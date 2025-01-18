I want Manusmriti to be implemented
(Kanwal Bharti)
(English translation from original Hindi by S R Darapuri, National President, All India Peoples Front)
I read in the newspaper that some Dalit students in Banaras had organized a program to burn Manusmriti some days ago, and all of them are in jail. I don't understand why Dalits do such stupid things. They follow Dr. Ambedkar, but they forget that the circumstances of that time were different. Dr. Ambedkar saw Manusmriti as Hindu separatism. How are Dalits seeing it today? If they consider themselves Hindus, then why are they opposing Manusmriti? Dalits should know that nothing is written in Manusmriti about Dalit castes, that is, Untouchables. The restrictions imposed by Manu are on Shudras and women, that too on upper caste women. Why are Dalits writhing in pain?
Dalits should know that the Manusmriti is for Hindus, and Hindus include Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras. Manu has said that there is no fifth Varna. Therefore, this fold does not include the Untouchables, who are today the people of the Scheduled Castes. Then why do Dalits lose their temper over Manusmriti? The rebellion against Manusmriti should be done by Shudras, who are today in the OBC, and they are the biggest supporters of Hindu Rashtra today.
Dalits should start a movement to implement Manusmriti. Let Manusmriti be implemented once, which will never happen, because RSS knows that Brahmins themselves will not accept Manusmriti.
If the Manusmriti, whose criticism hurts the sentiments of Hindus today, and critics are put in jail, is implemented again after the formation of Hindu Rashtra, then what will happen? Two things will definitely happen. First, both men and women of the upper castes will revolt against it; and second, if the revolt is suppressed, and Manu's laws are implemented forcefully, then Hindu society will go into abyss.
That is why I don't think that the government of Hindu Rashtra will ever be able to implement Manusmriti. That is because spreading venom against Muslims is one thing, and according to Manusmriti, taking Hindus, especially the Dwij, back a thousand years is another thing. If the laws of Manusmriti are implemented, then all the characters of Katherine Mayo's book 'Slaves of the Gods' will come alive. No Hindu woman will be able to read again. She will have to get married at the age of 12-13 years. She will not be able to do any work except cooking, washing utensils and giving birth to children. If she becomes a widow at an early age, she will either have to become a sati, or shave her head and live her life in white clothes. This is the destiny of women in the eternal law of Hinduism. Will the upper caste women of modern India, who are pilots, judges, professors, politicians, diplomats, collectors, police officers, artists and journalists, accept this destiny? The people of RSS and BJP should try to implement the law of Manusmriti once. Leave aside the upper caste Hindus, the Brahmins of the country will be the first to revolt against it, because no Brahmin woman will now want to remain uneducated and bound in the chains of restrictions. Even those upper caste people who raise the voice of Sanatan and shout Hindu-Hindu, whether they are judges, leaders, professors, lawyers, will come to their senses when a Hindu state will come into existence with the law of Manusmriti in place of democracy.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat opposes the constitution by saying that it is made on foreign ideas, there is no part of Indian culture in it. He talks about Hindu culture, especially Brahmin culture, in the guise of Indian culture. But the history of RSS for a hundred years shows that it has never talked about Indian culture, it has always praised Brahmin culture. It has been calling Brahmin dominance and Brahmin supremacy in every field as Indian culture. The ideal hero of this culture is Shri Ram, who took incarnation to protect Brahmins and establish Brahmin rule. He hoisted the victory flag of Brahmin rule by creating division and discrimination among the lower classes, by creating their army, by destroying their empire. RSS and BJP leaders, following in the footsteps of Shri Ram, are today establishing Brahmin dominance and supremacy in every field by creating division and discrimination among Dalit-backward and tribal communities, by ruining their education, and by creating an army of Ram devotees of those unemployed people, in the name of Hindu nation in their hands. This is their only agenda. This is their Sanatan Dharma, which has Manusmriti at its core.
Manusmriti is certainly at the core of Sanatan Dharma, but the leaders of RSS and BJP support it only to maintain the atmosphere of Sanatan, they will never implement it. The reason for this is those laws of Manu, which no Hindu, especially the Brahmins themselves, will accept now. Some of those laws are worth mentioning here.
Manu has a law in the third chapter of Manusmriti that 'one should read all the three Vedas, or two Vedas or one Veda for 36 years, or 18 years or 19 years, observing the vow of celibacy in the Guru's ashram, and only after that should one enter the household life.' How many Hindus will be ready to follow this rule? Is it possible today that any Hindu, especially a person belonging to the Dwij Varna, reads only the Vedas for 36, 18 or 19 years, and nothing else? Will he become eligible just by reading the Vedas? Can anyone contribute to the development of the nation and society without studying philosophy, science, politics, economics, law and English? Which Hindu today will accept this law that deprives man of knowledge and science?
In the ninth chapter of Manusmriti, it is provided that 'a 30-year-old man should marry a 12-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man should marry an 8-year-old girl.' If Manu's law is implemented, how many Hindus will be ready to marry their 8 and 12-year-old daughters? Is it right to marry girls at the pre-pubescent age of 8 and 12 years? This is a return to child marriage, and to that era when girls were forbidden from studying and were married at the age of eight. Such girls died prematurely after suffering from many diseases. Today women are working in every field. Will upper caste women accept this law of their oppression? In the fifth chapter of Manusmriti, it is said that a widow should not remarry until her death. The word 'should' in Manusmriti is an order for the king, meaning it is the responsibility of the state to keep the society in this system. If these laws of Manu are implemented, then the Hindu society will reach the same state from where it has come here by fighting against all these evils.
