Ambedkar- Gandhi Clash and Cooperation
“B.R. Ambedkar, Partition and the Internationalisation of Untouchability, 1939 1947”
Jesús F. Cháirez Garza
History Department, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
pages 24-25
“After Ambedkar announced his intention to take the plight of the Untouchables to the UN, various Congress leaders approached him, including Vallabhbhai Patel. In the summer of 1946, Patel and Ambedkar had a preliminary discussion at which Ambedkar asked for 20 percent of all types of electoral representation, and Patel promised to think about the demand. He later wrote to Gandhi for advice. On 1 August 1946, Gandhi replied that it was good that Patel had met with Ambedkar, but he cautioned Patel about the complications inherent in reaching an agreement with the Dalit leader. Gandhi claimed that Ambedkar should not be trusted because he made ‘no distinction between truth and untruth or between violence and non-violence;’ moreover, he had no principles, because he would ‘adopt any means which will serve his purpose.’ To illustrate this, Gandhi alluded to Ambedkar’s understanding of religion as instrumental to politics, reminding Patel that ‘one has to be very careful indeed when dealing with a man who would become a Christian, Muslim or Sikh and then be reconverted to his convenience.’ Gandhi was convinced that Ambedkar’s demands were ‘all a snare’ or ‘a “catch”’. 69 Gandhi also wanted to maintain Congress’ strategic position as a negotiator. He warned Patel: ‘if we negotiate with Ambedkar out of fear of the League we are likely to lose on both fronts,’ because any type of pact agreed before independence would inevitably suffer alteration. However, Gandhi did concede that the decision not to make an agreement with Ambedkar was also due to the attitude of Congress members towards Dalits. Gandhi told Patel: ‘you may come up to any understanding you like today—but who are the people who beat up the Harijans, murder them, prevent them from using public wells, drive them out of schools and refuse them entry into their homes? They are Congressmen.’70 As a result, Gandhi believed that reaching an agreement with Ambedkar was pointless. In contrast to the popular notion that Gandhi suggested to Nehru that Ambedkar should be brought into his new government, the paragraphs above suggest otherwise. “
