, higher education and scientific research was intended to establish the material and institutional foundations of a modern nation.
Modi's conception of nation-building places greater emphasis on India's Hindu civilisational heritage, cultural nationalism and national resurgence. The political narrative of Viksit Bharat combines economic modernisation with cultural identity and geopolitical ambition.
The central distinction concerns the basis of national unity. Nehru emphasised equal citizenship and cultural pluralism, whereas contemporary cultural nationalism gives greater political prominence to the country's majority religious identity. The constitutional challenge is to ensure that civilisational identity does not undermine equal citizenship and religious freedom.
2. Democracy, Constitutionalism and Institutional Independence
Nehru played a decisive role in establishing parliamentary democracy and constitutional government in postcolonial India. Regular elections, parliamentary debate, opposition politics and institutional development became important features of the political system. However, preventive detention, restrictions introduced through the First Constitutional Amendment and the dismissal of Kerala's elected government in 1959 reveal contradictions in his democratic record.
Under Modi, electoral competition remains significant, as demonstrated by the 2024 general election, in which the BJP lost its single-party majority, although the NDA retained a parliamentary majority. However, concerns have increased regarding institutional independence, parliamentary accountability, media freedom, civil liberties, investigative agencies and the treatment of political opposition.
The distinction is not between democracy and the absence of democracy, but between different understandings of democratic governance. Electoral legitimacy must coexist with constitutional limitations on executive authority, independent institutions and protection of fundamental rights.
3. Secularism and the Idea of Citizenship
Nehru considered secularism indispensable to India's unity. His political philosophy rejected the idea that the state should identify with a particular religion. Religious pluralism and equal citizenship were central to his conception of Indian nationalism.
Under Modi, Hindu cultural identity has acquired greater prominence in national politics. Developments such as the Ram Temple inauguration and the Citizenship Amendment Act have intensified debates about secularism, minority rights and the constitutional understanding of citizenship.
Supporters regard these developments as expressions of cultural restoration and historical recognition. Critics argue that they risk weakening the secular character of the Indian Republic and creating unequal perceptions of citizenship.
From an Ambedkarite perspective, the legitimacy of the state must rest on constitutional equality rather than religious majority. India's unity depends on ensuring that religious identity does not determine an individual's constitutional status or civic rights.
4. Economic Development: State-Led Industrialisation versus Market-Oriented Growth
Nehru adopted a mixed economy with substantial public-sector investment, economic planning and state-led industrialisation. Heavy industries, dams, scientific institutions and public enterprises were considered essential for overcoming colonial underdevelopment and establishing economic self-reliance.
This strategy created an industrial and institutional foundation for subsequent economic development, although excessive bureaucratic controls, licensing and inefficiencies constrained economic performance.
Modi's economic strategy emphasises private investment, infrastructure, manufacturing incentives, digital technology, financial inclusion and global economic integration. Initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India and Production Linked Incentive schemes reflect this orientation.
India has experienced substantial infrastructure expansion and relatively high economic growth. Nevertheless, employment insecurity, informalisation of labour, unequal income distribution and agrarian distress remain important challenges.
The essential question is not simply whether the economy is growing, but whether economic growth generates decent employment, reduces inequality and improves the living conditions of disadvantaged populations.
5. Social Justice and the Unfinished Annihilation of Caste
The caste question provides one of the most important criteria for comparing the two periods.
Nehru's government implemented constitutional safeguards, reservations and welfare measures for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Article 17 abolished untouchability, while constitutional provisions established mechanisms for political representation and protection against discrimination.
However, Nehru's developmental framework did not adequately challenge the structural foundations of caste hierarchy. Land redistribution remained incomplete, social discrimination persisted and access to economic resources remained unequal.
The Modi government has expanded welfare delivery, financial inclusion, housing, sanitation and direct benefit transfers. These programmes have improved access to certain essential services. Nevertheless, caste-based discrimination, atrocities, landlessness, educational exclusion and unequal economic opportunities remain persistent concerns.
From an Ambedkarite standpoint, welfare measures and poverty alleviation cannot substitute for structural transformation. The annihilation of caste requires challenging inherited social power, unequal ownership of resources, discriminatory institutions and exclusion from political and economic decision-making.
The central question is whether India is merely improving the conditions of disadvantaged communities or transforming the social structures that reproduce their disadvantage.
6. Education, Scientific Temper and Intellectual Freedom
Nehru regarded scientific temper, rational inquiry and modern education as essential to national development. The establishment of IITs, AIIMS, UGC and scientific research institutions reflected his commitment to building intellectual and technological capacity.
The Modi government has emphasised digital education, skill development, technological innovation and the National Education Policy 2020. India's achievements in space research and digital infrastructure have strengthened its technological capabilities.
However, unequal access to quality education, privatisation, inadequate public investment and the underrepresentation of marginalised communities remain serious challenges.
The deeper concern relates to the intellectual foundations of democracy. Scientific temper requires freedom of inquiry, critical thinking and the ability to question established authority. These principles must be protected against ideological conformity, irrespective of its source.
7. Federalism and Democratic Decentralisation
Nehru favoured a strong Union government to maintain national unity after Partition. Nevertheless, the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines in 1956 demonstrated his willingness to accommodate regional identities within the constitutional framework.
The Modi period has witnessed greater centralisation of political and administrative authority. Debates surrounding fiscal federalism, the GST framework, centrally sponsored schemes and the autonomy of state governments have raised questions about the balance between Union authority and state rights.
A strong Union need not imply weakened federalism. Constitutional federalism requires consultation, cooperation, financial fairness and respect for regional democratic mandates.
8. Foreign Policy and India's Global Position
Nehru's foreign policy was founded on non-alignment, anti-colonial solidarity, peaceful coexistence and strategic autonomy. India became an important voice for newly independent Asian and African countries.
Modi has adopted a more assertive and diversified foreign policy, strengthening strategic partnerships with the United States, Japan, Australia and other countries while maintaining relations with Russia and expanding engagement with the Global South.
India's international visibility has increased, although challenges involving China, regional security and strategic autonomy remain.
The difference reflects changing international circumstances as well as different approaches to India's global role.
9. Leadership, Political Power and Accountability
Nehru's leadership emphasised institution-building, parliamentary deliberation, intellectual engagement and public reasoning. Although executive centralisation was also evident during his premiership, democratic institutions and parliamentary debate remained important features of his political approach.
Modi's leadership is characterised by centralised political communication, strong personal leadership, mass mobilisation and extensive use of digital and conventional media.
Supporters associate this approach with decisive governance and administrative coordination. Critics question whether excessive personalisation of authority weakens collective responsibility, parliamentary scrutiny and institutional accountability.
From a constitutional perspective, the effectiveness of leadership must be assessed not merely through political authority but through accountability, institutional restraint and respect for democratic freedoms.
10. An Ambedkarite Evaluation: From Political Democracy to Social Democracy
The most meaningful framework for evaluating Nehru's and Modi's India is provided by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's constitutional philosophy.
Ambedkar understood that political democracy could not survive without social and economic democracy. His principles of liberty, equality and fraternity were not merely constitutional ideals; they constituted the foundation of an emancipated society.
Nehru established important foundations of parliamentary democracy, secular nationalism, industrialisation and scientific development. Yet his government did not sufficiently transform the caste-based social and economic structures that prevented substantive equality.
Modi's period has witnessed infrastructure expansion, digital transformation, welfare delivery and increased international engagement. However, questions concerning social polarisation, institutional independence, minority rights, economic concentration and caste inequality remain central to assessing the quality of contemporary democracy.
An Ambedkarite assessment must therefore go beyond comparing economic growth rates, infrastructure achievements or international influence. It must examine the distribution of political power, ownership of economic resources, access to education, employment opportunities and the dignity of historically oppressed communities.
Constitutional morality requires that the state protect individual rights, restrain majoritarian power and ensure equal citizenship. Social democracy requires that constitutional equality become a lived reality in everyday social and economic relations.
Conclusion: The Unfinished Project of the Indian Republic
Nehru's India and Modi's India represent different political visions and development strategies. Nehru sought to construct a modern, secular and industrialised democratic republic through public institutions, economic planning and scientific advancement. Modi emphasises cultural nationalism, strong executive leadership, market-oriented development, infrastructure and India's global standing.
Both periods have made significant contributions, and both have left important challenges unresolved. Nehru's India did not achieve the annihilation of caste or substantive economic equality. Contemporary India must address persistent social discrimination, economic inequality, employment insecurity and questions concerning constitutional institutions and equal citizenship.
The future of India should not be reduced to a contest between Nehruvian secular nationalism and contemporary cultural nationalism. The more fundamental question is whether the Indian state can fulfil the constitutional promise of liberty, equality, fraternity and social justice.
A developed nation cannot be measured exclusively through GDP growth, infrastructure, technological advancement or geopolitical influence. Its democratic legitimacy must also be measured through the dignity of its citizens, the elimination of caste discrimination, religious equality, quality public education, decent employment and economic security.
Ambedkar's warning that political democracy cannot endure without social democracy remains profoundly relevant. The unfinished task of the Indian Republic is to transform constitutional promises into substantive social and economic equality.
Ultimately, the measure of India's progress must not be the power of the state alone, but the freedom, equality, dignity and empowerment of its people.
Nehru laid the institutional foundations of India's political democracy, while contemporary India faces the challenge of protecting those foundations and transforming political democracy into the social and economic democracy envisaged by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
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