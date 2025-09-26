Atrocities on Dalits, its Cause and Measures to Reduce them
- SR Darapuri, National President, All India Peoples Front
Atrocities against Dalits (often referred to as Scheduled Castes in official terms) by upper castes in India are a deeply entrenched social issue with historical, cultural, economic, and political dimensions. These acts of violence, discrimination, and humiliation stem from the millennia-old caste system embedded in Hindu society, which traditionally assigns Dalits to the lowest rung, deeming them "untouchable" or impure by birth. While the Indian Constitution and laws like the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act aim to curb this, implementation remains weak, allowing systemic oppression to persist. The reasons are not singular but interconnected, and yes, a significant factor is the perceived threat to the existing power equation—where upper castes seek to maintain dominance amid Dalit assertions of rights—but other elements play roles too. Below, Scheduled I'll break it down based on documented patterns, while noting diverse perspectives that sometimes downplay or reframe the issue.
Historical and Cultural Roots
The caste system, originating from ancient Hindu texts like the Manusmriti, institutionalizes hierarchy and untouchability, viewing Dalits as polluted and suited only for menial labour. This ideology fosters everyday discrimination, such as barring Dalits from temples, wells, or upper-caste areas, and escalates to violence when norms are challenged. For instance, Dalits have faced beatings for wearing sunglasses, riding horses in weddings, or drawing water from shared sources—acts seen as defying their "place." From a Dalit viewpoint, this is lifelong stigma and marginalization, often likened to "hidden apartheid." Critics from more conservative angles argue that such practices are relics limited to rural areas or exaggerated by media, pointing instead to intra-Dalit or inter-backward caste conflicts as more common.
Threat to Power Equation and Social Dominance
A core driver is indeed the fear of disrupting societal hierarchies. As Dalits gain education, jobs, or political voice—often through reservations or awareness of rights—upper castes perceive this as an erosion of their privileges. Economic mobility for Dalits, like owning land or refusing exploitative labor, triggers backlash to "keep them in line." Examples include assaults over wage demands or inter-caste marriages, where upper castes enforce endogamy to preserve purity and control. Human rights reports highlight how this violence maintains upper-caste hegemony, with Dalits facing not just physical harm but also false police cases or denial of justice. Some analyses tie it to broader feudal mindsets or Hindutva influences that reinforce caste norms. However, voices from right-leaning sources claim the narrative unfairly demonizes upper castes, suggesting violence often stems from non-caste issues like land disputes or is perpetrated by backward castes/Muslims, not traditional upper castes like Brahmins.
Economic Exploitation and Resource Conflicts
Poverty and dependency amplify atrocities. Dalits, historically landless, face exploitation as cheap labour; refusing low wages or asserting land rights often leads to violence. Studies show higher caste-based crimes in areas with economic gaps between castes, where upper castes use violence to deter Dalit progress. This isn't always tied to power threats—sometimes it's sheer opportunism—but it reinforces inequality. Counterviews argue that economic factors like corruption or socialism's legacy create a low-trust society where violence cuts across castes, not just upper-to-lower.
Political and Institutional Factors
Politics exacerbates this: Atrocities spike during elections or when Dalits mobilize, as upper castes align to protect vote banks or influence. Weak law enforcement—often biased toward upper castes—emboldens perpetrators. Some Dalit leaders are accused of complicity for personal gains, diluting community resistance. Media bias is debated: Dalit advocates say upper-caste dominance in journalism ignores caste dynamics, while others claim overemphasis on upper castes hides violence by other groups. NCRB data shows most crimes against Dalits occur in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar, not necessarily correlating with economic development.
In summary, while threats to the power equation are central—especially as Dalits challenge subordination—these atrocities are also fueled by ingrained cultural biases, economic control, and institutional failures. Perspectives vary: Human rights groups emphasize systemic casteism, while some conservative outlets argue it is overstated or misattributed to upper castes. True progress requires addressing root causes beyond laws, like education and cultural reform.
Measures to Reduce Atrocities
Reducing atrocities against Dalits (Scheduled Castes) in India requires a multifaceted approach addressing root causes like caste prejudice, economic inequality, institutional biases, and weak enforcement of laws. While progress has been made through constitutional protections and affirmative action, implementation gaps persist, leading to ongoing violence and discrimination. Strategies draw from government initiatives, NGO recommendations, international advocacy, and scholarly analyses, emphasizing prevention, justice, and societal change. Below, I outline key strategies grouped by category, based on credible sources.
Strengthening Legal Enforcement and Access to Justice
A primary focus is improving the implementation of existing laws like the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (PoA Act), which criminalizes caste-based violence, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955. Low conviction rates (often below 30%) stem from police bias, delayed investigations, and witness intimidation.
- Enhance PoA Act Implementation: Establish dedicated special courts for faster trials as already envisaged in SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, monitor case progress, and penalize officials for negligence or evidence tampering. Appoint sensitized officers, including from SC/ST communities, to handle cases.
- Address Impunity: Tackle patterns of non-registration of FIRs by mandating immediate action and accountability for police. Use tools like the National Helpdesk for Prevention of Atrocities (NHAPOA) for reporting and tracking grievances, providing instant relief and FIR assistance.
- Adopt International Guidelines: Incorporate UN principles for eliminating discrimination based on work and descent, including caste, to guide policy and hold perpetrators accountable.
Education, Awareness, and Cultural Reform
Caste biases are deeply ingrained, so long-term change involves shifting mindsets through education and campaigns. On the contrary in new NCERT textbooks BJP government has removed several passages on caste and religious discrimination, including specific references to the abolition of the caste system and the struggles of Dalit and oppressed communities.
- Public Awareness Campaigns: Launch nationwide efforts via media, schools, and community programs to challenge stereotypes, promote equality, and educate on Dalit rights and the PoA Act. Include school curricula on caste history and anti-discrimination.
- Training for Officials: Mandatory sensitization programs for police, judges, and bureaucrats on caste-gender intersections, focusing on vulnerabilities of Dalit women and girls.
- Media Role: Encourage non-stereotypical portrayals of Dalits and highlight positive stories to reduce prejudice.
Economic Empowerment and Social Inclusion
Economic dependence exacerbates exploitation; empowering Dalits reduces vulnerability.
- Reservations and Development Programs: Fully enforce job, education, and political quotas; introduce reservation in Private Sector,allocate budgets for Dalit welfare, including land distribution and skill training.
- Address Supply Chain Discrimination: In industries like garments, enforce corporate due diligence to eliminate caste biases in hiring and labour practices.
- Support for Victims: Provide immediate relief, rehabilitation, counselling, jobs, and pensions for survivors, especially in sexual violence cases.
Institutional and Political Reforms
Political will is crucial to overcome systemic barriers.
- Strengthen Commissions: Fund and expand bodies like the National Commission for Scheduled and Scheduled Tribes, and National Human Rights Commission to monitor atrocities, take suo moto actions, and ensure proportional Dalit representation.
- Data Collection and Monitoring: Disaggregate data on violence by caste and gender; map atrocity-prone areas for targeted interventions and periodic reports to Parliament which are not there at present.
- International Advocacy: Leverage UN and EU mechanisms for pressure, including treaty reviews and human rights dialogues, to push for reforms.
Community and Grassroots Involvement
- Dalit-Led Initiatives: Support Dalit organizations for advocacy, legal aid, and community monitoring of atrocities.
- Inter-Caste Dialogue: Promote local forums to foster understanding and reduce conflicts.
These strategies, if implemented holistically, could significantly curb atrocities, but success depends on sustained political commitment and cross-society collaboration. Recent reports indicate rising incidents, underscoring urgency.
