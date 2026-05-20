Rising Violence in Indian Society: Causes, State Oppression, and the Crisis of Democracy
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
The rise of violence in Indian society is a complex phenomenon rooted in economic, political, social, cultural, and institutional factors. Violence today appears in multiple forms—communal violence, caste atrocities, gender violence, mob lynching, hate speech, political intimidation, custodial violence, cyber-harassment, and structural violence arising from poverty and exclusion. To understand its increase, one must go beyond individual criminality and examine broader transformations within society and the state.
1. Social and Economic Causes of Rising Violence
(a) Growing Economic Inequality
India has experienced rapid economic growth, but this growth has been accompanied by widening inequality. A small elite has accumulated enormous wealth while unemployment, agrarian distress, and insecurity continue for large sections of the population. Economic frustration often creates social anger, insecurity, and competition for scarce opportunities.
When democratic institutions fail to address these grievances, frustration may be redirected toward weaker groups through communalism, caste hostility, or xenophobia.
(b) Crisis of Employment and Youth Alienation
A large section of India’s youth faces unemployment or precarious work despite higher educational aspirations. Such conditions can generate resentment, especially when combined with political propaganda or identity-based mobilisation. Idle and frustrated youth are often mobilised by political, religious, or caste organisations for violent campaigns.
(c) Decline of Community Bonds
Urbanisation, migration, weakening of traditional solidarities, and increasing social atomisation have reduced community-based mechanisms of conflict resolution. Social media has replaced direct social interaction in many contexts, often intensifying rumours, hate campaigns, and polarisation.
(d) Patriarchal and Caste Structures
Violence in India is deeply connected with entrenched hierarchies. Violence against women, Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities often reflects attempts by dominant groups to preserve traditional power structures. Honour killings, caste atrocities, and communal attacks are not random acts; they are instruments of social control.
2. Political Factors Behind Increasing Violence
(a) Communal Polarisation
The increasing use of religious identity in electoral politics has intensified social tensions. Political actors sometimes portray minorities as threats to national culture, security, or economic opportunities. Such narratives normalise hatred and create an atmosphere where violence becomes socially acceptable.
Communal polarisation also transforms ordinary disagreements into existential conflicts between communities.
(b) Normalisation of Hate Speech
Public discourse has become increasingly aggressive. Television debates, social media campaigns, and inflammatory speeches by political actors often legitimise hostility. When hate speech goes unpunished, it sends a signal that violence against targeted groups is tolerable.
(c) Weakening of Democratic Institutions
Independent institutions such as the judiciary, media, universities, civil society organisations, and investigative agencies play a crucial role in containing violence by ensuring accountability. When these institutions weaken or become politicised, impunity grows.
If citizens lose faith in lawful remedies, vigilante justice and mob violence may increase.
3. Is State Oppression and Autocratic Governance a Contributory Factor?
Yes, many scholars and civil liberties groups argue that increasing state repression and authoritarian tendencies can contribute to social violence in several ways. However, this must be understood carefully and analytically.
(a) Monopoly of Violence and Abuse of Power
The modern state possesses legal authority over police, armed forces, surveillance systems, and coercive laws. When these powers are used disproportionately, selectively, or without accountability, they may produce fear and resentment.
Examples include: Custodial torture, Encounter killings, Arbitrary arrests, Use of sedition or anti-terror laws against dissenters, Suppression of protests, Internet shutdowns and Excessive police force.
Such practices may normalise coercion within society itself.
(b) Erosion of Rule of Law
When citizens perceive that laws are applied selectively—strictly against critics but leniently toward politically aligned offenders—it weakens trust in constitutional governance. Selective justice encourages groups to believe that political power, rather than law, determines legitimacy.
This perception can increase vigilantism and retaliatory violence.
(c) Authoritarian Political Culture
Autocratic tendencies do not merely affect state institutions; they shape social behaviour. A political culture centred around unquestioning obedience, hyper-nationalism, and demonisation of dissent may encourage intolerance in everyday life.
When disagreement is portrayed as “anti-national” or “anti-religious,” democratic dialogue weakens and hostility increases.
(d) Criminalisation and Militarisation of Politics
Where political actors use intimidation, police machinery, or extra-legal groups to suppress opposition, violence becomes embedded within political competition itself. Over time, society internalises the idea that force is an acceptable means of resolving conflicts.
4. Structural Violence: A Broader Perspective
The Norwegian sociologist Johan Galtung distinguished between direct violence and structural violence. Structural violence refers to social arrangements that systematically deny people dignity, equality, healthcare, education, or livelihood.
In India, structural inequalities based on caste, class, gender, and religion often create conditions where direct violence becomes more likely. Thus, violence is not merely physical aggression; it is also embedded in unequal social structures.
Similarly, B. R. Ambedkar repeatedly warned that political democracy cannot survive without social and economic democracy. If social inequality persists alongside formal democratic institutions, tensions and violence are likely to grow.
5. Role of Media and Digital Platforms
Social media has accelerated the spread of misinformation, rumours, and hate propaganda. False narratives can spread rapidly and provoke mob violence before facts are verified. Algorithms that reward outrage often amplify divisive content.
Television media, too, sometimes frames political debates in sensationalist and polarising terms, deepening hostility between communities.
6. Psychological and Cultural Dimensions
Continuous exposure to aggressive political rhetoric, competitive consumerism, and insecurity can create a culture of anger and anxiety. Violence becomes normalised when:
aggressive behaviour is glorified, empathy declines, dissent is demonised and punishment for violent acts is inconsistent.
The celebration of “strongman politics” may also encourage admiration for coercive methods over democratic negotiation.
7. Countervailing Realities
At the same time, it is important not to exaggerate the picture into one of total social collapse. India still possesses:
an active judiciary, constitutional protections, civil society movements, human rights organisations, independent journalists, student movements, labour struggles and democratic electoral processes.
These forces continue to resist authoritarianism and defend constitutional values.
Conclusion
The increase in violence in Indian society cannot be explained by a single cause. It emerges from the interaction of economic inequality, unemployment, caste and communal tensions, political polarisation, weakening institutions, media sensationalism, and social insecurity.
State oppression and autocratic tendencies can indeed become contributory factors when coercive power is used selectively, dissent is delegitimised, and constitutional safeguards weaken. In such circumstances, violence may become normalised both within the state apparatus and in society at large.
The long-term solution lies not merely in stricter policing, but in strengthening constitutional morality, social justice, democratic institutions, economic equality, rule of law, and a culture of dialogue and tolerance. As B. R. Ambedkar argued, democracy is not only a form of government; it is fundamentally “a mode of associated living” based on liberty, equality, and fraternity.
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