All India People's Front's Political Resolution
When the Hon'ble Supreme Court gave a verdict on the Ram Mandir / Babri Masjid dispute, the democratic civil society, despite agreeing / disagreeing with it, had expressed the desire that a dispute be resolved and now the political establishment will not try to mix religion and politics. It will try to solve the people’s issues and the religious sentiments of the people will not be used by private parties for political benefits.
Unfortunately, the day of August 5, 2020, was chosen to convey to the nation that the Bharatiya Janata Party has succeeded in removing Article 370 of the Constitution and building a Ram temple in Ayodhya as per the policy and philosophy of the RSS and the philosophy of the Sangh has won. August 5 is a historic day for them, while the truth is that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir has become even more complicated and the entire Jammu-Kashmir region is slowly turning into a jail. There has been no development nor peace or stability. The audacious policy of the Modi government regarding Jammu and Kashmir has also instilled courage in Pakistan that it is making a furore to call the area from Junagadh to Jammu and Kashmir a part of its new political map while the border dispute between India and China has deepened. No America is seen standing in favour of India, but it is seen talking about mediation between India and China.
The country is going through a period of deep economic crisis, unemployment and starvation and is stuck in a blind lane. Police rule is going on in Uttar Pradesh and the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court are not being complied with. Covid patients are facing deep crisis. The Modi government has posed a big threat to the Constitution and democracy. Now even the sovereignty of the country is in danger.
Surprisingly, the Congress and the UPA, which intend to become the alternative of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA, have come out in rivalry with the so-called Ramrajya of the Bharatiya Janata Party. All India People's Front reiterates its commitment to the creation of a secular and democratic India in line with the ideals of the National Independence Movement and is committed to establishing the people's sovereignty in the Republic of India. All India People's Front warns the public to be vigilant about any attempt to mix religion and politics. All India People's Front is against social and community inequality and has expressed its commitment to a society based on equality, liberty and fraternity and to oppose BJP ‘s attempt to make the country's political system authoritarian with the support of Capital Finance and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh. It expresses its confidence in people’s ability to defeat such misadventure.
All India People's Front will support the "Kisan Bachao Abhiyan" on 9 August against the loot of corporates called by Mazdoor Unions and All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKMSSC) and will celebrate 9 August as "Save Democracy Day". On August 15, it will show its solidarity with the Resolution letter issued by Samvad Group and sother democratic progressive organizations.
S. R. Darapuri,
National Spokesperson,
All India People's Front.
No comments:
Post a comment