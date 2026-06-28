Mangu Ram Mugowalia and Ad-Dharm movement: A century of Dalit assertion in Punjab
Akhilesh Kumar
June 11–12, 2026, marks the centenary of the Ad Dharm Movement, one of the most significant yet underappreciated chapters in the history of anti-caste struggles in India. Formally launched on June 11–12, 1926, under the leadership of Mangu Ram Mugowalia, the movement emerged as a powerful assertion of dignity, self-respect, and independent identity among the oppressed castes of Punjab. At a time when untouchability and caste discrimination structured everyday life, Ad Dharm challenged the social order by proclaiming that Dalits were not merely victims of caste oppression but a people with their own history, culture, and spiritual traditions.
While anti-caste movements led by Jyotiba Phule in Maharashtra, Periyar in Tamil Nadu, and Ayyankali in Kerala have received recognition, the contribution of Mangu Ram Mugowalia remains relatively absent from mainstream narratives of social reform. Yet his role in shaping Dalit consciousness in Punjab was no less transformative. Through the Ad Dharm Movement, he laid the foundations of a distinct political and cultural identity that continues to influence Dalit assertion in the region even today.
The movement also occupies an important place in the wider history of Dalit politics in India. Emerging during the same period that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was mobilizing the Depressed Classes in India, Ad Dharm represented one of the earliest organized expressions of Dalit self-assertion in Punjab. Although they developed in different regional contexts, both Ambedkar and Mangu Ram shared a commitment to dignity, self-respect, and the rejection of caste-based oppression.
From Ghadar revolutionary to a leader
Born in 1886 in Hoshiarpur district, Mangu Ram’s political journey began with the Ghadar Movement, the revolutionary organization established by Indian migrants in North America to challenge British colonial rule. However, upon returning to India, he realized that political freedom alone could not guarantee social equality for the oppressed castes. The everyday reality of untouchability, exclusion, and humiliation demanded a separate struggle. This realization pushed him toward organizing Dalits and confronting caste oppression directly.
The emergence of Ad Dharm must be understood within the social context of Punjab, where Dalits continued to face discrimination in social, religious, and economic spheres. Mangu Ram understood that emancipation required more than political representation; it required the creation of a collective consciousness rooted in dignity and self-respect.
Long before the Ad Dharm Movement emerged, Guru Ravidas occupied a central place in the spiritual life of Punjab’s oppressed communities. His teachings of equality, human dignity, and the vision of Begampura—a society free from hierarchy, oppression, and suffering—had inspired generations of Dalits. Yet this reverence largely remained within the religious sphere.
Mangu Ram recognized the immense emancipatory potential of Ravidas’s teachings. Through the Ad Dharm Movement, he transformed this spiritual legacy into a vehicle for social and political mobilization. Guru Ravidas became not merely a saint to be worshipped but a symbol of collective identity, resistance, and self-respect. The movement encouraged Dalits to take pride in their history and reject the caste labels imposed upon them by the oppressive social order.
By placing Guru Ravidas at the centre of Dalit public consciousness, Mangu Ram created a cultural language through which oppressed communities could articulate dignity and equality. In this sense, he transformed an existing devotional tradition into a powerful instrument of social assertion.
Ad Dharm: Transforming faith into assertion
The Ad Dharm Movement sought to construct an alternative historical narrative. It argued that Dalits were the original inhabitants of the land and possessed an identity independent of the hierarchical framework of the social order. By promoting the term “Ad Dharm,” the movement challenged the legitimacy of caste classifications and asserted a distinct social existence.
This was not merely a symbolic gesture. It represented a profound challenge to a social order that defined Dalits through exclusion and degradation. Ad Dharm offered dignity where caste society offered humiliation, and identity where caste hierarchy imposed stigma.
The Ad Dharm Movement can be understood as Punjab’s own self-respect movement. Just as Jyotiba Phule’s Satyashodhak movement challenged Brahmanical domination in Maharashtra, Periyar’s Self-Respect Movement attacked caste hierarchy in Tamil Nadu, and Ayyankali fought for the rights of oppressed communities in Kerala, Mangu Ram developed a language of resistance suited to the social realities of Punjab.
Each of these movements sought to restore dignity to those historically denied it. In Punjab, Ad Dharm became the vehicle through which Dalits asserted their humanity, cultural autonomy, and political agency. It gave Punjab’s Dalits a collective identity and a sense of pride that transcended caste-imposed inferiority.
The movement demonstrated that social transformation requires more than political reform; it also requires cultural self-respect. Like the Self-Respect Movement in Tamil Nadu and the Satyashodhak Samaj in Maharashtra, Ad Dharm challenged the ideological foundations of caste and inspired oppressed communities to imagine themselves as equal citizens.
The politics of recognition: The 1931 Census
The movement’s impact became particularly visible during the 1931 Census, when thousands identified themselves as Ad Dharmis rather than under traditional caste labels. This was one of the earliest and most successful attempts in modern India to use the census as a tool of political assertion and collective self-definition.
By refusing imposed identities and embracing Ad Dharm, Dalits challenged both colonial categories and caste hierarchies. The census thus became a site of resistance, demonstrating the transformative power of collective mobilization.
The significance of the Ad Dharm Movement extends far beyond the colonial period. Its influence can be seen in the continued centrality of Guru Ravidas in Punjab’s Dalit public sphere, the emergence of Ravidasia religious institutions, and the enduring tradition of Dalit political mobilization in the state.
Yet the centenary of Ad Dharm is an opportunity to reflect on the unfinished tasks of social justice. Punjab today has the highest proportion of Scheduled Castes among all Indian states, constituting nearly one-third of its population. Despite this demographic strength and a century of organized resistance, a significant section of Dalits continues to face structural inequalities.
The persistence of landlessness remains one of the most striking examples of this contradiction. While Dalits constitute nearly 32 percent of Punjab’s population, ownership of agricultural land—the principal source of wealth and social power in rural Punjab—remains concentrated in the hands of dominant castes. Many Dalits continue to depend on agricultural wage labour and precarious forms of employment, revealing the limits of social recognition in the absence of economic transformation.
The continuing struggles over access to village common lands, representation, education, and employment remind us that the quest for equality remains unfinished. The centenary of Ad Dharm therefore calls not only for remembrance but also for renewed engagement with the socio-economic questions that continue to shape Dalit lives in Punjab.
The continuing relevance of Ad Dharm
The continuing challenges faced by Dalits in Punjab remind us that the vision of Mangu Ram Mugowalia was never limited to symbolic recognition. His project was fundamentally about transforming social relations and creating conditions in which oppressed communities could live with dignity, equality, and self-respect.
A century after its founding, the Ad Dharm Movement remains a landmark in the history of Dalit assertion in India. By transforming the spiritual legacy of Guru Ravidas into a framework of social and political mobilization, Mangu Ram Mugowalia helped shape a distinct tradition of anti-caste resistance in Punjab. The movement demonstrated that cultural identity could become a powerful instrument for challenging social exclusion and asserting collective dignity.
The significance of Ad Dharm extends beyond its immediate historical context. It represented one of the earliest organized attempts in North India to articulate an independent Dalit identity and challenge the structures of caste oppression through both cultural and political means. In doing so, it expanded the horizons of anti-caste politics and contributed to the broader struggle for social justice taking shape across different regions of India during the twentieth century.
At the same time, the persistence of landlessness, unequal access to resources, and socio-economic marginalization among large sections of Punjab’s Dalit population highlights the unfinished nature of that struggle. While the movement succeeded in fostering self-respect and collective consciousness, the quest for substantive equality remains incomplete.
The continuing debates over land rights, representation, education, and economic opportunities underline the enduring relevance of the questions first raised by Ad Dharm. One hundred years later, the history of the Ad Dharm Movement offers an important lens through which to understand both the evolution of Dalit politics in Punjab and the broader, unfinished project of social justice in India.
Its legacy lies not only in what it achieved but also in the continuing challenges it compels us to confront in the pursuit of a more equal and democratic society.
Courtesy: maktoobmedia.com
https://maktoobmedia.com/public/post?id=115789&slug=mangu-ram-mugowalia-and-ad-dharm-movement-a-century-of-dalit-assertion-in-punjab
No comments:
Post a Comment