Dr. Ambedkar's reaction to the assassination
of Gandhiji
“On January 30, 1948, at 5-10 in the evening, a Hindu assassin (Nathu Ram Godse) youth killed Gandhiji by firing three bullets into his chest. In a moment the news of his murder echoed in the sky. I went to the top floor. Babasaheb was sleeping. I gently lifted him up and said, “Babasaheb Gandhiji has been murdered.” Babasaheb remained speechless for five minutes and then said, “Even his enemies would not want such a brutal killing of him.” What a bitter truth in his statement. For three days, Babasaheb kept talking about Gandhiji's personality, obstruction in the rights of untouchables, his false policies." - Devi Dayal’s book, Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Dincharya (Daily Life of Dr. Ambedkar), page 9-10
Apart from this, Dr. Ambedkar went to see the dead body of Gandhiji at Birla House on 31st January and he was very disturbed to see it. The next day Dr. Ambedkar also participated in the funeral procession for a short distance. On the same day he went to the cremation site at Rajghat.
