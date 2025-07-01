Contribution of Bhagwan Das to Internationalise the Issue of Untouchability
by SR Darapuri
27/06/2025
Bhagwan Das made significant contributions to internationalizing the issue of untouchability, bringing global attention to the plight of Dalits and the systemic discrimination they faced in India and beyond. Born in 1927 into an “untouchable” community in India, Das was a dedicated Ambedkarite who worked tirelessly to extend the fight against caste-based discrimination beyond national borders, framing it as a human rights issue with broader relevance.
One of his most notable efforts came in August 1983, when he delivered a powerful testimony on untouchability before the United Nations Subcommission on Human Rights in Geneva. Speaking on behalf of the World Conference on Religion and Peace (WCRP) and various Dalit and Buddhist organizations, such as the All India Samata Sainik Dal and the Indian Buddhist Council, Ambedkar Mission Society, Das highlighted the pervasive nature of untouchability not only in India but also in other parts of Asia influenced by Hindu culture, such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He also took up the issue of Untouchability against Burakumins of Japan. His presentation challenged the Indian government’s reluctance to address the issue internationally, emphasizing that untouchability was not merely a domestic or cultural matter but a violation of universal human dignity. Despite opposition from the official Indian delegation, his speech drew attention to the need for global accountability and action.
Das also played a pivotal role in organizing and influencing key international events. In 1998, he was instrumental in the creation of the International Dalit Convention in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This event laid the groundwork for greater global solidarity among oppressed communities and set the stage for the 2001 World Conference Against Racism (WCAR) in Durban, South Africa, where the Dalit issue gained further prominence. His efforts helped shift the discourse from a localized struggle to a transnational movement, linking the experiences of Dalits with those of other marginalized groups, such as the Burakumin in Japan.
Additionally, Das contributed to the intellectual and organizational framework for this internationalization. He co-founded the ACRP (Asian Conference of Religions for Peace) in 1974 in Kyoto, Japan, alongside figures like Homer Jack, providing a platform to discuss untouchability alongside other forms of discrimination. His work with the Asian Centre for Human Rights in New Delhi further amplified these efforts. At the time of his death in 2010, he was researching a book on untouchability in Asia, aiming to document its regional scope and advocate for broader awareness.
Through these actions—speaking at the UN, organizing international conventions, and fostering cross-cultural dialogue—Bhagwan Das elevated untouchability from an Indian issue to a global human rights concern, inspiring activists and scholars to view caste discrimination through a wider lens. His legacy lies in his insistence that the fight against untouchability required not just national reform but a concerted international response.
