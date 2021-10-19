Founder of #Ad_Dharm movement Master Mangoo Ram favoured Dr. Ambedkar's Religious Conversion Movement
Master Mangoo Ram, the founder of Ad-Dharm movement in Punjab during 1920s had also favoured Dr. Ambedkar's movement for religious conversion. It has been mentioned in "The Depressed Classes, A chronological documentation" that after Yeola Conference in 1935 where Dr. Ambedkar gave a call for change of religion a Conference of the All India Depressed Classes was held in Lucknow from 22nd May to 24th May, 1936 in which one of the following resolutions was passed :
7. In order to consider the whole question of the conversion of the Depressed Classes to another religion. the Conference appoints a Committee consisting of the following persons to co-opt other members. This Committee after examining the different aspects of all religions, and considering the whole matter in the interest of the Depressed Classes, should submit their report to the All India Depressed Conference. This Committee will also work as the Executive body of this Conference.
Bombay. Dr. BR Ambedkar (Chairman)
Punjab. Mangoo Ram and Hans Raj.
As a follow up many such conferences were held all over India to discuss this issue and arrive at a decision.
It is thus clear that Master Mangoo Ram had also subscribed to the religious conversion movement of Dr. Ambedkar. As such the followers of Ad-Dharm i.e. Ad-Dharmis of Punjab and elsewhere should not have any hesitation in accepting the advice of the founder of Ad-dharm movement and follow the path of Buddhism as shown by Dr. Ambedkar. It is very encouraging to note that population of Buddhists in Punjab is increasing very fast and a large number of Buddha Viharas and other such institutions have come up in Punjab. Historically Punjab has been the cradle of Buddhism. It has a very rich Buddhist heritage. Incidentally Jatt Sikhs of Punjab are also ex-Budhists. It will be discussed separately some other time. Guru Granth Saheb and Sikhism also have a lot of Buddhism.
No comments:
Post a Comment