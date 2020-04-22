Dr. Ambedkar on Untouchability

Dr. Ambedkar speaking on the First Report of Commissioner for Scheduled Castes in the Rajya Sabha (House of the Representatives) had this to say about 'Untouchability':
“I have no idea what my Hon’ble friend means by abolition of untouchability. What is 'Untouchability'? Untouchability, so far as I understand is a kind of disease of the Hindus...It is a mental twist. Every Hindu believes that to observe untouchability is the right thing. I do not understand how my friend is going to untwist the twist which the Hindus have got for thousands of years; unless they are all sent to some kind of mental hospital. It is very difficult to cure them and I do not want them to be sent there..... Besides all must realise that Untouch-ability is founded on religion. There is no doubt about it and let us not be ashamed of realizing it.” Manu” in his law books very definitely prescribes untouchability. He said that 'untouchables' should live outside the villages. They shall have earthen pots; they should not have clean decent clothes; they shall beg for their food and so an; I cannot see how you blame the Hindus".
Dealing with various problems of the Scheduled Castes (statutory title of the Untouchables) Dr. Ambedkar said, “I do not think that untouchability will vanish. They (the HINDUS) believe 'YES'. I think 'NO', because as I said, it has a mental twist. It will take years and years. At the same time, there is no reason why we should not strongly agitate for seeing whether untouchability goes or not, that the social, economic, political and constitutional rights of the Scheduled Castes are fully protected. To that extent efforts must be directed."
