The Implications of Removing the Mughal Period from NCERT Textbooks: History, Memory, and Democratic Education
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
The debate surrounding the removal or substantial reduction of the Mughal period from school textbooks published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is not merely a pedagogical matter. It is a deeply political and intellectual question concerning the nature of historical knowledge, the construction of national identity, and the future of democratic citizenship in India. In a country where school curricula shape the historical consciousness of millions, the selective editing of the past carries consequences that extend well beyond classroom instruction. The Mughal period, spanning roughly from the early sixteenth century to the eighteenth century, has long been regarded by professional historians as a foundational era in the making of early modern India. Its removal therefore invites critical reflection on historiography, secularism, pluralism, and the politics of memory.
The Mughal Empire began with the conquest of North India by Babur in 1526 and reached administrative and territorial consolidation under Akbar. Over nearly three centuries, Mughal rule shaped institutions, culture, economy, and statecraft in ways that continue to influence Indian society. The imperial administrative system, including the mansabdari framework and sophisticated revenue mechanisms, laid foundations for centralized governance that later informed both colonial and postcolonial administrative practices. The agrarian system, monetization of revenue, and expansion of long-distance trade connected the subcontinent to wider Asian and global commercial circuits. Urban centres such as Agra, Delhi, and Lahore flourished as cosmopolitan hubs of commerce, art, and intellectual exchange.
Removing or minimizing this period risks disrupting historical continuity. Indian history is not a sequence of isolated civilizational compartments but an evolving process shaped by multiple interactions, conflicts, and syntheses. The Mughal era provides the crucial bridge between ancient and medieval polities on the one hand and colonial modernity on the other. Without it, students may encounter a distorted timeline in which the medieval period appears as an interruption rather than an integral stage in the subcontinent’s development. Such fragmentation impoverishes historical understanding and reduces the analytical depth available to learners.
One of the most significant implications of this curricular shift lies in its impact on secular and pluralist imagination. The Mughal period represents a complex terrain of negotiation between power and diversity. While it included episodes of warfare and coercion—as all empires do—it also witnessed experiments in accommodation and governance across religious and cultural lines. Under Akbar, policies such as sulh-i-kul (universal peace) aimed at fostering imperial stability through religious tolerance and administrative inclusion. Debates about his abolition of the jizya tax or his patronage of interfaith dialogues reveal a layered political environment rather than a simple narrative of domination. Even under later rulers such as Aurangzeb, whose reign remains controversial among historians, the empire functioned through pragmatic alliances with diverse social groups. Reducing this complexity to a unidimensional portrayal—or omitting it altogether—risks reinforcing communal binaries in public imagination.
Cultural synthesis during the Mughal era remains visible in India’s artistic and architectural landscape. The reign of Shah Jahan produced monuments such as the Taj Mahal, now a global symbol of Indian heritage. The Red Fort and the Jama Masjid continue to anchor the spatial and ceremonial life of the nation, including the annual Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Linguistic and literary developments, particularly the evolution of Hindustani and later Urdu poetic traditions, were nurtured within Mughal urban cultures. Culinary practices, music, miniature painting, and garden architecture all reflect layered exchanges rather than civilizational isolation. To omit the Mughal period from textbooks is to sever students from the historical roots of these living traditions.
Beyond cultural considerations, the removal of the Mughal period raises concerns about democratic education. Textbooks are instruments of civic formation. They do not simply transmit facts; they shape interpretive frameworks. When history is curated in a way that marginalizes communities or eras associated with them, the result is a narrowing of national identity. Democratic citizenship requires engagement with complexity, contradiction, and plurality. A pedagogy that simplifies the past into homogenized narratives risks cultivating conformity rather than critical thought.
It is important to recognize that curricular revision is not inherently problematic. Historical scholarship evolves, and textbooks must reflect new research, methodological advances, and pedagogical priorities. However, the credibility of revision depends on transparent scholarly criteria rather than ideological preference. If the Mughal period is reduced while other periods are expanded without clear academic justification, questions about selective memory naturally arise. History, when shaped primarily by contemporary political objectives, ceases to function as disciplined inquiry and becomes instead a tool of identity consolidation.
Internationally, the Mughal Empire occupies a recognized place among the great early modern “gunpowder empires,” alongside the Ottomans and Safavids. Comparative global history situates Mughal India within transregional networks of trade, diplomacy, and cultural exchange. Removing the Mughal narrative from Indian textbooks risks isolating students from these comparative frameworks and weakening their ability to participate in global scholarly conversations. The study of early modern state formation, fiscal regimes, and imperial cosmopolitanism loses a critical case when Mughal India is sidelined.
The symbolic politics of memory also deserves attention. Historical erasure does not remove material legacies. Monuments, vocabulary, administrative terminology, and artistic forms persist in everyday life. When official narratives diminish their historical context, a disconnect emerges between lived cultural reality and institutional instruction. Such disjunction can create confusion and open space for mythologization. Societies that suppress parts of their past often find those suppressed histories resurfacing in distorted or polemical forms.
In the long term, educational narrowing may contribute to communal polarization. A generation unfamiliar with the complexities of medieval Indian history may be more susceptible to reductive interpretations that portray the period exclusively through the lens of conquest or victimhood. Conversely, a historically informed citizenry is better equipped to differentiate between scholarly debate and political rhetoric. Democratic resilience depends upon this capacity for discernment.
Ultimately, the issue is not whether the Mughal Empire should be celebrated or criticized; it is whether it should be studied. All historical epochs contain violence and creativity, exclusion and innovation. The Mughal period is no exception. Its administrative experiments, cultural syntheses, architectural achievements, and political contradictions form an indispensable chapter in India’s historical trajectory. To remove or marginalize it is to reshape national memory in ways that extend beyond the classroom.
A mature democracy does not fear complexity in its past. It recognizes that national identity is enriched, not diminished, by acknowledging layered inheritances. The Mughal era, with all its ambiguities, remains central to understanding India’s evolution as a plural society. Its study fosters analytical rigor, cultural literacy, and civic maturity. In this sense, the debate over its place in textbooks is fundamentally a debate about the kind of republic India aspires to be—one grounded in selective remembrance or one committed to comprehensive historical inquiry.
