SR Darapuri: A Police Man and a Social and Political Activist
S.R. Darapuri is widely recognized as a respected and principled figure in India, known for his transition from a distinguished career in the Indian Police Service (IPS) to a committed human rights activist and Ambedkarite. His general reputation is that of an upright, fearless, and compassionate individual dedicated to social justice, particularly for marginalized communities such as Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities. Below is a detailed overview based on available information:
Professional Background and Reputation as an IPS Officer
- Career: Darapuri, born on December 16, 1943, in Punjab, served as an IPS officer (1972 batch) in Uttar Pradesh, rising to the rank of Inspector General of Police before retiring in 2003. His last posting was at the Armed Training Centre in Sitapur. During his tenure, he was known for his integrity and humane approach to policing
- Policing with a Mission: Darapuri viewed policing as a mission to serve and help people, earning a reputation for fairness. His son noted that he avoided unnecessary violence, such as not shooting a miscreant who fired at his jeep and working to reduce caste-based divisions in the police mess.
- Colleagues’ Respect: He was reportedly well-regarded by both juniors and seniors in the police force, and his batchmate, Kiran Bedi, highlights his professional standing.
Activism and Social Justice
- Post-Retirement Activism: After retiring, Darapuri became a prominent human rights activist, focusing on the rights of Dalits, Adivasis, women, and minorities. He is a vocal Ambedkarite and converted to Buddhism in 1995, aligning with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of social justice and non-violence.
- Organizations and Roles: He is associated with several organizations, including the All India People’s Front (Radical) as National President, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) as Vice President, and Dr. Ambedkar Mahasabha as a founder-member. He also advocates for forest rights, the Right to Information, and the Right to Food.
- Fearless Advocacy: Darapuri has been outspoken against government policies and police actions, notably criticizing the handling of the 2018 Kasganj violence and the 2019 Bulandshahr incident. His activism has often put him at odds with authorities, leading to arrests during protests, such as in 2017 against Yogi Adityanath’s policies and in 2019 during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.
- Non-Violent Stance: Despite facing charges of inciting violence, Darapuri is widely regarded as a non-violent activist, following Ambedkar’s principles of peace and fraternity. Supporters argue that his arrests were politically motivated, and his commitment to peaceful protests is well-documented.
Public Perception and Controversies
- Supporters’ View: Darapuri is seen as a champion of the marginalized, with a reputation for courage and conviction. Activists and colleagues describe him as a source of strength for those facing harassment, often intervening in cases of human rights violations. His work in empowering Dalit and tribal communities, especially in regions like Sonbhadra, has earned him admiration among grassroots activists.
- Criticism and Arrests: His activism has led to conflicts with the Uttar Pradesh government, particularly under Yogi Adityanath. He faced arrests in 2017, 2019, and 2023, with accusations of inciting violence or disturbing public order, which he and his supporters claim are fabricated to silence his dissent. For instance, in 2020, he criticized the UP government’s “name and shame” hoardings targeting anti-CAA protesters, calling them a violation of privacy and a threat to life and liberty.
- Personal Resilience: Despite health challenges, including Parkinson’s disease, and personal losses, such as the death of his first wife in 2021, Darapuri’s remarriage at 81 and continued activism reflect his determination. His personal life, including his family and second marriage, has been covered positively, highlighting his ability to balance personal and public commitments.
Political Engagement
- Elections: Darapuri contested Lok Sabha elections in 2009 (Lucknow) and 2014-2019 (Robertsganj) with the All India People’s Front (Radical) but was unsuccessful. His political involvement is seen as an extension of his activism, not a pursuit of power.
- Critique of Governance: He has criticized various governments, including those led by Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, for neglecting Dalit development and broader state progress.
Critical Perspective
Darapuri’s reputation is overwhelmingly positive among human rights activists, Dalit communities, and those who value his principled stand against injustice. His critics, primarily within governmental and political circles, view him as a disruptive figure due to his vocal opposition to policies like the CAA and his protests against state actions. However, these criticisms often lack evidence of wrongdoing, and his arrests have been condemned by figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as baseless. His commitment to non-violence and Ambedkarite principles bolsters his credibility as a moral and ethical voice, though his confrontations with authorities have made him a polarizing figure in some political contexts.
Conclusion
S.R. Darapuri is generally regarded as an honourable and courageous individual who transitioned from a respected IPS officer to a tireless advocate for the marginalized. His reputation is built on integrity, non-violence, and a steadfast commitment to social justice, though his activism has drawn state backlash, leading to arrests that many see as attempts to suppress his voice. His influence remains significant among activists and communities fighting for equality in India.!
