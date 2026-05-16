The Nature and Likely Impact of the Impending Economic Crisis in India
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
Introduction
India is presently regarded as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. Government statements, corporate reports, and international financial institutions frequently highlight India’s rising GDP growth, expanding digital economy, increasing infrastructure investment, and growing global influence. India is projected as an emerging economic superpower capable of replacing China as a global manufacturing and investment destination. Yet beneath this optimistic narrative lies a series of deep structural contradictions that indicate the emergence of a serious economic crisis.
The impending economic crisis in India is unlikely to resemble the sudden sovereign collapse witnessed in countries such as Sri Lanka or Argentina. India possesses substantial foreign exchange reserves, a diversified economy, and a relatively stable banking structure. However, the country faces a more complex and prolonged structural crisis characterized by unemployment, agrarian distress, weak purchasing power, rising inequality, informalization of labour, and increasing fiscal stress. The contradiction between high GDP growth and deteriorating socio-economic conditions for large sections of the population defines the essential nature of the present crisis.
The crisis is therefore not merely cyclical or temporary. It reflects deeper problems embedded in India’s model of development, which has increasingly favoured capital-intensive growth, corporate concentration, and financialization while neglecting employment generation, rural development, and social welfare. If these structural weaknesses are not addressed, India may enter a prolonged phase of economic instability accompanied by growing social tensions and political polarization.
Nature of the Emerging Economic Crisis
Growth Without Employment
One of the most striking features of the Indian economy today is the phenomenon of “jobless growth.” Although India continues to report relatively high GDP growth rates, employment generation has remained extremely weak. Economic expansion has failed to create sufficient secure and productive employment opportunities, especially for the rapidly growing youth population.
A large proportion of India’s labour force continues to work in the informal sector where wages are low, employment is insecure, and social protection is absent. Even educated youth increasingly face unemployment or underemployment. Millions are compelled to accept temporary, contractual, gig-based, or low-paying jobs unrelated to their qualifications. The rise of platform-based employment through app-driven services has further expanded precarious labour conditions.
This situation creates a dangerous contradiction. Economic growth without employment cannot sustain long-term social stability because rising aspirations among educated youth collide with shrinking opportunities. Youth unemployment therefore represents not merely an economic issue but also a potential source of political and social unrest.
Crisis of Demand and Purchasing Power
Another important dimension of the present crisis is weak domestic demand. Economic growth can remain sustainable only when the purchasing power of ordinary citizens expands. However, inflation, stagnant wages, rising unemployment, and increasing costs of living have severely weakened mass consumption demand in India.
The prices of food, fuel, housing, healthcare, transportation, and education have increased substantially in recent years. At the same time, wage growth for workers and salaried employees has not kept pace with inflation. Rural incomes in particular remain under severe pressure. As a result, a large section of the population struggles to maintain basic consumption levels.
This weak purchasing power creates a vicious economic cycle. When ordinary people cannot spend, industries face declining demand for their products. Businesses then reduce investment and employment generation, which further depresses purchasing power. Thus, insufficient demand becomes both a symptom and a cause of economic stagnation.
The concentration of wealth among a small corporate and upper-income elite aggravates this problem. Wealth accumulation at the top cannot compensate for declining mass consumption because broad-based economic growth requires the participation of millions of consumers, not merely a small affluent minority.
Agrarian Distress and Rural Crisis
The agrarian sector remains one of the weakest areas of the Indian economy. Despite employing a substantial portion of the population, agriculture contributes a declining share to national income. Indian farmers continue to suffer from low profitability, rising indebtedness, fragmented landholdings, climate vulnerability, and fluctuating market prices.
Input costs such as seeds, fertilizers, electricity, diesel, and irrigation have increased significantly. At the same time, many farmers fail to receive remunerative prices for their produce. Climate change has further intensified agricultural uncertainty through irregular monsoons, floods, droughts, and heatwaves.
Rural distress has serious implications for the broader economy because a large section of India’s population still depends directly or indirectly upon agriculture. Weak rural incomes reduce consumption demand across the economy and contribute to migration toward urban areas already suffering from unemployment and infrastructural pressure.
Farmer protests witnessed in recent years demonstrated the depth of agrarian dissatisfaction. The rural crisis therefore remains not only an economic issue but also a major political challenge.
External Vulnerabilities and Global Economic Pressures
India’s economy is also vulnerable to external shocks arising from global economic instability. One of the most significant vulnerabilities is India’s dependence on imported crude oil. Rising global oil prices directly increase inflation, transportation costs, industrial expenses, and fiscal pressure.
Geopolitical conflicts in West Asia or disruptions in global supply chains can therefore severely affect India’s economy. A rise in oil prices widens the trade deficit and puts pressure on the Indian rupee. Currency depreciation increases the cost of imports and external debt servicing, thereby intensifying inflationary pressures.
Global recessionary trends also affect India’s export sector, foreign investment inflows, and IT services industry. Since India is increasingly integrated into the global capitalist economy, international financial instability can rapidly transmit domestic economic stress.
Fiscal Stress and Public Debt
Both the central and state governments are experiencing growing fiscal pressure. Public expenditure requirements have increased due to infrastructure projects, welfare schemes, subsidies, debt servicing obligations, and defence spending. At the same time, economic slowdown and unemployment constrain tax revenue growth.
The fiscal burden became especially severe after the COVID-19 pandemic, which required emergency welfare spending while simultaneously reducing economic activity. Many state governments today face serious debt pressures and shrinking fiscal flexibility.
The challenge is intensified by extensive tax concessions and incentives granted to large corporations in the hope of stimulating investment. Critics argue that while corporate profits have risen substantially, corresponding gains in employment and wages have remained limited.
If fiscal deficits continue to rise without corresponding productive growth, governments may eventually reduce welfare expenditure, privatize public assets, or increase indirect taxes, all of which disproportionately affect ordinary citizens.
Rising Inequality
Perhaps the most defining characteristic of India’s present economic trajectory is rapidly increasing inequality. Economic growth has disproportionately benefited large corporations, financial elites, and upper-income groups, while the majority of workers experience economic insecurity.
A small section of the population controls an increasingly large share of national wealth. Meanwhile, millions continue to struggle with unemployment, low wages, malnutrition, inadequate healthcare, and poor educational opportunities. Regional inequalities between prosperous urban centres and backward rural regions have also widened.
Extreme inequality weakens social cohesion and democratic stability. When economic growth benefits only a minority, public dissatisfaction intensifies and faith in democratic institutions may decline. Inequality also reduces economic efficiency because concentrated wealth limits broad-based consumption and productive participation.
Structural Causes of the Crisis
Weak Manufacturing Base
India has failed to develop labour-intensive industrialization on the scale achieved by countries such as China, South Korea, or Vietnam. Manufacturing has not generated sufficient employment for the growing labour force. Instead, the economy has become increasingly dependent on services, many of which require high skills inaccessible to large sections of the population.
The absence of a strong manufacturing base limits export capacity, employment generation, and technological development.
Informalization of Labour
A major structural weakness of the Indian economy is the dominance of informal labour. Most workers lack job security, social protection, pensions, healthcare benefits, and collective bargaining rights.
Informalization suppresses wages and reduces long-term economic stability because insecure workers cannot sustain strong consumption demand. Labour market flexibility may increase short-term corporate profitability, but excessive precariousness weakens the broader economy.
Policy Shocks and Economic Mismanagement
Several controversial policy decisions have also contributed to economic disruption. Demonetisation severely affected the informal sector, small businesses, and daily wage labourers. Similarly, the initial implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) created difficulties for small and medium enterprises.
The economic effects of the COVID-19 lockdown further intensified unemployment, poverty, and migration distress. Although recovery has occurred in some sectors, the benefits have remained unevenly distributed.
Corporate Concentration and Financialization
Economic liberalization has increasingly concentrated wealth and market power in the hands of a few large corporate groups. Small businesses often struggle to access credit, compete with monopolistic firms, or survive economic shocks.
Financialization has also shifted economic priorities toward speculative capital flows and stock market expansion rather than productive employment-generating investment. This creates growth that appears impressive statistically but remains socially fragile.
Likely Impact of the Crisis
Rising Unemployment and Social Unrest
The most immediate consequence of the economic crisis is likely to be rising unemployment, especially among youth. Persistent unemployment among educated populations creates frustration, alienation, and social anxiety.
If aspirations continue to rise while opportunities decline, social tensions may intensify in both urban and rural areas.
Expansion of Precarious Employment
Even where employment grows, much of it may remain insecure, temporary, and low-paid. Gig work, contractual labour, and platform-based employment may increasingly replace stable jobs with social protection.
This could create a society characterized by chronic insecurity and declining middle-class stability.
Inflation and Declining Living Standards
Inflation in essential commodities such as food and fuel can significantly reduce real incomes. Poor and lower-middle-class households are especially vulnerable because they spend a large proportion of their income on basic necessities.
Declining living standards may further weaken consumption demand and deepen economic stagnation.
Political Polarization and Authoritarian Tendencies
Economic distress often contributes to political polarization. Governments facing economic dissatisfaction may rely increasingly on identity politics, communal polarization, nationalism, or centralized authority to maintain political support.
Economic insecurity can therefore weaken democratic institutions and increase social conflict.
Pressure on Federalism
Fiscal stress may intensify tensions between the Union government and the states regarding taxation, revenue sharing, borrowing powers, and welfare expenditure. Financially weaker states may face severe developmental constraints.
Conclusion
The impending economic crisis in India is fundamentally a crisis of unequal and exclusionary development. Despite impressive GDP growth figures and expanding corporate profits, the broader economy suffers from structural weaknesses including unemployment, agrarian distress, weak purchasing power, informalization of labour, and widening inequality.
India is unlikely to experience an immediate economic collapse because its economy retains significant strengths such as foreign exchange reserves, a large domestic market, technological capacity, and a diversified production structure. However, these strengths alone cannot ensure long-term stability if growth remains disconnected from employment, social welfare, and mass prosperity.
The future trajectory of the Indian economy will depend on whether policymakers adopt reforms aimed at employment generation, rural development, labour protection, public investment in health and education, and reduction of inequality. Without such structural changes, India risks entering a prolonged period of high-growth instability in which economic expansion coexists with deepening social and political crisis.
Thus, the central challenge before India is not merely achieving economic growth but ensuring that growth becomes equitable, democratic, and socially sustainable.
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