Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and his Experience of Untouchability in Post-Independence India
- S. R. Darapuri
Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891–1956), the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and India’s first Law Minister, rose from the most oppressed social strata of Indian society — the so-called “untouchables.” Despite his towering intellect, education, and political status, he continued to experience subtle and overt forms of caste discrimination even after assuming ministerial office. This paper documents key instances of such discrimination, drawing from Ambedkar’s writings, speeches, and biographical accounts.
1. Introduction
Dr. Ambedkar’s ascent to power symbolized a radical break from India’s caste hierarchy. Yet, the persistence of social prejudice against him illustrates the deep-rooted nature of caste in India’s political and bureaucratic structures. The following sections analyze verified incidents of caste-based discrimination that Ambedkar faced during his tenure as Minister of Law and Labour (1947–1951).
2.
Social Ostracism by Colleagues
Even after joining Prime Minister Nehru’s Cabinet, Ambedkar was socially marginalized by his upper-caste colleagues.
Dhananjay Keer (1954) notes:
- “Even as a Minister, Dr. Ambedkar was treated with an air of condescension by some of his colleagues who could not forget his caste origin.” He was rarely invited to informal gatherings and often felt socially isolated within the Cabinet.
Eleanor Zelliot (1992) similarly observes:
- “Ambedkar, despite his official position, found himself a stranger in the very government he helped to build. The social walls of caste did not crumble with constitutional change.”
3. Bureaucratic Non-Cooperation
Ambedkar faced persistent resistance from upper-caste bureaucrats within his ministries.
W. N. Kuber (1973) records that:
- “His proposals often met with passive resistance from senior officers of traditional Hindu background. Their bias against an ‘untouchable’ minister was thinly veiled.”
In a letter to V. K. Krishna Menon (1949), Ambedkar reportedly wrote:
- “The machinery of the Ministry is slow, not by nature but by design. I sometimes wonder whether they obey me because of my office or disobey me because of my birth.”
4. The Hindu Code Bill Controversy
Ambedkar’s introduction of the Hindu Code Bill — aimed at granting women equal property and marital rights — provoked fierce backlash.
According to Partha Chatterjee (1993):
“The opposition to the Hindu Code Bill took an explicitly casteist tone; Ambedkar was denounced as an ‘untouchable reformer’ who had no right to reinterpret the shastras.”
Ambedkar’s resignation in 1951 was a response to both political betrayal and the social prejudice embedded in the opposition.
5. Incidents During Official Visits
Even during official tours, caste discrimination surfaced.
Dhananjay Keer (1954) recounts that during one visit to central India, local officials served Ambedkar in separate utensils, following the custom applied to untouchables. Ambedkar refused the food and sharply rebuked them, saying:
- “I did not come here to be reminded of the village well.”
6. Post-Resignation Isolation
After Ambedkar’s resignation from Nehru’s Cabinet in 1951, no Congress leader publicly acknowledged his contributions.
Eleanor Zelliot (1977) writes:
- “After his resignation, there was a conspicuous silence from his Cabinet colleagues. His social isolation mirrored the continuing caste barriers in political life.”
In a private letter to Nehru (1952), Ambedkar lamented:
- “I have been used and discarded. The cause of the Depressed Classes remains as neglected as ever.”
(Cited in Vasant Moon, *Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar: Writings and Speeches*, Vol. 12.)
7. Ambedkar’s Own Reflections
In the Constituent Assembly (November 1949), Ambedkar captured this contradiction:
- “We are entering into a life of contradictions. In politics we have equality, and in social and economic life we have inequality. How long shall we continue to live this life of contradictions?”
This was not mere rhetoric — it reflected his own experience as a minister still marked by caste bias.
8. Conclusion
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s life as a minister demonstrates that untouchability and caste discrimination transcended individual success. His experiences reveal that constitutional equality alone could not dismantle social prejudice deeply rooted in Hindu society and the state apparatus. Ambedkar’s struggle — even at the highest level of governance — remains a powerful reminder that social democracy must accompany political democracy for genuine equality to prevail in India.
References:
- Chatterjee, P. (1993). *The Nation and Its Fragments: Colonial and Postcolonial Histories.* Princeton University Press.
- Keer, D. (1954). *Dr. Ambedkar: Life and Mission.* Bombay: Popular Prakashan.
- Kuber, W. N. (1973). *Dr. B. R. Ambedkar: A Critical Study.* New Delhi: People’s Publishing House.
- Moon, V. (Ed.). (1995). *Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar: Writings and Speeches*, Vol. 12. Government of Maharashtra.
- Zelliot, E. (1977). *Ambedkar’s Conversion and the Dalit Future.* In *From Untouchable to Dalit: Essays on the Ambedkar Movement.*
- Zelliot, E. (1992). *From Untouchable to Dalit: Essays on the Ambedkar Movement.* Manohar Publishers.
