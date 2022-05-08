How Dr. Ambedkar became a maker of the Indian Constitution?
SR Darapuri IPS (Retd)
Dr. Vijaya Laxmi Pandit (Nehru's Sister) was the then High Commissioner of Britain in 1946. There was a British Constitution expert Sir Ivor Jennings. Nehru wanted to invite him to frame the constitution of independent India. For this he contacted his... sister Dr. Vijaya Laxmi Pandit. Accordingly, she approached Mr. Ivor Jennings. But he said to her, "Madam, there is one person available in India to whom I consult from time to time during crisis/ambiguity and his name is "Dr. B.R. Ambedkar." He is from your own soil and I am confident that he would write the Constitution better than I. Hence better contact him for this task ignoring differences for sake of building a strong nation (India)". When this news came to Mr. Nehru... from his sister, Mr. Nehru realized that Dr. Ambedkar is just like UNIQUE PERSONALITY without him future of India would be bleak/uncertain, because Mr. Nehru realized the bitter fact that FREEDOM can be given easily, but not TOWERING WISDOM, which Dr. Ambedkar had possessed that time. Having been so, Nehru and his Congress members had personally approached Dr. Ambedkar's office, for Dr. Ambedkar had been literally amazed. Thereafter the process of getting Dr. Ambedkar for framing the constitution was begun i.e. Electing Dr. Ambedkar from Bombay Province, etc. till all statutory formalities were completed and till Dr. Ambedkar became the first Law Minister of India to father the Constitution of India.
