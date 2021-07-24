Was Dr. Ambedkar in favour of the Right to private Property?
Article 31 of the Indian Constitution was supposed to give the right to property. On this subject Dr. Ambedkar said with great anger:
“My committee which drafted the Constitution did not take
the Article 31. If I am asked, this Article of the Indian Constitution is a
filth brought by the
Congressmen present in the Constitution Committee. I don't even feel like looking at it." (Fundamental Rights – DN Banerjee, pages 314-15)
Sau Sunita Nagarale
