Concerns about Decline of Democracy in India
SR Darapuri, National President, All India Peoples Front
Debates about the health of democracy in India have intensified in recent years. Concerns regarding a possible decline in healthy democratic traditions are neither marginal nor purely partisan; they are rooted in empirical research, comparative democratic indices, and sustained academic discussion. At the same time, the claim that Indian democracy is in terminal decline remains contested. A careful assessment requires distinguishing between electoral democracy, liberal constitutionalism, and the broader democratic culture that sustains institutions over time.
India has long been celebrated as the world’s largest democracy, a distinction grounded in its universal adult franchise, regular elections, peaceful transfers of power, and constitutional commitment to rights. Since independence in 1947, democratic continuity has been one of the Republic’s most remarkable achievements. However, contemporary scholars and monitoring organisations such as the Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-Dem) and the Economist Intelligence Unit have documented measurable declines in certain indicators of democratic quality. These include reductions in civil liberties, constraints on executive power, and deliberative components of democracy. V-Dem has at times classified India as an “electoral autocracy,” while the Economist Intelligence Unit has described it as a “flawed democracy.” Such classifications do not imply the absence of elections but suggest erosion in liberal-democratic safeguards.
A central concern raised by critics is the weakening of institutional autonomy. Healthy democratic traditions depend not only on periodic elections but also on independent institutions—judiciaries, election commissions, regulatory bodies, and investigative agencies—that function without undue executive interference. Scholars argue that when these institutions appear less independent or are perceived to align closely with ruling authorities, horizontal accountability diminishes. Over time, this may lead to a concentration of power in the executive branch, thereby narrowing the space for dissent and robust opposition.
Another area of concern relates to civil liberties and public discourse. Freedom of expression, academic freedom, and media independence are integral to democratic vitality. Critics contend that increasing pressures on journalists, civil society organisations, and universities may contribute to a climate of self-censorship. International watchdogs have pointed to legal and administrative measures that allegedly constrain non-governmental organisations and activists. Whether these developments amount to systemic repression or represent episodic tensions within a large and diverse polity remains debated, but the perception of shrinking civic space has become a recurring theme in scholarly analyses.
At the same time, it is important to recognise enduring democratic strengths. India continues to conduct large-scale, competitive elections with high voter participation. Opposition parties regularly win state-level elections, and electoral outcomes remain uncertain and contested. The peaceful transfer of power at both national and state levels remains intact. The judiciary continues to deliver judgments that occasionally challenge executive actions. Federalism provides multiple centres of political authority, ensuring that political power is not monopolised by a single actor across the entire country. These features suggest that democratic mechanisms remain functional, even if under strain.
The debate, therefore, is not about whether India remains a democracy in a formal sense, but about the quality and depth of that democracy. Some scholars argue that what is occurring is less a collapse and more a transformation—an evolution toward majoritarian or centralised governance within an electoral framework. Others maintain that India’s democratic resilience, shaped by its plural society and federal structure, will prevent any lasting authoritarian consolidation. From this perspective, democratic contestation itself—visible in protests, judicial battles, and electoral competition—demonstrates the continuing vitality of democratic life.
It is also important to situate India within a global context. Democratic backsliding has been observed in multiple regions, including parts of Europe, Latin America, and even established Western democracies. Rising political polarisation, executive aggrandisement, and declining trust in institutions are not uniquely Indian phenomena. Thus, the challenges facing Indian democracy reflect broader global trends as well as specific domestic dynamics.
In conclusion, concerns about the decline of healthy democratic traditions in India are valid in the sense that they are supported by empirical indicators and sustained academic scrutiny. Yet these concerns coexist with evidence of democratic continuity and resilience. India today presents a complex democratic landscape: robust electoral participation alongside contested liberal safeguards; institutional continuity alongside debates about autonomy; and vibrant political mobilisation alongside concerns about civic freedoms. Whether the present trajectory represents temporary strain or long-term structural transformation remains an open question—one that will ultimately be shaped by citizens, institutions, and the evolving political culture of the Republic.
Courtesy: ChatGPT
