Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's Critique of Communism and His Relations with Communists
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
Introduction
Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar occupies a unique place in the intellectual and political history of modern India. A jurist, economist, social philosopher, constitutionalist, and leader of the oppressed, Ambedkar developed a comprehensive theory of social justice that sought to eradicate both economic exploitation and social oppression. Throughout his life, he engaged critically with the major ideological currents of his time, including liberalism, socialism, communism, nationalism, and Buddhism. Among these, his engagement with Marxism and communism remains one of the most significant and intellectually rich.
Ambedkar's relationship with communism was neither one of outright hostility nor uncritical acceptance. He admired Karl Marx's penetrating critique of capitalism and agreed that economic exploitation was a central problem confronting modern societies. He also shared with socialists and communists a commitment to eliminating poverty, inequality, landlordism, and the concentration of wealth. However, he fundamentally disagreed with orthodox Marxism on its understanding of Indian society, its theory of historical change, its reliance on violent revolution, and its acceptance of the dictatorship of the proletariat. More importantly, Ambedkar believed that Indian communists had failed to understand the decisive role of caste in structuring social, economic, and political life in India.
For Ambedkar, caste was not merely a cultural phenomenon or a superstructure resting upon economic relations; it was an autonomous and deeply entrenched system of graded inequality that shaped access to labour, property, education, political power, and human dignity. Consequently, he argued that any revolutionary movement that ignored caste would fail to transform Indian society. His critique of communism was therefore rooted not in a defence of capitalism but in a broader conception of democracy, liberty, fraternity, and social justice.
Ambedkar's Appreciation of Marx's Critique of Capitalism
Ambedkar never dismissed Karl Marx as an intellectual opponent. On the contrary, he acknowledged Marx's profound contribution to understanding capitalism and its exploitative tendencies. Marx's analysis of surplus value, concentration of capital, alienation of labour, and class exploitation impressed Ambedkar as an important contribution to political economy.
In his celebrated essay Buddha or Karl Marx (1956), Ambedkar observed that both Buddha and Marx sought to eliminate human suffering. He recognised that capitalism created enormous inequalities by allowing wealth to accumulate in the hands of a small minority while the working classes remained impoverished. Industrial workers often experienced long hours, poor wages, insecure employment, and degrading living conditions. Ambedkar's own experience in Bombay's industrial environment strengthened his appreciation of the exploitative nature of industrial capitalism.
However, Ambedkar argued that identifying exploitation correctly did not necessarily justify every proposed remedy. Marx's diagnosis, in his opinion, was often insightful, but his prescription raised serious moral and political questions.
Democracy versus Violent Revolution
Perhaps Ambedkar's strongest criticism of communism concerned its revolutionary strategy. Orthodox Marxism regarded violent revolution as historically inevitable. According to Marxist theory, the capitalist state serves the interests of the ruling class and therefore cannot be transformed peacefully. Consequently, revolution and the dictatorship of the proletariat become necessary stages in the transition to socialism.
Ambedkar firmly rejected this proposition. He believed that constitutional democracy provided legitimate means for achieving radical social and economic change. Throughout his political career, he insisted that democratic institutions should not be abandoned even when they appeared slow or imperfect.
In his final speech to the Constituent Assembly on 25 November 1949, Ambedkar warned against abandoning constitutional methods:
"If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, what must we do? The first thing is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives."
For Ambedkar, violence could overthrow governments but could not establish enduring justice. Revolutions frequently replaced one form of tyranny with another. The suppression of dissent, concentration of political power, and erosion of civil liberties that characterised several twentieth-century communist regimes reinforced his scepticism regarding revolutionary dictatorship.
Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity as an Indivisible Trinity
Ambedkar regarded liberty, equality, and fraternity as inseparable principles. Unlike Marxists who often prioritised economic equality above all else, Ambedkar insisted that freedom and equality must develop together.
He argued that political systems sacrificing liberty in pursuit of equality inevitably degenerated into authoritarianism. Conversely, societies protecting liberty without ensuring equality produced oligarchy and exploitation.
Drawing inspiration from both the French Revolution and Buddhist ethics, Ambedkar maintained that fraternity—the recognition of the equal moral worth of every human being—was the essential condition for sustaining both liberty and equality. Democracy, therefore, was not merely a constitutional arrangement but a moral order founded upon mutual respect.
Ambedkar's Critique of Historical Materialism
Marxist historical materialism explains historical development primarily through changes in economic relations and modes of production. Economic structure determines political institutions, legal systems, religious beliefs, and cultural practices.
Ambedkar considered this explanation inadequate for understanding Indian society. He argued that caste could not simply be treated as a by-product of economic relations. Instead, caste possessed an independent historical and ideological existence.
In India, social hierarchy often determined economic opportunity rather than the reverse. Occupation, education, access to land, and political authority were mediated by caste status. A person's economic position could not be understood independently of the caste order into which they were born.
Thus, Ambedkar challenged the economic reductionism of orthodox Marxism by demonstrating that social domination could exist independently of ownership of the means of production.
The Centrality of Caste
Ambedkar's most enduring criticism of Indian communists concerned their neglect of caste.
Indian Marxists generally interpreted caste as a secondary manifestation of class relations that would disappear following socialist revolution. Ambedkar rejected this assumption.
He argued that caste divided Indian society into thousands of hereditary groups organised through the principles of purity and pollution. These divisions regulated marriage, occupation, residence, social interaction, education, and political participation. Even workers belonging to different castes often refused to dine together or intermarry.
His famous observation in Annihilation of Caste remains one of the most powerful critiques of caste society:
"Caste is not merely a division of labour; it is a division of labourers."
Unlike the capitalist division of labour, caste permanently assigns occupations according to birth while simultaneously creating a hierarchy of human worth. Consequently, caste fragments working-class solidarity itself.
For Ambedkar, the destruction of capitalism without the annihilation of caste would leave intact one of India's deepest systems of oppression.
Class and Caste: Two Distinct Structures of Exploitation
Ambedkar insisted that India contained two interrelated but distinct systems of domination: economic exploitation and caste oppression.
A poor Brahmin and a poor Dalit might occupy similar economic positions, yet their social experiences differed fundamentally. The Brahmin retained ritual status, cultural authority, and social acceptance, whereas the Dalit faced untouchability, humiliation, segregation, and exclusion regardless of economic condition.
Similarly, wealthy members of oppressed castes continued to experience caste discrimination despite economic advancement.
This insight anticipated later sociological approaches that recognise multiple and intersecting forms of inequality rather than reducing all social relations to class alone.
Religion: Marx and Ambedkar
Marx famously described religion as "the opium of the people," arguing that it legitimised exploitation by promising rewards in the afterlife while discouraging resistance in the present.
Ambedkar accepted that certain religious traditions had justified oppression. His critique of Hinduism focused precisely on its sanctioning of caste hierarchy through scriptural authority.
However, unlike Marx, Ambedkar did not reject religion itself. He believed that religion could either reinforce oppression or inspire liberation depending upon its ethical foundations.
His eventual acceptance of Buddhism reflected this conviction. He interpreted Buddhism as a rational, ethical, and egalitarian religion promoting compassion, liberty, equality, and fraternity rather than ritual hierarchy or priestly domination.
In Buddha or Karl Marx, Ambedkar argued that while both Buddha and Marx sought justice, Buddha's path relied upon moral transformation rather than coercion and violence.
Ambedkar's Democratic Socialism
Although Ambedkar criticised communism, he cannot be described as a defender of laissez-faire capitalism.
His economic proposals were remarkably radical. In States and Minorities (1947), he advocated:
Nationalisation of agriculture land and collective farming ( influenced by Leninn’s Land Decree Policy), nationalisation of key industries; state ownership of insurance; protection of labour rights; economic planning; social security and constitutional safeguards against economic inequality.
These proposals reflected a commitment to democratic socialism rather than orthodox Marxism. Ambedkar envisioned a welfare state capable of reducing inequality while preserving democracy and individual freedoms.
Ambedkar's Relations with Indian Communists
Ambedkar's practical relationship with Indian communists reflected both cooperation and conflict.
Labour Politics in Bombay
Bombay during the 1930s and 1940s was one of India's major industrial centres. Both Ambedkar and communist organisations worked among textile workers, industrial labourers, and mill employees. Ambedkar joined hands with the communists to lead massive working-class strikes, such as the 1938 strike against the Industrial Disputes Act.
While they shared concerns regarding wages, working conditions, and labour rights, their political priorities often diverged. Communist leaders emphasised class unity, whereas Ambedkar argued that caste divisions prevented genuine working-class solidarity.
He repeatedly criticised communist organisers for ignoring caste discrimination within factories, trade unions, and workers' communities.
The Independent Labour Party
In 1936 Ambedkar founded the Independent Labour Party (ILP), a remarkable experiment that sought to unite workers, peasants, and oppressed castes under a democratic programme.
The ILP opposed landlordism, defended labour rights, demanded land reforms, and challenged caste oppression simultaneously. It represented one of the earliest attempts in India to integrate class politics with anti-caste politics.
Its emergence also brought Ambedkar into direct political competition with communist organisations for the support of industrial workers.
Criticism of Communist Leadership
Ambedkar believed that many communist leaders came from socially privileged backgrounds and underestimated the significance of caste in everyday life.
He argued that communist organisations often expected Dalits to postpone struggles against caste until after the socialist revolution. Ambedkar rejected such sequencing.
For him, social equality could not wait upon economic transformation.
Electoral Rivalry
Throughout the 1930s and 1940s, Ambedkar's organisations and communist parties frequently contested elections in Bombay and other industrial regions. Although both appealed to workers, they represented different ideological traditions and frequently criticised one another's political strategies.
Buddha or Karl Marx
Ambedkar's final philosophical statement on communism appears in his essay Buddha or Karl Marx.
He argued that Buddha and Marx shared several objectives: elimination of exploitation; establishment of equality; concern for the poor and opposition to injustice.
Yet they differed fundamentally in their methods.
Marx advocated class struggle, revolution, dictatorship, and coercion.
Buddha advocated compassion, persuasion, ethical self-transformation, and democratic coexistence.
Ambedkar concluded that while Marxism sought justice through force, Buddhism sought justice through moral revolution.
For him, only the latter could preserve liberty while establishing equality.
Contemporary Relevance
The dialogue between Ambedkar and Marx continues to influence contemporary scholarship. Many social scientists now acknowledge that neither class analysis nor caste analysis alone is sufficient to explain Indian society.
Ambedkar's critique encouraged later scholars to recognise caste as an autonomous axis of power intersecting with class, gender, religion, and ethnicity. His work has profoundly influenced Dalit studies, constitutional theory, democratic thought, and human rights scholarship.
Meanwhile, Marxist analyses continue to illuminate processes of capitalist accumulation, labour exploitation, and economic inequality.
Rather than viewing Ambedkar and Marx as mutually exclusive, many contemporary scholars seek productive dialogue between the two traditions while recognising Ambedkar's insistence that the annihilation of caste is indispensable to any emancipatory politics in India.
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's critique of communism was one of the most original contributions to modern political thought. He accepted Marx's analysis of capitalist exploitation but rejected the authoritarian tendencies of communist politics, its acceptance of violent revolution, and its neglect of liberty and democracy. More fundamentally, he argued that Marxist theory failed to understand the distinctive character of Indian society because it reduced all forms of domination to class while overlooking the autonomous power of caste.
Ambedkar maintained that genuine social transformation required the simultaneous destruction of both economic exploitation and caste hierarchy. Democracy, constitutionalism, social equality, liberty, fraternity, and moral transformation formed the pillars of his vision. His advocacy of democratic socialism demonstrated that opposition to communism did not imply support for capitalism but reflected a commitment to a more humane and democratic path towards social justice.
His relationship with Indian communists remained complex—marked by cooperation in struggles for labour rights and land reforms, yet characterised by profound disagreements over theory, strategy, and the nature of Indian society. More than six decades after his death, Ambedkar's critique continues to challenge scholars and activists to develop a politics capable of addressing both class exploitation and caste oppression. His insistence that democracy must combine political freedom with social and economic justice remains one of the most enduring legacies of modern Indian political thought.
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