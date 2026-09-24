The Poona Pact and Dalit Politics to Combat its Adverse Effects
SR Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd)
(Special on Poona Pact Day: 24 September)
The Poona Pact of 1932 remains a crucial turning point in the history of Dalit political representation. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had originally supported separate electorates for the Depressed Classes because he believed that political representation would have little meaning without the capacity of Dalits to choose representatives who were genuinely accountable to them. The Poona Pact replaced separate electorates with reserved seats within joint electorates. Although it increased the number of reserved seats, it also created a structural tension: Dalit representatives had to secure votes from the wider electorate and could therefore become dependent on dominant political groups.
The contemporary challenge is not simply to revisit the Poona Pact but to overcome its adverse political consequences within the existing constitutional framework. The central question is how to convert reserved representation into effective political power.
First, Dalit politics must develop an independent political agenda based on constitutional equality, social justice and economic transformation. Issues such as land and livelihood, education, employment, reservation, atrocities, social security and representation in administration should form the core of this agenda. Political support should be linked to concrete commitments and measurable performance rather than permanent loyalty to particular political parties.
Second, Dalit political organisations need greater organisational independence. Candidate selection should be more democratic and rooted in consultation with local communities. Representatives elected from reserved constituencies must remain accountable to Dalit voters and organisations even though they are elected through joint electorates. Regular public reporting on their legislative performance could strengthen this accountability.
Third, Dalit politics should expand beyond reserved constituencies. Political influence cannot be built only through seats reserved for Scheduled Castes. Dalit organisations need to participate in general constituencies, local government, political parties, social movements and policy institutions. Alliances with OBCs, Adivasis, minorities, workers and other marginalised groups can create wider Dalit–Bahujan political bargaining power, provided such alliances are based on negotiated programmes rather than the loss of Dalit autonomy.
Fourth, political education and organisation must become permanent features of Dalit politics. Ambedkar's principle of “Educate, Agitate and Organise” remains relevant because electoral mobilisation alone cannot produce lasting political emancipation. Constitutional literacy, leadership development, youth participation, research and policy advocacy are necessary for building an informed political movement.
Finally, Dalit politics must move from symbolic representation to institutional accountability. It should monitor the implementation of constitutional safeguards, reservation, budgets for Scheduled Castes, atrocity laws, education and employment policies. Legislators and governments should be evaluated through publicly available evidence rather than electoral rhetoric.
The contemporary lesson of the Poona Pact, therefore, is not simply that reserved seats are inadequate. The deeper issue is the relationship between representation and political autonomy. Reservation provides an institutional opportunity for representation, but organisation, political education, collective bargaining and accountability are necessary to turn representation into power.
An Ambedkarite strategy for the present should consequently seek to move from reserved representation to effective political power—from being represented by others to developing the organisational capacity to shape political agendas, influence governments and secure substantive social and economic democracy.
The four broad and interconnected pillars to address the gap between political representation and political autonomy created by the post-Poona Pact electoral framework.
1. Independent Political Agenda and Policy Autonomy
The first pillar should be an independent and clearly defined political agenda. Education, employment, reservations, land and housing, social security, protection against caste-based atrocities, and representation in public administration should constitute its core priorities.
Before every election, a Dalit–Bahujan Constitutional Charter can be prepared, seeking written commitments from competing political parties and candidates. Political support can then be linked to concrete policy commitments and their implementation rather than permanent allegiance to any particular party.
The objective is to transform Dalit politics from electoral dependence into policy-based political bargaining.
2. Organisation and Independent Leadership
The second pillar is the development of a strong, democratic and autonomous organisational structure extending from the booth and village/ward to the block, district, state and national levels.
Candidate selection should involve meaningful consultation with local communities. Leadership-development programmes should provide young people and Dalit women with training in the Constitution, law, public budgets, local government, elections, media and policy-making.
The objective should not merely be to produce election candidates but to create a continuous pipeline of independent political leadership.
3. Political Expansion and Social Alliances
The third pillar is political expansion beyond reserved constituencies. Dalit politics should participate not only in reserved seats but also in general constituencies, local governments, political parties, social movements and policy-making institutions.
Cooperation with OBCs, Adivasis, minorities, workers, landless people and other marginalised groups can create broader Dalit–Bahujan political bargaining power. Such alliances, however, should be based on clearly negotiated programmes while preserving Dalit political autonomy.
This can help transform reserved representation into broader social and political influence.
4. Accountability, Data and Public Monitoring
The fourth pillar is institutional accountability. Constitutional and political monitoring committees can be established at the constituency level to track the performance of elected representatives, implementation of reservations, budgets, education, employment, atrocities and government programmes.
An annual Dalit Constitutional Accountability Report can provide an evidence-based assessment of government policies and the performance of elected representatives.
This would transform politics from an activity concentrated around elections into a continuous process of democratic accountability.
Conclusion
The four pillars can be summarised as:
Independent Political Agenda → Autonomous Organisation and Leadership → Broad Political and Social Expansion → Continuous Accountability.
The larger objective is to move from “reserved representation” to “effective political power.” The contemporary response to the limitations associated with the Poona Pact is therefore not simply to demand more representation, but to develop the political capacity to set the agenda, negotiate alliances, hold representatives accountable, and convert constitutional rights into social and economic transformation.
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