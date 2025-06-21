What is the plight of Dalits in India today?
SR Darapuri, National President, All India Peoples Front
The situation of Dalits in India today is a story of progress intertwined with persistent challenges. Dalits, historically known as "untouchables" and officially categorized as Scheduled Castes (SCs), make up about 16.6% of India’s population—roughly 200 million people, per the 2011 Census. Despite constitutional safeguards, affirmative action, and socio-economic gains, they continue to face systemic discrimination, violence, and inequality, rooted in the caste system’s enduring legacy. The current date being April 07, 2025, allows us to draw from recent trends and developments.
Constitutional and Legal Framework
India’s Constitution abolished untouchability under Article 17 and provides protections against discrimination (Article 15) while mandating affirmative action through reservations in education, employment, and politics (Articles 15(4) and 16(4)). The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (amended in 2015), aims to curb caste-based violence and discrimination, offering stringent penalties for offenders. These measures have enabled significant upward mobility: Dalits like Ram Nath Kovind (President, 2017–2022) and Jagjivan Ram (former Deputy Prime Minister) exemplify political success, while reservation policies have boosted literacy rates (from 21.4% in 1961 to 66.1% in 2011) and access to government jobs.
Socio-Economic Progress
Economically, Dalits have made strides. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019–2021) shows improvements in health indicators like infant mortality and access to sanitation, though gaps with upper castes persist. A 2023 study by the Indian Institute of Dalit Studies noted that Dalit entrepreneurship has grown, with over 10% of MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) in states like Tamil Nadu and Punjab now owned by SC individuals, aided by schemes like the Stand-Up India initiative. Urbanization has also weakened caste barriers in some contexts, with Dalits increasingly visible in white-collar professions.
Yet, disparities remain stark. The 2021 Periodic Labour Force Survey indicated that SCs earn about 20–30% less than upper castes for similar work, and their land ownership is disproportionately low (less than 10% of total agricultural land despite being a significant rural population). Poverty rates among Dalits are higher—around 30% compared to the national average of 21% (World Bank, 2022)—and access to quality education and healthcare lags in rural areas.
Violence and Discrimination
Violence against Dalits remains a pressing concern. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported 50,291 crimes against SCs in 2022, a 1.2% increase from 2021, including murders, rapes, and assaults. High-profile cases—like the 2020 Hathras gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh, or the 2024 killing of a Dalit man in Tamil Nadu for marrying an upper-caste woman—highlight the brutality still meted out to assert caste dominance. In rural areas, "honor crimes" and social boycotts persist, often triggered by inter-caste relationships or perceived transgressions.
Discrimination is subtler but pervasive in urban settings. Studies, such as a 2023 survey by Oxfam India, found that 27% of Dalits faced workplace bias, and rental discrimination in cities like Delhi and Mumbai remains common, with landlords refusing Dalit tenants. Manual scavenging—a dehumanizing practice officially banned—continues to employ over 50,000 people, mostly Dalits, despite government claims of eradication, as per a 2024 Safai Karmachari Andolan report.
Political and Social Mobilization
Politically, Dalits are a formidable force. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, and leaders like Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army amplify their voice, though the BSP’s influence has waned since its 2007 Uttar Pradesh victory. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw 84 reserved SC constituencies, ensuring representation, yet critics argue that mainstream parties often tokenize Dalit leaders without addressing structural issues.
Socially, Dalit assertion is growing. Movements inspired by B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution and a Dalit icon, fuel activism through literature, protests, and digital platforms. On X, hashtags like #DalitLivesMatter trend during incidents of violence, reflecting global solidarity and local outrage. However, this assertion sometimes provokes backlash from upper-caste groups, as seen in clashes over Ambedkar statues or temple entry disputes.
Regional Variations
The Dalit experience varies widely. In Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, strong anti-caste movements (e.g., Dravidian politics and Ambedkarite Buddhism) have fostered relative empowerment, though atrocities persist. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, feudal structures sustain caste oppression, with Dalits often trapped in bonded labor or targeted by dominant castes like Yadavs or Rajputs. Kerala stands out with higher social indicators for Dalits, thanks to decades of communist-led reforms.
Current Challenges and Government Response
The BJP-led government since 2014 has emphasized schemes like Skill India and Swachh Bharat, claiming benefits for marginalized groups, including Dalits. In March 2025, Union Minister Anurag Thakur cited increased budgetary allocations for SC welfare (₹1.59 lakh crore in 2024–25) as evidence of commitment. Yet, critics, including the National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights (NCDHR), argue that implementation is weak, and the rise of Hindu nationalism has emboldened upper-caste impunity. The dilution of the SC/ST Act in 2018 (later reversed due to protests) and delays in atrocity case convictions (conviction rate below 30%, per NCRB 2022) fuel distrust.
Conclusion
The plight of Dalits in India today is one of resilience amid adversity. Legal protections and affirmative action have spurred progress, lifting millions into education, employment, and political power. Yet, systemic violence, economic inequality, and everyday discrimination reveal the caste system’s stubborn grip, particularly in rural and northern states. While Dalits are no longer the voiceless outcasts of history, their security and dignity remain contingent on region, enforcement of laws, and society’s willingness to confront its casteist undercurrents. The trajectory is upward but uneven, with full equality still a distant goal.
Courtesy: grok.com
