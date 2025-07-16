How BJP uses religion to promote its politics?

How BJP uses religion to promote its ,?
SR Darapuri, National President, All India peoples Front
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as a major political party in India, has been associated with leveraging religious sentiments, particularly Hinduism, to advance its political agenda. This approach is often tied to its ideological foundation in Hindutva, a nationalist ideology that emphasizes Hindu cultural and religious identity as central to Indian nationhood. Below is an analysis of how the BJP has used religion to promote its politics, based on observed strategies and patterns:
1. Promotion of Hindutva Ideology:
- The BJP, rooted in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), promotes Hindutva, which seeks to unify India under a Hindu cultural framework. This ideology frames Hinduism not just as a religion but as a way of life integral to Indian identity.
- Key campaigns, such as the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1980s and 1990s, mobilized Hindu voters by emphasizing the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed Ayodhya site. The BJP capitalized on this issue to gain widespread support, culminating in the temple's inauguration in 2024, which was heavily publicized as a political and cultural milestone.
- The party often invokes Hindu symbols, deities, and narratives in its rhetoric to resonate with the majority Hindu population, framing itself as a defender of Hindu values against perceived threats.
2. Polarization through Religious Issues:
- The BJP has strategically used religious issues to polarize voters, often portraying itself as the protector of Hindu interests against minorities, particularly Muslims. Issues like cow protection, love jihad, and anti-conversion laws are highlighted to appeal to Hindu sentiments while framing minorities as "others."
- For example, campaigns around cow protection have led to strict laws in BJP-ruled states, resonating with upper-caste Hindu voters who revere the cow as sacred. This has sometimes fueled communal tensions, which critics argue benefits the BJP by consolidating Hindu votes.
- Rhetoric around "appeasement" of minorities by opposition parties is used to position the BJP as a party that prioritizes Hindu interests, creating a narrative of Hindu victimhood that rallies its base.
3. Religious Symbolism in Political Campaigns:
- BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, frequently participate in high-profile religious events, such as temple visits, Ganga aarti, or Kumbh Mela, which are widely covered by the media. These acts reinforce the party’s image as aligned with Hindu traditions.
- During elections, the BJP often incorporates religious imagery in its campaigns, such as slogans invoking Hindu pride or references to mythological figures like Lord Ram. The 2019 and 2024 elections saw such symbolism prominently featured in rallies and speeches.
- The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was timed strategically before the 2024 general elections, with Modi’s involvement in the ceremony reinforcing the BJP’s Hindu credentials.
4. Legislative and Policy Measures:
- The BJP has pushed policies that align with Hindu nationalist goals, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (seen as a move to integrate a Muslim-majority region more fully into India) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which critics argue discriminates against Muslims by prioritizing non-Muslim refugees.
- Anti-conversion laws in various states, often framed as protecting Hindu women from "forced conversions," appeal to religious sentiments while targeting minority communities.
- The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a long-standing BJP promise, is promoted as a way to unify personal laws under a Hindu-majority framework, resonating with its base.
5. Media and Social Media Amplification:
- The BJP has effectively used media and social media to amplify religious narratives. Pro-BJP outlets and influencers often highlight issues like "Hindu pride" or alleged threats to Hinduism, creating a feedback loop that strengthens the party’s messaging.
- WhatsApp groups and X posts are used to spread content that glorifies Hindu culture or criticizes minorities, often exaggerating or fabricating incidents to stoke communal sentiments.
- For instance, during the 2020 Delhi riots, posts on X and other platforms amplified narratives blaming Muslims, which critics argue aligned with the BJP’s broader strategy of communal polarization.
6. Mobilizing Religious Institutions and Leaders:
- The BJP often collaborates with Hindu religious leaders and organizations, such as sadhus, sants, and groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), to mobilize voters. These figures endorse the party’s agenda during religious gatherings, lending it spiritual legitimacy.
- Events like the Kumbh Mela are used as platforms to showcase the BJP’s commitment to Hindu culture, with state-sponsored infrastructure and publicity reinforcing its image.
Critiques and Counterpoints:
- Critics’ View: Critics argue that the BJP’s use of religion fosters division, marginalizes minorities, and undermines India’s secular fabric. They point to incidents of communal violence, such as the 2002 Gujarat riots or the 2020 Delhi riots, as consequences of the party’s polarizing rhetoric.
- BJP’s Defence: The BJP counters that it is restoring Hindu pride after centuries of perceived subjugation under Mughal and colonial rule. It claims its policies reflect the aspirations of India’s Hindu majority and accuses opponents of "pseudo-secularism" that favours minorities.
Evidence from Recent Sources:
- Web sources highlight the BJP’s role in the Ram Temple movement, noting how the 2024 inauguration was a political triumph that boosted Modi’s image as a Hindu leader (e.g., analyses from BBC and Al Jazeera).
- Posts on X frequently discuss the BJP’s religious rhetoric, with some users praising it as cultural revivalism and others criticizing it as divisive. For example, X posts from 2024 celebrated the Ram Temple event, while others flagged rising communal tensions in BJP-ruled states.
- Data on electoral success shows the BJP’s vote share increased after high-profile religious campaigns, such as 39% in 2014 and 37% in 2019, per Election Commission of India reports, suggesting the effectiveness of its strategy.
Conclusion:
The BJP uses religion, particularly Hindutva, as a core strategy to consolidate its voter base by appealing to Hindu identity, leveraging religious symbolism, and enacting policies that resonate with its ideology. While this has proven electorally successful, it remains a contentious approach, with debates over its impact on India’s secular ethos and social cohesion.
Courtesy: grok.com
