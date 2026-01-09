What Has Mayawati’s Sarvjan Politics Done to the Ambedkarite Political, Social, and Buddhist Movements of Dalits?
SR Darapuri, National President, All India Peoples Front
Mayawati is one of the most powerful and symbolically significant Dalit leaders in post-Ambedkar India. Rising from Kanshi Ram’s Bahujan movement, she became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh multiple times and led the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to unprecedented electoral success. For many Dalits, her ascent represented dignity, visibility, and the possibility of rule by the historically oppressed.
Yet, alongside these achievements, Mayawati’s version of Bahujan politics has had deeply contradictory consequences for Ambedkarite political, social, and Buddhist movements. While it consolidated electoral power and symbolic representation, it simultaneously weakened ideological depth, dismantled autonomous social movements, and marginalized Ambedkar’s religious–ethical project. This essay examines these consequences across three domains: political, social, and Buddhist movements.
1. Impact on Ambedkarite Political Movement
1.1 From Ideological Politics to Power-Centric Governance
Ambedkar viewed politics as a means for social and moral reconstruction, not an end in itself. Mayawati, inheriting Kanshi Ram’s framework, further shifted Dalit politics toward power-centric pragmatism. Electoral success, administrative control, and survival of the party apparatus became overriding priorities.
As a result: Ideological debates within Dalit politics declined, Ambedkarite principles such as constitutional morality, fraternity, and social justice were rarely articulated as governing philosophies and politics became managerial rather than transformative.
Dalit political power became visible but ideologically shallow.
1.2 Centralization and Decline of Democratic Culture
Under Mayawati, the BSP evolved into an extremely centralized organization: decision-making rested almost entirely with the leader, internal dissent was punished and Cadre-based leadership and second-line Ambedkarite thinkers were systematically eliminated.
This destroyed the institutional culture necessary for a long-term political movement. Unlike Ambedkar’s organizations—which encouraged debate, education, and intellectual autonomy—the BSP under Mayawati functioned as a command structure, producing obedience rather than consciousness.
1.3 Electoral Dependency and Post-BSP Vacuum
Because Ambedkarite politics became tightly bound to BSP’s electoral fortunes, its decline after 2012 produced: organizational collapse, leadership vacuum and fragmentation of Dalit political energies.
The absence of parallel ideological institutions meant that once electoral power weakened, Ambedkarite political mobilization lacked sustainability.
2. Impact on Ambedkarite Social Movement
2.1 Symbolic Assertion Replacing Social Reform
Mayawati’s most visible contribution was symbolic politics—statues, memorials, parks, and iconography of Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, and Dalit icons. These symbols restored dignity and countered centuries of erasure.
However, symbolism was not matched by: mass educational movements, land redistribution initiatives, sustained campaigns against caste violence and Grassroots legal empowerment.
Thus, Dalit assertion became representational rather than structural.
2.2 Depoliticization of Everyday Caste Oppression
Ambedkarite social movements historically addressed everyday caste practices—segregation, humiliation, violence, religious exclusion. Under Mayawati: social activism was subordinated to electoral discipline. Independent Dalit movements were discouraged or absorbed and criticism was treated as political betrayal.
This led to a weakening of grassroots resistance to caste oppression, particularly in rural areas where social domination remained intact despite Dalit political representation.
2.3 Emergence of Social Passivity
The message implicitly conveyed was: “The state will take care of Dalit interests.” This discouraged autonomous social mobilization. Dalits increasingly became spectators of politics rather than participants in social transformation, eroding the culture of protest, self-organization, and community reform central to Ambedkar’s vision.
3. Impact on Ambedkarite Buddhist Movement
3.1 Marginalization of Navayana Buddhism
Ambedkar considered conversion to Buddhism the culmination of Dalit liberation, providing a new moral universe based on equality, rationality, and compassion. Mayawati, however, treated Buddhism as politically inconvenient: It risked alienating Hindu OBC allies. It did not translate directly into electoral arithmetic.
Consequently: no state-supported Buddhist education or cultural institutions were developed. Mass conversion movements were absent. Buddhist intellectual traditions stagnated.
The Ambedkarite Buddhist movement remained peripheral and under-resourced.
3.2 Reduction of Ambedkar to a Political Symbol
Under Mayawati, Ambedkar was increasingly presented as: A constitutional icon, a Dalit leader and a symbol of pride, but not as a radical critic of Hinduism and caste religion. His Buddhist philosophy—ethical, rational, anti-Brahmanical—was softened or ignored.
This de-radicalization made Ambedkar more acceptable to dominant caste sensibilities but weakened the spiritual foundation of Dalit emancipation.
3.3 Loss of Ethical–Moral Framework
Buddhism provided Ambedkarite politics with: ethical discipline, rational morality and Universalist humanism.
Its neglect created a moral vacuum in Dalit politics, which was increasingly filled by: electoral pragmatism, welfare populism and personality worship.
Politics without ethics became vulnerable to corruption, opportunism, and stagnation.
4. Broader Consequences for Dalit Emancipation
4.1 Fragmentation of Ambedkarite Tradition
Ambedkarite thought—once a synthesis of politics, social reform, and religion—became fragmented: politics without ideology, social assertion without reform and Buddhism without institutional support.
This fragmentation weakened the coherence of Dalit emancipation as a civilizational project.
4.2 Rise of Post-BSP Ambedkarite Movements
The limitations of Mayawati’s Bahujan politics partly explain the emergence of: Dalit student movements, Bhim Army / Azad Samaj Party and Independent Ambedkarite intellectual circles.
These groups emphasize education, ideology, street mobilization, and constitutional rights—often explicitly distancing themselves from BSP-style politics.
Conclusion
Mayawati’s Bahujan politics produced historic political representation and symbolic empowerment for Dalits, achievements that cannot be dismissed. However, this success came at a significant cost to the Ambedkarite political, social, and Buddhist movements.
By prioritizing electoral power over ideological depth, symbolism over social reform, and pragmatism over ethical–religious transformation, her leadership: weakened autonomous Dalit social movements, marginalized Ambedkarite Buddhism and reduced Ambedkarism to electoral symbolism.
In Ambedkar’s vision, political power was only one pillar of emancipation, alongside social revolution and moral–religious reconstruction. Mayawati’s politics strengthened the first while neglecting—and sometimes undermining—the other two.
The challenge for contemporary Dalit movements is not merely to regain political power, but to reintegrate Ambedkar’s triadic vision of politics, society, and ethics, without which Dalit emancipation remains incomplete and reversible.
