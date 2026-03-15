Caste and the Digital Economy in India : Inequality, Power, and the Ambedkarite Challenge
SR Darapuri, National President, All India Peoples Front
Abstract
Over the past decade, India has witnessed a rapid expansion of digital technologies. Digital governance, digital finance, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and platform-based labour markets have significantly transformed India’s economy and society. Policymakers often present the digital economy as a tool for development, transparency, and inclusion. However, Indian society has historically been structured by caste-based inequalities. In this context, an important question arises: does the digital revolution reduce these inequalities, or does it reproduce them in new forms?
This research article examines the relationship between caste and the digital economy in India. Drawing on Ambedkarite political economy, it argues that digital technologies are not independent of social structures. When implemented within a deeply caste-stratified society, they tend to reproduce existing inequalities unless consciously designed to counter them. The article analyses three key dimensions: (1) the caste-based digital divide, (2) caste structures within digital labour markets, and (3) Dalit resistance and new possibilities within the digital public sphere. The article concludes by arguing that an Ambedkarite perspective is essential for ensuring that digital transformation in India advances social justice and democratic values.
1. Introduction
Since the beginning of the twenty-first century, digital technologies have increasingly shaped economic and social life around the world. The internet, mobile phones, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence have transformed multiple sectors of modern economies. India has also experienced an unprecedented expansion of digital technologies.
The Indian government has embraced digital transformation as a central development strategy. Digital governance systems, biometric identification, online payment platforms, and e-governance initiatives are presented as tools for improving administrative efficiency and accelerating economic growth. Advocates of digitalisation argue that digital technologies reduce corruption, enhance transparency, and empower citizens.
However, this optimistic narrative often overlooks critical social realities. Access to resources and opportunities in India is not equally distributed. Caste, class, gender, and regional disparities continue to influence social and economic outcomes.
Therefore, digital transformation cannot be understood purely as a technological phenomenon. It must be examined within the broader context of social structures and power relations.
This research article explores how caste shapes the emerging digital economy in India.
2. Theoretical Framework: Caste, Technology, and Political Economy
Understanding the relationship between technology and society requires recognising that technologies are not socially neutral. Technological systems are shaped by economic interests, political decisions, and institutional structures.
In the Indian context, caste is one of the most enduring social institutions. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar described caste as a system of graded inequality in which different social groups occupy hierarchical positions with unequal rights and opportunities.
Ambedkar argued that democracy cannot survive unless social and economic inequalities are addressed. Political democracy alone is insufficient if social hierarchies continue to dominate everyday life.
Applying this insight to digitalisation suggests that digital technologies will inevitably reflect the social structures within which they operate. If access to education, capital, and networks is unequally distributed, digital technologies may reproduce the same inequalities.
Thus, analysing digitalisation requires a political economy perspective that situates technological change within broader social relations.
3. The Rise of the Digital Economy
India’s digital economy now spans multiple sectors, including: Digital payment systems, E-commerce, Online education, Digital healthcare, Platform-based employment and Artificial intelligence and data analytics.
These technologies have accelerated economic activity and connected markets more efficiently. Small businesses can access online platforms, and consumers can obtain services through mobile devices.
However, the benefits of digital transformation are not evenly distributed across society.
4. The Caste-Based Digital Divide
Participation in the digital economy requires access to three essential resources: Digital devices, Internet connectivity, and Digital skills.
In India, access to these resources remains highly unequal.
Dalit and Adivasi communities often have limited access to smartphones, computers, and stable internet connections. Rural regions frequently suffer from weak digital infrastructure. Additionally, digital literacy remains low among many marginalised communities.
These disparities are rooted not only in economic poverty but also in historical exclusion. For generations, caste-based discrimination restricted access to education and economic opportunities for Dalits. As a result, many communities entered the digital age with significant structural disadvantages.
Thus, the digital divide is not merely a technological issue—it is fundamentally a question of social justice.
5. Digital Governance and Social Exclusion
Digital technologies are increasingly used to administer welfare programmes and public services in India. Citizens must often rely on digital identification systems and online platforms to access government benefits.
While digital governance aims to improve efficiency and transparency, it can also create new forms of exclusion.
Technical failures in biometric authentication, poor internet connectivity, and errors in digital databases can prevent individuals from accessing welfare benefits. Such failures disproportionately affect poor and marginalised communities.
Because Dalits are more likely to depend on public welfare programmes due to historical economic marginalisation, they are particularly vulnerable to these technological barriers.
This raises serious concerns about accountability and democratic governance. Automated systems may reduce opportunities for citizens to challenge administrative decisions.
6. Caste and the Digital Labour Market
The digital economy has generated new forms of employment, particularly in information technology, start-up industries, and digital services.
However, access to these sectors often requires advanced education and specialised technical skills. Historically privileged groups have had greater access to elite educational institutions, allowing them to dominate high-skilled sectors of the digital economy.
In contrast, many workers from marginalised communities participate in the digital economy through low-paid platform work such as delivery services and ride-hailing platforms.
This emerging pattern resembles older occupational hierarchies structured by caste. While new economic sectors have emerged, structural inequalities continue to shape who performs which types of work.
7. Digital Capitalism and Social Power
A defining feature of the digital economy is the central role of data and algorithms. Large technology corporations collect vast quantities of data and use advanced algorithms to generate profits.
Control over data has become a new form of economic power. Corporations that manage digital platforms gain immense influence over markets and consumer behaviour.
If datasets reflect social biases, algorithms may reproduce these biases. For example, automated systems used in hiring, lending, or policing may unintentionally replicate existing forms of discrimination.
Thus, digital technologies can encode social inequalities into automated systems.
8. The Digital Public Sphere and Dalit Resistance
Despite these challenges, digital technologies have also created new opportunities for Dalit political mobilisation.
Social media platforms allow Dalit intellectuals, writers, and activists to disseminate ideas, share experiences of discrimination, and build networks of solidarity. Online platforms enable marginalised communities to bypass traditional media institutions that historically excluded them.
Digital spaces have played an important role in promoting Dalit literature, spreading Ambedkarite thought, and documenting caste-based violence.
In this sense, the digital public sphere has become a new arena of ideological contestation where both dominance and resistance coexist.
9. An Ambedkarite Approach to Digital Justice
An Ambedkarite framework for the digital economy would emphasise equality, democratic accountability, and social justice.
Several policy priorities emerge from this perspective:
1. Universal digital infrastructure
Governments must ensure affordable internet access and digital services for all citizens.
2. Expansion of digital education
Special digital literacy programmes should target marginalised communities.
3. Protection of labour rights
Workers in platform-based industries should receive legal protections and social security.
4. Democratic governance of data
Citizen data should be treated as a public resource subject to democratic oversight.
5. Algorithmic transparency
Digital systems must operate with transparency and accountability to prevent discrimination.
10. Conclusion
India’s digital revolution represents one of the most significant transformations in the country’s modern history. However, this transformation is unfolding within a society still shaped by deep social inequalities.
If digital technologies are implemented without addressing these inequalities, they may reinforce existing patterns of exclusion.
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar emphasised that democracy must extend beyond political institutions to encompass social and economic life. Therefore, India’s digital transformation must also reflect the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity.
Digital technologies can become truly transformative only when they empower the most marginalised members of society.
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