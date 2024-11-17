ETTAIMALAI SRINIVASAN (1859-1945) – A HISTORICAL STUDY

RETTAIMALAI SRINIVASAN (1859-1945) – A HISTORICAL STUDY
Dr.K.Sakthivel, M.A., M.Phil., M.Ed., Ph.D.,
Assistant Professor,
Jayalakshmi Narayanaswamy College of Education,
Chennai-600113.
Introduction
R.Srinivasan
played an important role in the socio, economic, political and educational
developments of the Untouchable section of the people in Tamil Nadu and in
India at large. In the prevailing pyramidal social structure, in the name of
caste and Untouchability in particular, the low castes were oppressed, suppressed,
and Depressed to the level of sub-human beings by their co-religionists. They
were denied their freedom of moment and the right to walk on the public paths
or highways, to take water from the public wells and tanks and to enter
Hindu–Temples though they were Hindus. Consequently, they lost their
self-survival due to the hatred and animosities prevailed in the society. To
get redressed these social affronts, birth of a leader among the oppressed
section of the society became a need of the hour. R.Srinivasan was born on July
7th, 1859 at Kozhiyalam Village, Chengalput district (Present
Kanchipuram District) to an ordinary labourer named Rettaimalai. Hence
Srinivasan was known as “Rettaimalai Srinivasan.” He hailed from an Untouchable
family, and blessed with the life up to the age of eighty-six. He had his
education at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore. Then he served as an
Accountant in the English East India Company in Nilgiris. In 1887 at the age of
28, he got married to Aranganayaki and had six children. His wife was mainly
responsible for his services to his fellowmen. She was a kind and social minded
woman which made R.Srinivasan to carry on his mission successfully.
He lost
his wife in 1928 when she was 60 years old. It is said that R.Srinivasan’s
family belonged to the Sambava Community, an Untouchable sect and they hailed
from Thanjavur and came to Chennai to serve in the English East India Company.
When he was young, caste system in the society was very rigid. He always felt
inferior to reveal his caste and family. Hence, he always stayed away from his
classmates except in the class hours. He was greatly dejected, as he could not
play with his friends who belonged to higher castes. He used to sit down in
nook and corners with deep thinking of remedying this evil practice of
Untouchability. He decided himself and believed that he would wipe out this
social devil from the Indian Society. Rettaimalai Srinivasan was related to
Pandit C. Ayyothi Doss. He was his brother-in-law. Pandit C. Ayyothi Doss was
one of the prominent leaders of the Depressed Classes of late 19th and early
20th century. Pandit C. Ayyothi Doss was associated with Olcott. He was a
Journalist, Buddhist, Social worker and one of the founders of “Adi-Dravida
Mahajana Sabha.” His works are now available in book form in Tamil as “C.
Ayyothi Doss Cinthanaigal.” (Thoughts of C. Ayyothi Doss). In 1890 he came to
Chennai and settled down with his family. He started his Civil Rights
Agitations against the social disabilities and fought for their equal rights as
they were enjoyed by the caste Hindus that ought to be given to the
Untouchables. He also wanted to give them a respectable position in all social
and political affairs. Then he travelled all over South India, stayed with the
Untouchables to gain much more firsthand information about the living condition
of these people. He learnt that the people were suffering from want of clean
water, proper housing facilities and were worst subject to ill treatments due
to their low caste. This moved Srinivasan very much and he decided to do
something concrete to remove their disabilities.
Paraiyar
Mahajana Sabha
The aim
and object of his life was to uplift the downtrodden Community; to highlight
the grievances of his community he started “Paraiyar Mahajana Sabha” in 1891 and
it had branches all over Tamil Nadu. This sabha was later renamed as,
‘Adi-Dravida Mahajan Saba.’ The enlightened leaders of both Untouchables and
caste Hindus were invited to the sabha, and seminars, debates and deliberations
were conducted for the cause of eradication of Untouchability and to find out
the ways and means to bury it in the Hindu Society. Furthermore in 1893 he
started a weekly magazine called “Paraiyan.” He started this magazine with an
investment of Rs.10/- only and this money was also borrowed from a Malayalee
who was his best friend. He encountered violent criticisms for this magazine; despite
the criticisms, he carried on this work for six years. This magazine consisted
of four pages and it also received wide support from the Paraiyan Community.
His magazine was devoted completely for the issues of the Depressed Classes and
for the inculcation of strict discipline among them. In 1895 the Depressed
Classes took a big procession accompanied by a musical band to the Madras
Victoria Public Hall as part of the meeting organized by them under the
leadership of R. Srinivasan. His magazine encountered a threat from the
Congress Party and the caste Hindus. He was put to difficulties; but he stood
firm. In 1896 he was summoned to the court for publishing a false information
written by a reporter. He was fined a sum of Rs.100/- and it was paid by his
fellowmen who came to the court shouting the word ‘Paraiyan’ and the same
written on their chests and with cash in their pockets. The Depressed Classes,
during this period expressed their views openly and progressed because of his revolutionary
journal “Paraiyan.”
Srinivasan
decided to go to London to focus the conditions of the Untouchables in India and
to work out the ways and means to uplift them. While he was on voyage to London
he was recalled by his father and brother but he refused to return and
continued his trip to London. He was determined not to return to India until he
succeeded in his mission. Unfortunately, instead of going to London his trip
was diverted to Jhansipar, in North Africa and he stayed there for some time
and there he found an employment to earn money and to proceed further to
London. Again, he was diverted to South Africa due to his ill health. There he
found an employment as a clerk in Judicial Court for two years. In the court
M.K. Gandhi was engaged as a lawyer and R. Srinivasan acted as his translator.
Gandhi had developed a close contact with him and taught Tamil to understand
the greatness of Tirukkural.
Awards
and Titles
However, in 1921 he changed his travel plan towards England and returned to India and in 1923 he was nominated as member of the Madras Legislative council, as a representative of the Depressed classes based on separate representation for the Adi-Dravidas. This became a reality on account of the Montague Chelmsford Act of 1919 which was implemented in 1921. By the provision of this Act from 1923 to 1935, he was nominated member of the above council. From the above period onwards, he strove for the upliftment of the Depressed classes and occupied an important position in the Justice party. As a legislator he secured several amenities and educational facilities for the Depressed Classes, as a reward for this service he was rewarded with Awards and titles. He was honoured and Conferred with the following titles.
Rao Sahib in 1926
Rao Bahaur in 1930
Diwam Bahadur in 1936 and
Dravidamani in
1937
In 1924
on the request of his wife he brought about a resolution in the law Committee stating
that the Depressed Classes should be allowed to use the public roads, wells,
public places, resorts, buildings etc. The resolution came into force in 1925. Thus,
Srinivasan worked for more than 45 Years for the upliftment of the Depressed
Class people with great vigour and courage. He expected no fruits of popularity
for his untiring service rendered to the people; This made them to hail him as
a great leader and was affectionately called by his people “Grand Father” and
in Tamil “Thatha Rettainmalai Srinivasan.” It is interesting to note that
Srinivasan was equally respected by the leaders and workers of other
communities, for he never took any part in any communal riots. In recognition
of his services Srinivasan was awarded the title “Rao Sahib” on 20th February
1926 in the presence of Commissioner R.C. Sitaramaiyar. He started the
“Scheduled Castes, Educational Society” and the “Madras State Scheduled Castes
Federation” in 1938. The latter organisation was popularly known as “The
Scheduled caste Federation.”
The
Untouchables of South India deputed him as their representative to the Round Table
Conference. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was another member of Depressed Classes in the Round
Table Conference. Both did their might to ventilate the feelings of sufferings,
and hardships of the Depressed Classes, in the Round Table Conference. After a
few years of his Depressed Classes, in the Round Table Conference. After a few
years of his return from the Great Britain, in 1936, the Viceroy of India, by
the orders of the Home Department based on his recommendation, awarded the
title “Diwan Bahadur” to him, when C. Rajagopalachari was the Chief Minister of
Madras Presidency (1937-1939). The Tamil Scholar, and nationalist the ‘Tamil
Thendral’ Thiru. Kalyana Sundaranar
affectionately gave the title ‘Dravidamani’ to him. It was a greatest
recognition due to the immeasurable values of Rettaimalai Srinivasan.
During 1930 – 1931 in the first session of the Round Table conference was held in London for discussion, the constitutional feature of India. R. Srinivasan as a representation of the Depressed classes did his might to safeguard the interest of his community. His role in the Round Table conference and Poona-Pact are the monuments in the history of the amelioration of the Untouchables, and was a mark of his self-less services to the downtrodden community. During the Second World War, in November 11th 1939 he declared that he was ready to sacrifice his life to save the British Government. In 1940 he attended a Depressed Classes Conference in which he openly declared that only the British rule could provide anything good for his people.
His
service was an unselfish one, coupled with love and service for the
amelioration of the Depressed Classes for more than 45 years. The Depressed
Classes by constitutional guarantees, have secured reservation for their
representation and today they by dint of constitutional safeguard are able to
have their representatives in Assembly, legislative council, and local bodies
etc. All these achievements are due to the great services rendered by their
leaders, supporters, sympathisers etc. Their guidance, direction and agitations
helped the society to achieve the above representation. The role of R.
Srinivasan under the focus of this study had made a great amount of
contribution by his efforts to this cause with other leaders.
R.
Srinivasan was one such leader who raised to the needs of the society with leadership
qualities. He was the first western educated graduate among the Untouchable
most brilliant of a tongue and a master of pen. He developed intimacy and close
contact with his society through two instruments (1) ‘Paraiyan’ the Newspaper
and (2) ‘Paraiyar Mahajana Sabha’ that voiced problem of the downtrodden. They
gave the real picture of the Untouchables by depicting and highlighting the
situation of their sufferings, both the Government and public. This line of
activity began to yield to his demands. These Civil Rights achieved by
Srinivasan in 1925 were further constitutionalised in favour of the Depressed
Classes because of the continuous struggles of the leaders who followed his footsteps;
and in course of time, the Depressed Class people achieved their goals in all
walks of life. Hence, he is rightly called as the “Champion of Civil Rights” or
the ‘Morning star of the Depressed Classes Movement in Tamil Nadu.’ His
achievements are the ‘Corner Stones of Liberty’ and it is also, so inscribed,
on the tomb of his wife Aranga Nayaki.
Rettaimalai
Srinivasan a real patriot, had been breathing for the under privileged people
and therefore breathed his last in 1945 at the age of 85, after 45 years of yeoman
service to them. He was a firm believer in the principle of separate
electorates for the Depressed Classes he supported Separate electorates for the
Adi-Dravidas. It is not possible to state whether he took part in the
Non-cooperation movement started by Mahatma Gandhi. This movement was opposed
by Dr. Annie Besant, the leader of Theosophical society. Through he was a
strong supporter of Separate Electorate and later supported the Poona Pact
which he considered detrimental to Untouchables. However, they were boons for
proper education and job opportunity, political representation and self-respect
R.Srinivasan was a valiant champion of the cause of the Adi-Dravidas. As early
as in 1891, he organized the ‘Adi-Dravida Mahajana Sabha’ for safeguarding the
claims of the so-called Untouchables. The credit for starting a separate newspaper
for the benefits of the Depressed Classes goes to R.Srinivasan. The News Paper
called the ‘Paraiyan,’ which refers to the name assigned to the Untouchables,
was started by him and through this News Paper he wanted to educate the
Adi-Dravidas and to spread among them social and political consciousness. The
social evil of Untouchability touched his heart; he regarded it as a social cancer,
which was eating the very vitals of the Hindu-society. He described the
Adi-Dravidas as a section of the Hindu minority who had been for ages exploited
and kept down by the Caste Hindus without rendering proper economic, social,
and religious equality. He felt strongly that the Adi-Dravidas who were at the
bottom of the social ladder could come up only through the good support through
the medium of his newspaper, his fellow caste-men. He also pleaded with the
caste Hindu leaders that it was their duty to encourage and help the unfortunate
brethren to acquire and to seek Government services. Even as early as in 1895, he
led the first deputation of the Adi-dravidas to wait on the Viceroy of India
and apprised the Government of India of the deplorable economic and social
disabilities of the Depressed Classes. After his departure to South Africa the
News Paper ‘Paraiyan’ was stopped.
Conclusion
The
life and mission of Rettaimalai Srinivasan achieved great success for his community
in enabling them to enjoy Civil Rightsand the basic rights of the humanity.
This he was able to achieve because of his family background leadership
quality, support of public opinion, and political culture etc. Undergoing a
great struggle in his life he achieved this, much before the declaration of
Human Rights in 1945. Later these are incorporated in the Indian Constitution. However,
this success faces hindrance in practice and execution. A glaring example is
not permitting the elected Panchayat presidents in certain Panchayats of Tamil
Nadu to carry out their duties and thereby several cases remain filed against
the practice of Untouchability. The vision and mission of Rettaimalai
Srinivasan has been to achieve success as far as in securing the equal rights
through the legislative process and in incorporating it as law in the statute
books.
References
