Why a 1995 Beijing Conference Was Significant for the Dalit Women's Movement

" DALITS OF THE WORLD UNITE"- Bhagwan Das







Shaheed Bhagat Singh



Arise!

You "Untouchables"

Brothers and patriots true,

arise and awake to your history.



Organize!

You proletarians a tru

You have nothing to lose.

Rise in revolt!



Nothing will come from reforms slow,

Revolutionize social order,

rebel and unleash upheavals,

Liberation is your goal!



Arise!

Nation's real force and foundation



You sleeping lions, arise and revolt.





