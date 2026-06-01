Dalit Politics Must Learn from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and Adopt a New Radical Agenda
SR Darapuri National President, All India Peoples Front
Introduction,,
The trajectory of Dalit politics in post-independence India presents a paradox. On the one hand, Dalits have achieved unprecedented political visibility, constitutional safeguards, educational advancement, and representation in public institutions due to the struggles led by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and subsequent social movements. On the other hand, caste oppression, social exclusion, economic deprivation, and violence against Dalits continue in deeply entrenched and evolving forms. This contradiction raises serious questions regarding the direction, limitations, and future of contemporary Dalit politics.
The need of the present historical moment is to critically revisit the ideological foundations of Ambedkarite politics and reconstruct a new radical agenda capable of confronting both traditional caste oppression and the emerging forms of economic and political domination in neoliberal India. Such a reorientation requires going beyond symbolic representation and electoral arithmetic toward a transformative politics rooted in social justice, economic democracy, constitutional morality, and human dignity.
Ambedkar’s Radical Understanding of Caste
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar understood caste not merely as a social prejudice or discriminatory practice but as a comprehensive system of graded inequality embedded within the social, religious, economic, and political structure of Indian society. Unlike reformers who viewed caste as a moral aberration that could be corrected through appeals to social harmony, Ambedkar recognized caste as a structural mechanism of domination sustained by religious sanction and material interests.
Ambedkar’s historic work Annihilation of Caste remains one of the most radical critiques of the Hindu social order. He argued that caste destroys fraternity, denies equality, and obstructs democracy. According to him, political democracy could not survive unless accompanied by social and economic democracy. His vision was therefore revolutionary in character, aiming not at reforming caste hierarchy but at dismantling it altogether.
Ambedkar’s political philosophy rested upon three foundational principles: liberty, equality, and fraternity. These values, derived partly from Buddhism and modern democratic thought, constituted the ethical basis of his emancipatory politics. His struggle was not merely for Dalit representation but for the reconstruction of Indian society itself.
Transformation of Dalit Politics After Ambedkar
After Ambedkar’s death, Dalit politics entered a new phase. The constitutional framework created opportunities for reservations, political participation, and social mobility. Several Dalit political organizations and parties emerged, most notably the Dalit Panthers and later the Bahujan movement. These developments played a significant role in generating political consciousness among marginalized communities.
However, over time, a large section of Dalit politics became increasingly electoral and accommodationist. Radical social transformation was gradually replaced by identity-based power sharing within the existing political order. Political success began to be measured largely in terms of seats won, ministries acquired, or symbolic gestures of recognition.
This shift produced several contradictions:
The ideological depth of Ambedkarite politics weakened. Mass movements declined in strength. Political fragmentation among Dalit sub-castes increased. Dependence on dominant political parties grew. Economic issues affecting Dalits received insufficient attention. Structural critique of caste capitalism diminished.
As a consequence, Dalit politics often remained confined within parliamentary calculations without substantially challenging the broader structures of inequality and exclusion.
Neoliberalism and the Changing Nature of Oppression
The emergence of neoliberal economic policies since the 1990s has transformed the social and economic landscape of India. Privatization, contractual labour, weakening of labour protections, reduction in public sector employment, and growing corporate concentration have disproportionately harmed marginalized communities, including Dalits.
Reservations in government employment have limited relevance when public employment itself is shrinking. Simultaneously, unequal access to education, digital resources, capital, and social networks continues to exclude Dalits from emerging economic opportunities.
Moreover, caste discrimination has adapted itself to modern institutions. Educational campuses, corporate workplaces, media institutions, housing markets, and digital spaces increasingly reproduce subtle as well as overt forms of caste exclusion. Violence against Dalits also continues, especially when they assert land rights, political autonomy, or social dignity.
Therefore, contemporary Dalit politics cannot rely solely upon the old framework of representation. It must develop a broader critique of caste capitalism and economic inequality.
Need for a New Radical Agenda
Reclaiming the Agenda of Social Transformation
Dalit politics must recover Ambedkar’s original emphasis on social transformation rather than mere political accommodation. The struggle against caste hierarchy should once again become central to public discourse. This requires ideological mobilization, grassroots activism, and cultural intervention.
The normalization of caste privilege in everyday life must be challenged through educational campaigns, social reform movements, and democratization of public institutions. Dalit politics must engage not only with state power but also with social consciousness.
Economic Democracy and Redistribution
Ambedkar consistently emphasized the importance of economic justice. In his writings on state socialism and labour welfare, he advocated strong state intervention to prevent concentration of wealth and protect vulnerable communities.
A renewed Dalit agenda must therefore include:
Land redistribution and agrarian reform, Universal access to quality education and healthcare, Employment guarantees and labour protections, Expansion of reservations into the private sector, Urban housing rights, Regulation of corporate monopolies and Social security for informal workers
Without economic democratization, formal political rights remain incomplete.
Building Broad Democratic Alliances
Ambedkar understood that oppressed communities could not achieve liberation in isolation. Contemporary Dalit politics must therefore build principled alliances with Adivasis, Other Backward Classes, minorities, workers, women, peasants, and other marginalized groups.
Such alliances should not be opportunistic electoral arrangements alone but movements based on shared commitments to constitutional democracy, secularism, social justice, and equality.
In an era marked by communal polarization and authoritarian tendencies, solidarity among oppressed communities becomes historically essential.
Defence of Constitutional Democracy
Ambedkar warned that democracy in India was vulnerable because social inequality contradicted political equality. He also warned against hero worship and authoritarianism in politics.
Today, the erosion of democratic institutions, weakening of civil liberties, communal mobilization, suppression of dissent, and concentration of power present serious challenges to constitutional democracy. Dalit politics must therefore emerge as a leading force in defending constitutional values and democratic rights.
The Constitution should not merely be commemorated symbolically; it should become the basis of mass democratic mobilization.
Intellectual and Cultural Assertion
Ambedkar regarded education as the primary instrument of liberation. He emphasized the need for oppressed communities to create their own intellectual traditions and leadership.
Dalit politics today requires:
Independent media institutions, Research centres and think tanks, Literary and cultural movements, Digital platforms for ideological engagement, Political education programmes and Documentation of caste discrimination and social injustice
The struggle for cultural and intellectual autonomy is as important as electoral politics.
Buddhism and Ethical Humanism
Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism represented an ethical and philosophical rejection of caste hierarchy. He viewed Buddhism as a rational, egalitarian, and humane alternative to Brahminical social order.
The relevance of Ambedkarite Buddhism today lies not merely in religious conversion but in its ethical commitment to equality, compassion, rationality, and social justice. These values can provide moral foundations for a renewed emancipatory politics.
Conclusion
Dalit politics in contemporary India stands at a critical historical juncture. Symbolic representation without structural transformation cannot fulfill the emancipatory vision of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. The persistence of caste oppression alongside growing economic inequality and authoritarian tendencies demands a new radical political orientation.
To genuinely learn from Ambedkar means to revive his commitment to annihilation of caste, economic democracy, constitutional morality, and human dignity. Dalit politics must move beyond narrow electoralism and become a transformative social movement capable of challenging caste hierarchy, economic exploitation, communalism, and authoritarianism simultaneously.
The future relevance of Ambedkarite politics will depend upon its ability to combine social radicalism with democratic values, economic justice with constitutionalism, and identity assertion with broader human emancipation. Only such a radical reorientation can carry forward Ambedkar’s unfinished struggle for an egalitarian and humane society.
All India Peoples Front (AIPF) acknowledges Dr. Ambedkar's commitment to the annihilation of caste, economic democracy, constitutional morality, and human dignity. The Front also fully endorses his agenda of forging a broad democratic unity encompassing Adivasis, backward classes, minorities, women, workers, and farmers. To this end, the Front is currently conducting a 'Campaign for Employment and Social Rights,' which is garnering widespread support from these sections of society. Therefore, the AIPF appeals to Dalits, Adivasis, the Most Backward Classes, minorities, workers, women, and farmers to join this campaign, so that the politics of the Hindutva-corporate nexus prevailing in the country may be defeated, and a democratic, secular, and people-centric politics may be established.
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