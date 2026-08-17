CJP/Gen Z and Ambedkar’s “Educate, Agitate and Organise”: The Reawakening of Democratic Citizenship
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
The emergence of the CJP/Gen Z movement marks an important development in contemporary Indian youth politics. What began largely as a digital expression of frustration among students and young people over examination irregularities, unemployment, educational insecurity and institutional accountability gradually developed into a visible form of public mobilisation. Its movement from social-media platforms to the streets, particularly to Jantar Mantar, raises a larger question: Can the CJP/Gen Z movement be understood as a contemporary manifestation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s historic call to “Educate, Agitate and Organise”?
The comparison should not be understood as suggesting that CJP/Gen Z is identical to Ambedkar’s movements. The historical circumstances, social composition, political objectives and organisational structures are substantially different. Yet there is a striking philosophical affinity between the two. Ambedkar’s famous formulation was not merely a slogan. It was a political method through which socially marginalised people could transform themselves from passive subjects into conscious, organised and rights-bearing citizens. The CJP/Gen Z experience similarly illustrates a movement from individual grievance to collective consciousness, from digital expression to public agitation and potentially from spontaneous mobilisation to political organisation.
The deeper significance of the movement therefore lies not simply in the immediate demands around examinations or employment. It lies in the possibility that a new generation is discovering that democracy requires citizens who question power, demand accountability and claim participation in public life.
Education as the Beginning of Political Consciousness
For Ambedkar, education was the foundation of emancipation. He did not regard education merely as the acquisition of degrees or qualifications. Education was a means of developing reason, self-respect, critical consciousness and the capacity to challenge structures of domination.
This distinction is crucial for understanding Gen Z politics. The educational crisis experienced by young people today is not confined to the classroom. Students confront competitive examinations, paper leaks, irregularities, unemployment, rising educational costs and uncertainty about their future. What initially appears to be an individual problem— “Will I get a job?” or “Will I clear the examination?”—can become a question about the fairness and accountability of the entire system.
This is the first transformation that makes the CJP/Gen Z phenomenon significant:
Student → informed individual → questioning citizen → democratic participant.
Social media has played an unprecedented role in accelerating this process. Young people can now access information, compare experiences, expose irregularities and communicate grievances without depending entirely upon traditional political organisations or mainstream media. The digital sphere has become a new arena of political education.
However, digital information alone does not constitute Ambedkarite education. The real question is whether information develops into critical consciousness. Education becomes emancipatory when young citizens begin asking: Who makes the rules? Who benefits from them? Who is excluded? What mechanisms exist for accountability? What rights do citizens possess? How can institutions be made more democratic?
In this sense, the CJP/Gen Z movement can potentially transform education from a purely competitive pursuit into an instrument of democratic citizenship.
Agitation: From Digital Expression to Public Protest
The second element in Ambedkar's formulation is agitation.
Ambedkar's use of the word should not be confused with violence or disorder. Democratic agitation is the collective assertion of rights against injustice. It gives political expression to grievances that would otherwise remain private and invisible.
The CJP/Gen Z movement demonstrates how contemporary agitation can begin in a completely different environment from the movements of Ambedkar's time. Its initial arena was not necessarily a physical meeting, political party office or trade union hall. It was the digital world—social-media platforms where young people could express anger, satire, criticism and solidarity.
But the crucial transformation occurred when digital politics moved into physical public space.
Digital expression → collective consciousness → public mobilisation → democratic pressure.
Jantar Mantar consequently acquired significance beyond being a designated protest site. It became a physical manifestation of a generation's demand to be heard.
This movement from the screen to the street is particularly important. Digital activism can create enormous visibility, but democracy ultimately requires the exercise of public rights—freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association and participation. The physical occupation of democratic public space therefore represents a transition from being an audience of politics to becoming an actor in politics.
In this respect, CJP/Gen Z's agitation can be interpreted as a contemporary expression of Ambedkar's insistence that people must not remain passive before institutions of power.
Organise: Converting Individual Suffering into Collective Power
The third and perhaps most difficult element is organisation.
Modern competitive society encourages individuals to experience structural problems as personal failures. A student who fails an examination may blame himself or herself. An unemployed graduate may regard unemployment as an individual deficiency. A candidate affected by an examination irregularity may initially fight alone.
Ambedkar understood that this fragmentation weakens democratic resistance. Individual grievances become politically meaningful only when they are transformed into collective claims.
Organisation therefore performs a crucial function:
Individual suffering → shared grievance → collective identity → organised political power.
The CJP/Gen Z movement demonstrates the possibilities of this transformation. Young people separated by geography, educational institutions and social backgrounds can discover that they share common anxieties about education, employment and their political future.
But organisation is much more than bringing large numbers of people together. A crowd is not necessarily an organisation. Organisation requires leadership, internal democracy, communication, accountability, a programme, continuity and the ability to negotiate differences.
This is precisely where the future of the CJP/Gen Z movement will be tested.
If the movement remains dependent upon spontaneous mobilisation and digital enthusiasm, its political energy may dissipate. If, however, it develops democratic structures and sustained civic education, it could evolve into a significant new form of youth politics.
From Subjects to Citizens
Perhaps the most profound connection between CJP/Gen Z and Ambedkar lies in the transformation from subjects into citizens.
The colonial and caste-based social order treated many people as subjects who were expected to obey rather than participate. Ambedkar's constitutional vision sought to replace this culture of subordination with equal citizenship.
The young protesters at Jantar Mantar are not merely asking for administrative concessions. At a deeper level, they are asserting:
We are citizens, not merely examination candidates.
They are demanding that institutions affecting their lives be accountable to them.
This distinction is fundamental to democracy. A citizen does not merely receive government decisions. A citizen has the right to question those decisions, demand reasons, protest peacefully and participate in shaping public policy.
The CJP/Gen Z movement therefore acquires constitutional significance when its immediate demands are understood within the broader framework of citizenship.
Jantar Mantar and the Reclamation of Democratic Space
Jantar Mantar has historically functioned as a site where citizens bring grievances into public view. For the CJP/Gen Z movement, it became a symbolic space where private frustrations were converted into public political claims.
There is an instructive analogy with Ambedkar's Mahad Satyagraha.
Mahad was not merely about access to water. It was a struggle for equality, dignity and access to public resources. Similarly, a protest concerning examinations cannot be reduced to an administrative dispute if it raises larger questions concerning equal opportunity, institutional accountability and the right to participate in public decision-making.
The analogy should not be overstated, but the underlying principle is similar:
A seemingly specific grievance can become a struggle over citizenship.
The
examination system becomes a question of equality.
Unemployment becomes a question of economic citizenship.
Police conduct becomes a question of civil liberties.
The right to protest becomes a question of constitutional democracy.
Government accountability becomes a question of popular sovereignty.
This transformation gives the CJP/Gen Z movement significance beyond the immediate issue that triggered it.
The Importance of Constitutional Morality
Ambedkar's democratic philosophy cannot be separated from the concept of constitutional morality.
Constitutional morality requires institutions of the State to respect constitutional rights even when citizens are inconvenient, critical or politically unpopular. Democracy cannot be reduced to elections or majority rule. It requires liberty, equality, fraternity, reasoned disagreement and respect for dissent.
The treatment of youth protesters therefore becomes an important test of constitutional democracy.
A democratic State should not regard peaceful dissent as a threat merely because it challenges governmental authority. Protest is not an interruption of democracy; peaceful protest is one of the mechanisms through which democracy speaks between elections.
The CJP/Gen Z movement consequently raises questions not only about education policy but also about the relationship between citizens and the State:
- How much dissent can democratic institutions tolerate?
- How should police respond to peaceful assemblies?
- How accountable should elected representatives be?
- What happens when institutions fail to respond to citizens?
- Can young people challenge governmental authority without being treated as enemies of the State?
These are fundamentally constitutional questions.
From Protest to Political Accountability
One of the most significant developments in the CJP/Gen Z mobilisation was the translation of public protest into political accountability. The resignation of the Union Education Minister following sustained agitation was widely viewed as a major political consequence of the movement.
Yet an Ambedkarite analysis would caution against treating the resignation of an individual minister as the ultimate objective.
Ambedkar's politics was directed toward institutional transformation, not merely changes in officeholders.
The deeper question is therefore whether the movement can secure structural reforms in:
· examination systems;
· recruitment processes;
· transparency and accountability;
· educational access;
· employment opportunities;
· grievance-redress mechanisms;
· institutional independence; and
· democratic participation.
A minister may resign, but if the institutional conditions that produced the grievance remain unchanged, the struggle remains incomplete.
The true measure of democratic mobilisation is therefore not simply who resigns, but what changes.
The Challenge of Organisation and Internal Democracy
The CJP/Gen Z movement also confronts a problem common to many spontaneous movements: how to maintain unity while preserving internal democracy.
A movement that challenges concentrated power must itself avoid reproducing concentrated power within its own structures.
This is particularly important from an Ambedkarite perspective. Ambedkar did not merely demand representation; he emphasised democratic habits, constitutional safeguards and institutional accountability.
Consequently, Gen Z's political experiment will have to develop mechanisms through which participants can question leaders, influence decisions and resolve disagreements democratically.
The movement must avoid becoming merely leader-centric or personality-driven. Its strength should ultimately lie in collective political consciousness, not in the charisma of individual leaders.
From “Educate, Agitate and Organise” to “Constitutionalise”
There is perhaps a fourth dimension that can be added to Ambedkar's threefold formulation for the twenty-first century:
Educate → Agitate → Organise → Constitutionalise.
Education creates consciousness.
Agitation converts consciousness into democratic action.
Organisation transforms action into collective power.
Constitutionalisation converts collective power into durable democratic institutions.
This fourth step is crucial because movements can win immediate concessions but fail to produce lasting transformation.
The challenge before CJP/Gen Z is therefore to transform protest energy into a sustained programme of democratic reform. It must ask not only “What are we against?” but also “What kind of society and State do we want?”
That requires a positive programme based on equality, liberty, fraternity, social justice, educational opportunity, employment, institutional accountability and constitutional morality.
The Ambedkarite Test for Gen Z
The long-term significance of the movement can therefore be judged through several questions.
Can Gen Z convert digital information into political education?
Can it move beyond anger toward a coherent political programme?
Can it transform crowds into democratic organisations?
Can it unite different social and economic groups without suppressing their differences?
Can it defend peaceful dissent while rejecting violence?
Can it make political leaders and institutions accountable?
Can it connect the immediate problems of education and employment with the larger questions of inequality and social justice?
And most importantly, can it sustain democratic engagement after the immediate protest disappears from the news cycle?
These questions will determine whether CJP remains a moment of protest or becomes a new phase of youth democratic politics.
Conclusion: A New Generation Discovers Ambedkar
The CJP/Gen Z movement should not be romanticised. Nor should every contemporary youth protest automatically be described as Ambedkarite. Ambedkar's political thought emerged from the historically specific experience of caste oppression, untouchability and exclusion, and his programme cannot simply be transferred mechanically to the twenty-first century.
Yet the movement's underlying trajectory bears an unmistakable resemblance to the political logic of “Educate, Agitate and Organise.”
Young people are educating themselves through digital networks and alternative sources of information. They are questioning institutions that affect their futures. They are transforming individual grievances into collective claims. They are taking their demands from the digital sphere into public spaces. And they are discovering that citizenship requires participation rather than passive acceptance.
The most important lesson of Ambedkar is that political emancipation begins when people cease to regard injustice as their individual fate and begin to understand it as a collective and structural problem.
CJP/Gen Z has demonstrated the first signs of such a transformation.
Its future significance, however, will depend upon whether it can proceed from education to consciousness, consciousness to agitation, agitation to organisation, and organisation to constitutional transformation.
In that sense, the slogan of the twentieth-century emancipatory movement may acquire a new meaning in the twenty-first century:
Educate —
so that you understand power.
Agitate — so that power is compelled to listen.
Organise — so that citizens acquire collective strength.
Constitutionalise — so that democratic gains become permanent institutions.
If Gen Z succeeds in making this transition, the CJP movement may come to represent something larger than a struggle over examinations or employment. It could signify the emergence of a generation determined to move from digital spectatorship to democratic citizenship, from individual anxiety to collective agency, and from protest to the reconstruction of democratic accountability.
That would indeed be a contemporary and technologically transformed expression of Ambedkar's enduring message:
Educate. Agitate. Organise. And never surrender the struggle for human dignity, equality and democracy.
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