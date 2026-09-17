Periyar and the Emancipation of the Oppressed Classes
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
(On the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Ramasamy Periyar)
Introduction
E. V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar (1879–1973), occupies a distinctive and consequential place in the history of India's struggles against caste oppression, social inequality and Brahminical domination. Through the Self-Respect Movement and the wider Dravidian social movement, Periyar sought not merely to reform particular customs but to transform the social relations and ideological structures that reproduced inequality. His politics was grounded in a radical proposition: no society can claim to be democratic when human beings are divided into hierarchically ranked communities and when birth determines social dignity, access to knowledge, occupation and power.
Periyar's contribution to the emancipation of oppressed classes therefore needs to be understood as a project of social transformation rather than merely political reform. He attacked caste hierarchy at its cultural, religious and institutional foundations. He promoted rationalism, self-respect, equal access to education, communal representation, women's emancipation and the rejection of hereditary privilege. His objective was to create a society in which social status would no longer be determined by birth.
Periyar's ideas also invite comparison with Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Although the two thinkers differed considerably in their approaches to religion, political organisation and constitutional transformation, they shared a fundamental understanding: caste was not simply a collection of prejudices but a deeply embedded system of social power. Both rejected the idea that political democracy could survive indefinitely alongside entrenched social inequality.
Caste as a System of Graded Inequality
Periyar's understanding of caste went beyond the question of untouchability. He saw caste as an elaborate system of graded social hierarchy in which communities were assigned unequal status by birth. This hierarchy affected virtually every dimension of life—education, occupation, marriage, residence, religious authority, access to public institutions and political representation.
For Periyar, caste survived because it was supported not only by social customs but also by ideas that presented inequality as legitimate or sacred. Consequently, merely appealing to individual goodwill could not eliminate caste. The institutions and beliefs that reproduced hierarchy had to be challenged.
This explains the radical character of Periyar's social philosophy. He did not ask privileged groups simply to become more charitable towards oppressed communities. He demanded a restructuring of social relationships themselves. The objective was not a more benevolent caste system but the destruction of caste hierarchy.
In this respect, Periyar's thought converged with Ambedkar's critique of caste. Ambedkar argued that caste was a system of "graded inequality" in which every group could regard another as inferior while accepting its own position relative to groups above it. Periyar similarly understood caste as a mechanism for maintaining unequal social power across generations.
The Politics of Self-Respect
The Self-Respect Movement, launched by Periyar in 1925, became the principal vehicle of his emancipatory politics. Its central idea was deceptively simple but socially radical: a human being must possess self-respect before genuine freedom is possible.
Self-respect, in Periyar's philosophy, was not merely an individual's sense of personal dignity. It was a collective rejection of the social belief that some people were inherently superior and others inherently inferior. A person born into an oppressed caste had to be liberated not only from external discrimination but also from the internalised belief that their inherited status made them inferior.
The Self-Respect Movement therefore challenged caste names, ritual hierarchy, hereditary status and practices that symbolically reproduced inequality. It sought to create a new social consciousness in which people would judge themselves and others as human beings rather than according to caste rank.
This was an important departure from approaches that treated social reform as a matter of changing individual behaviour while leaving the underlying hierarchy intact. For Periyar, emancipation required a transformation of consciousness as well as institutions.
Periyar and the Struggle against Untouchability
Periyar's involvement in the Vaikom Satyagraha in Travancore during the 1920s demonstrated his commitment to challenging caste exclusion in public life. The movement sought access to public roads surrounding the Vaikom temple for communities subjected to caste restrictions. Periyar's participation strengthened his role in the wider struggle against untouchability and social exclusion.
The significance of such struggles extended beyond access to a particular road or temple. They raised a fundamental question of democratic citizenship: Can public space legitimately be controlled according to hereditary social status?
Periyar's answer was unequivocal. Public institutions and public spaces had to be accessible on the basis of equal citizenship rather than caste.
This principle remains important because caste discrimination often operates through control over everyday spaces—schools, temples, water sources, residential areas, workplaces and local institutions. Legal equality becomes meaningful only when equal access is realised in everyday social life.
Rationalism and the Critique of Religious Authority
Perhaps the most distinctive feature of Periyar's politics was his uncompromising commitment to rationalism. He questioned the authority of religious traditions whenever they were invoked to justify social inequality.
Periyar's critique was particularly directed at what he regarded as the ideological foundations of Brahminical hierarchy. He argued that religious doctrines and social customs could not be accepted merely because they had been inherited from the past. They had to be judged by reason and by their consequences for human equality.
His radical rejection of religious authority distinguished him from many other social reformers. Rather than seeking to reinterpret religious traditions in an egalitarian manner, Periyar often questioned the legitimacy of the religious framework itself when he believed it sustained caste hierarchy.
His approach consequently differed from Ambedkar's. Ambedkar subjected Hindu social philosophy to severe criticism but ultimately sought an alternative ethical and religious foundation in Buddhism. Periyar moved much more decisively toward rationalism and atheism.
Despite this difference, both thinkers shared an important principle: no religious or cultural authority should be permitted to override human dignity and equality.
Education as an Instrument of Liberation
Periyar regarded education as essential to emancipation because ignorance allowed inherited authority to remain unchallenged. But his conception of education went beyond literacy or vocational training. Education had to cultivate the ability to question, reason and reject irrational social conventions.
This was particularly important for oppressed communities because exclusion from education had historically reinforced their exclusion from administration, professions and political power. Opening educational institutions to disadvantaged communities was therefore not simply a welfare measure; it was a means of redistributing social power.
Periyar's emphasis on education has a strong affinity with Ambedkar's insistence that oppressed communities must educate themselves, organise collectively and struggle for their rights. Both understood knowledge as a form of power.
Representation and Social Justice
Periyar recognised that social inequality could not be overcome if public institutions remained monopolised by historically privileged groups. He therefore supported communal representation and policies designed to increase the participation of disadvantaged communities in education and government employment.
His argument anticipated an important principle of affirmative action: formal equality does not necessarily produce substantive equality when social groups begin from unequal historical positions.
If one community has enjoyed generations of privileged access to education and public employment while another has been systematically excluded, simply opening the same formal competition to both does not erase the accumulated effects of historical discrimination.
Representation, therefore, became an instrument for democratising state institutions.
This dimension of Periyar's thought is particularly relevant to the continuing debate about reservation and social justice in India. Reservation is not merely a question of distributing government jobs or educational seats. At its deeper level, it concerns who has access to institutions of knowledge, administration and decision-making.
Periyar and Women's Emancipation
Periyar's conception of social emancipation was incomplete without women's emancipation. He understood that caste society depended partly on controlling marriage, sexuality and family relations. Since caste reproduction depends upon maintaining boundaries between communities, control over women's marriage and sexuality becomes a mechanism for preserving caste.
Periyar consequently attacked child marriage, dowry, enforced widowhood, restrictions on women's education and patriarchal control over marriage. He advocated women's right to education, property, economic independence and freedom of choice.
The Self-Respect Marriage became one of the practical expressions of this philosophy. It rejected the idea that marriage required the exclusive authority of a Brahmin priest and emphasised the equality and consent of the partners.
This made Periyar's feminism an integral part of his anti-caste politics. For him, a society could not be liberated from caste while continuing to maintain patriarchal domination within the family.
Periyar and the Democratisation of Social Power
The deeper significance of Periyar's politics lies in his attempt to democratise social power. He understood that political democracy could coexist with profound social inequality if inherited hierarchies remained untouched.
A person might possess the formal right to vote while simultaneously being treated as inferior in everyday life. A constitution might guarantee equality while social institutions continued to reproduce caste privilege. A government might be elected democratically while education and administration remained disproportionately controlled by socially dominant communities.
Periyar therefore pushed the meaning of democracy beyond elections. Democracy had to become a way of organising social relationships.
This conception has considerable relevance to contemporary India. The question of democracy cannot be reduced to the conduct of elections. It also concerns equality in education, employment, representation, public institutions, social dignity and access to justice.
Periyar and the Dravidian Movement
Periyar's ideas profoundly influenced the development of the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu. The movement combined demands for social justice with opposition to caste hierarchy, linguistic domination and hereditary privilege.
Its later political manifestations contributed to the expansion of affirmative action, educational opportunities and representation for historically disadvantaged communities in Tamil Nadu. However, Periyar's own radical social philosophy should not simply be equated with the subsequent electoral politics of Dravidian parties. Political movements evolve, and institutional governments necessarily operate within different constraints from social-revolutionary movements.
Nevertheless, the intellectual legacy of Periyar remains central to understanding Tamil Nadu's distinctive history of social justice politics.
Periyar and Ambedkar: Converging Paths of Emancipation
The comparison between Periyar and Ambedkar is especially valuable for understanding the broader anti-caste tradition in modern India.
Both rejected caste as a legitimate social institution. Both challenged hereditary privilege. Both emphasised education and collective organisation. Both supported political and institutional measures to increase the representation of oppressed communities. Both regarded women's equality as an essential component of social transformation.
Their differences, however, are equally important.
Ambedkar placed exceptional emphasis on constitutional democracy, political safeguards, legal rights and the creation of institutions capable of protecting individual liberty and minority rights. His later conversion to Buddhism represented an attempt to construct an ethical community based on liberty, equality and fraternity.
Periyar placed greater emphasis on rationalism, self-respect and the destruction of religious and cultural authority that he believed sustained caste hierarchy. His politics was more explicitly directed toward a radical transformation of social consciousness and traditional institutions.
The two approaches can therefore be seen as complementary intellectual resources rather than identical programmes. Ambedkar provides a particularly developed framework for constitutional and political democracy; Periyar provides a powerful framework for challenging social hierarchy, cultural domination and internalised inferiority.
The Continuing Relevance of Periyar
Periyar's ideas remain relevant because the formal abolition of untouchability and constitutional guarantees of equality have not automatically eliminated caste-based social practices. Caste continues to influence marriage, social networks, access to resources, political representation and social status.
Similarly, gender inequality continues to intersect with caste and class. Educational expansion has not eliminated unequal access to quality education, and formal political equality does not necessarily guarantee equal influence over institutions.
Periyar's emphasis on self-respect therefore retains contemporary significance. The emancipation of oppressed communities requires not only legal protection but also the development of collective confidence, critical consciousness and institutional power.
His rationalist approach also remains relevant to the question of how democratic societies should deal with traditions that conflict with equality. Tradition cannot become an automatic justification for discrimination. The democratic test of a social practice must ultimately be whether it respects human dignity and equal citizenship.
Conclusion
Periyar's contribution to the emancipation of oppressed classes was rooted in a radical understanding of social freedom. He refused to accept that caste could be eliminated merely by reforming individual behaviour or providing limited concessions to disadvantaged groups. For him, emancipation required the transformation of the structures, beliefs and institutions that reproduced hereditary inequality.
The Self-Respect Movement sought to create a new social consciousness based on dignity and equality. His rationalism challenged the authority of traditions that legitimised hierarchy. His advocacy of communal representation sought to democratise access to education and public employment. His campaign for women's emancipation challenged the patriarchal institutions through which caste itself was reproduced. His participation in struggles against untouchability connected social dignity with equal access to public space.
Periyar's enduring contribution is therefore the insistence that social equality must precede, accompany and deepen political democracy. The oppressed cannot be emancipated simply by being included within existing structures if those structures continue to reproduce their subordination. They must acquire self-respect, knowledge, organisation and institutional power.
In this sense, Periyar belongs to the larger intellectual tradition of radical anti-caste emancipation represented in different ways by Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Narayana Guru, Periyar and B. R. Ambedkar. Their methods and philosophies were not identical, but their struggles converged around a fundamental democratic principle: birth cannot be the basis of human worth, social status or political power.
Periyar's message consequently remains significant not simply as a chapter in the history of Tamil Nadu but as a continuing challenge to every form of inherited hierarchy. His central demand was not merely reform of the oppressed person's condition but the creation of a society in which oppression itself would cease to have a legitimate social foundation.
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