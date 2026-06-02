Reminiscences with Dr. Savita Ambedkar, Babasaheb's Second Wife
S.R. Darapuri
In 1987, I was posted in Banaras as the Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, CID. One day, I learned that Babasaheb's wife, Dr. Savita Ambedkar, had come to Banaras to attend an event. The organizers had arranged for her stay at a hotel, but they had failed to secure her return reservation to Bombay. I went to meet her and brought her to my home.
She stayed at our home for three days. During this time, I asked her a great deal about Babasaheb's personal life. She told me that Babasaheb was very particular about his attire; in Bombay, his suits were tailored by the very same tailor who stitched the suits for the Governor of Bombay State. She also mentioned that Babasaheb had a strong aversion to the traditional Indian *dhoti*.
She recounted that while Babasaheb was drafting the Hindu Code Bill, he would read and write for eighteen hours a day, a gruelling schedule that took a severe toll on his health.
During my three days of conversation with Dr. Savita Ambedkar, I found her to be an extremely cultured, gracious, and highly educated woman. While discussing issues concerning the Dalit community, I realized that she was completely dedicated to Babasaheb's social movement and was keen to carry forward his mission regarding Buddhism. I engaged her in conversations covering a wide range of social, religious, and political issues, and I found her to be remarkably aware of—and deeply committed to—these matters.
It is truly unfortunate that, following Babasaheb's *Parinirvan* (demise), certain so-called Ambedkarites in Maharashtra engaged in various forms of malicious propaganda against her—conduct that was, in reality, merely a manifestation of their own personal frustrations. In truth, Savita-ji never received the respect she so rightfully deserved.
Her autobiography, *Babasaheb Ke Sampark Mein* (In Contact with Babasaheb)—published by Samyak Prakashan, Delhi—is a must-read.
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