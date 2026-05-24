Why Neo-Buddhists must Register their Caste in Caste Census 2027?
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
Neo-Buddhists in India are being urged to register both their religion as Buddhism and their original Scheduled Caste (SC) identity in the proposed Caste Census 2027 because, under Indian constitutional law, many affirmative-action benefits are linked not merely to religion, but to legally recognized Scheduled Caste status.
The issue arises from the peculiar historical and constitutional position of Neo-Buddhists—especially those who converted to Buddhism following B. R. Ambedkar’s mass conversion movement of 1956.
Here are the main reasons:
1. SC Benefits Are Constitutionally Linked to Specific Communities
Under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, Scheduled Caste status was originally restricted to Hindus. It was later extended to Sikhs (1956) and Buddhists (1990). Thus, Dalits who converted to Buddhism retained eligibility for SC reservations and protections.
Recent Supreme Court judgments have reaffirmed that only Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists can legally claim SC status.
Therefore, Neo-Buddhists must continue to identify their SC origin in official records to remain within the constitutional framework of reservations.
2. Religion Alone Does Not Automatically Preserve Reservation Entitlements
If a person records only “Buddhist” in census documents without indicating the corresponding Scheduled Caste background, there is concern that the state machinery may statistically classify them merely as “general Buddhists” rather than as SC Buddhists or Neo-Buddhists.
This could affect:
Reservation statistics, allocation of welfare funds, political representation, scholarship quotas, recruitment rosters and future policy calculations.
This concern was explicitly raised recently by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who argued that Neo-Buddhists should be counted as Buddhists by religion but also retain their SC caste identification during Census 2027.
3. Census Data Shapes Future Reservation Policy
Caste census data is not merely descriptive; it influences:
Reservation distribution, delimitation debates, welfare targeting, social justice commissions and population-based policy claims.
If Neo-Buddhists are undercounted within the SC category, the recorded SC population may decline artificially in states like Maharashtra, where large numbers embraced Buddhism after Ambedkar’s movement.
Thus, many Ambedkarite organizations view caste registration not as acceptance of caste ideology, but as a strategic legal necessity within India’s reservation system.
4. The Contradiction Between Buddhist Philosophy and State Policy
This issue also reflects a deep philosophical contradiction.
Buddhism rejects caste hierarchy. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism precisely to escape caste oppression. Yet the Indian state continues to administer affirmative action through caste categories inherited from Hindu social history.
Consequently, Neo-Buddhists face a dilemma:
Spiritually rejecting caste while legally needing caste identification for social justice protections.
Many Ambedkarite thinkers therefore distinguish between:
Caste as a social evil, and caste identity as a constitutional category for reparative justice.
5. Why This Debate Has Intensified Before Census 2027
The 2027 Census is expected to include detailed caste enumeration for the first time since 1931 on a national scale. This has revived debates about:
Dalit identity after religious conversion, constitutional safeguards and the future of reservation politics.
The concern among Neo-Buddhist groups is
practical:
if caste is not correctly recorded now, future governments may later argue that Neo-Buddhists constitute a separate religious category rather than a Scheduled Caste beneficiary group.
Conclusion
Neo-Buddhists are therefore being advised to register their caste in Census 2027 not because Buddhism endorses caste, but because India’s constitutional system of reservations and safeguards still operates through Scheduled Caste classification.
For many Ambedkarites, this is viewed as a temporary historical necessity:
caste identity is retained legally while caste ideology is rejected morally and spiritually.
This tension between emancipation from caste and dependence on caste-based constitutional protections remains one of the central paradoxes of modern Indian democracy and social justice policy.
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